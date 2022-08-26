U.S. Army

AM General LLC, South Bend, Ind., was awarded a $732,741,016 modification (P00042) to contract W56HZV-17-D-0071 for production of High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle Expanded Capacity Vehicle variants. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 31, 2024. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Mich., is the contracting activity.

BAE Systems Land & Armaments L.P., York, Penn., was awarded a $49,689,943 cost-no-fee contract for Bradley Fighting Vehicles. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in York, Penn., with an estimated completion date of Aug. 23, 2023. Fiscal 2022 weapons and tracked combat vehicle procurement, Army funds in the amount of $49,689,943 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Mich., is the contracting activity (W56HZV-22-F-0413).

Charles Reed Knight Jr., doing business as Knight’s Armament Co.,* Titusville, Fla., was awarded a $14,998,849 modification (P00004) to contract W15QKN-20-D-0044 for the M110 Semi-Automatic Sniper System and various M110 configurations. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 25, 2025. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Newark, N.J., is the contracting activity.

U.S. Air Force

L-3 Communication Integrated Systems L.P., Greenville, Texas, has been awarded a $96,538,833 cost-plus-fixed-fee and firm-fixed-price contract action for the procurement and fabrication of Group B Ground and System Integration Lab material. Work will be performed in Greenville, Texas, and is expected be complete by June 30, 2024. This contract involved 100 percent foreign military sales. This award is the result of a sole source acquisition. Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $96,538,833 are being obligated at the time of award. The 645th Aeronautical Systems Group, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8620-21-G-4027 / FA8620-22-F-4831).

U.S. Navy

OER Services LLC,* Elk Grove Village, Ill., (N4215822D0006); Native Instinct LLC,* Boynton, Fla., (N4215822D0005); and Herc Rentals Inc., Bonita Springs, Fla., (N4215822D0004), are awarded a combined $39,823,647 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the procurement rental of approximately 300 individual pieces of material handling equipment to support operational requirements, repair, maintenance, and overhaul of aircraft carriers, submarines, and any other vessel tasked to Norfolk Naval Shipyard, annexes, and Naval Station Norfolk. OER Services LLC is awarded a base value of $7,576,116, and if all options are exercised the total value will be $39,823,647. Native Instinct LLC is awarded a base value of $7,133,458, and if all options are exercised the total value will be $39,772,908. Herc Rentals Inc. is awarded a base value of $6,514,560, and if all options are exercised the total value will be $36,322,260. Work will be performed in Portsmouth, Va., (90 percent); and Norfolk, Va., (10 percent). Work will be completed by Sept. 30, 2023, and if all options are exercised, work will continue until Sept. 30, 2027. Fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $6,000 will be obligated for the minimum guarantee and will be equally divided among the three contractors, and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the System for Award Management website, with five offers received. Norfolk Naval Shipyard, Portsmouth, Va., is the contracting activity.

Colonna’s Shipyard Inc.,* Norfolk, Va., (N00024-22-C-4319), is awarded a $32,222,891 firm-fixed-price contract for the completion of the Chief of Naval Operations docking service craft overhaul availability under the Shippingport Auxiliary Repair Dry Dock Medium program. This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $32,664,263. Work will be performed in Norfolk, Va.,, and is expected to be completed by June 2023. Fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance (Navy) procurement funds in the amount of $32,222,891 will be obligated at the time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the System for Award Management website, which resulted in one offeror. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington Navy Yard, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Dyncorp International LLC, Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $30,268,759 firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost reimbursable modification (P00071) to a previously awarded contract (N6893617C0052). This modification exercises an option to extend services to provide continued organizational level aircraft maintenance and logistics support for aircrew systems and subsystems, search and rescue equipment, and support equipment for the P-3 Orion, C-130 Hercules, F/A-18 Hornet, E/A-18 Growler, AV-8B Harrier II, H-60 Seahawk, and E-2D Hawkeye aircraft in support of the Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division (NAWCWD) Naval Test Wing Pacific. Work will be performed in China Lake, Calif., (60 percent); Point Mugu, Calif., (30 percent); Hickam Air Force Base, Hawaii (2 percent); Lemoore, Calif., (2 percent); Patrick SFB, Fla., (1 percent); Holloman AFB, N.M., (1 percent); Patuxent River, Md., (1 percent); Yuma, Ariz., (1 percent); Miramar, Calif., (1 percent); and North Island, Calif., (1 percent), and is expected to be completed in April 2023. Working capital (Navy) funds in the amount of $10,113,024 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The NAWCWD, Point Mugu, Calif., is the contracting activity.

U.S. Special Operations Command

Sierra Nevada Corp., Sparks, Nev., received a ceiling increase (P00010) in the amount of $16,800,000 on contract H92401-18-D-0006 to accommodate for the higher than anticipated proliferation of the Tactical Radio Application eXtension (TRAX) software throughout the U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) Special Operation Forces (SOF) community and increasing support requirements for TRAX software modifications, complex integration, and training related tasks with Sierra Nevada Corp. The contract modification increases the maximum contract ceiling value from $47,000,000, to $63,800,000. No funds are being obligated via this modification. The current five-year period of performance from Aug. 24, 2018, to Aug. 23, 2023, remains unchanged. The majority of the work will be performed in Sparks, Nev. This contract modification was awarded through Other than Full and Open Competition under 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1). USSOCOM headquarters, Tampa, Fla., is the contracting activity.

Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency

SecuriGence LLC,* Leesburg, Va., has been awarded a $10,595,286 modification (P00011) to previously awarded task order HR001121F0006 for information technology multi-network support services. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the task order to $156,513,329 from $145,918,043. Work will be performed in Arlington, Va., with an expected completion date of June 2023. Fiscal 2021 research and development funds in the amount of $3,705,000; and fiscal 2022 research and development funds in the amount of $3,483,811 are being obligated at time of award. The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, Arlington, Va., is the contracting activity.

*Small business