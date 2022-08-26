Join NASA Social to experience Artemis I launch

Social media users are invited to register to take part in the global virtual NASA Social for the Artemis I launch of NASA’s Space Launch System rocket carrying the Orion spacecraft from Space Launch Complex 39B at Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

NASA is targeting launch on Aug. 29, 2022 during a two-hour launch window that opens at 8:33 a.m., EDT.

Artemis I will be an uncrewed flight test to send Orion around the Moon and back to Earth over a six-week mission to check out systems before crew fly aboard on Artemis II. Through Artemis missions, NASA will land the first woman and the first person of color on the Moon, paving the way for a long-term lunar presence and serving as a steppingstone to send astronauts to Mars.

If your passion is to communicate and engage the world via social media, then this is the event for you! Seize the opportunity to blog, tweet, post or simply share everything about the Artemis mission.

Virtual NASA Social participants will have the opportunity to:

* Connect virtually with a community of people excited about the #Artemis I Mission

* Watch exclusive behind-the-scenes videos about the mission

* Obtain your own NASA Social badge to share

* Learn more about the Orion spacecraft, the Space Launch Systems rocket launching Artemis and the mission objectives

The NASA Social event page opened on Aug. 15 and everyone is invited to join by selecting the “Going” button. Please note by attending the virtual event, you are explicitly agreeing to a set of rules/guidelines and anyone who breaks these rules may be banned from the event page.

All resources, participation, and registration are FREE. Register below to let NASA know that you’re virtually participating!

JOIN NOW [https://www.facebook.com/events/964963488238658 ]

Do I need to have a Facebook account to register?

Yes. This event is designed for people who:

* Actively use multiple social networking platforms and tools to disseminate information to a unique audience.

* Have previous postings that are highly visible, respected and widely recognized.

Users on all social networks are encouraged to use the hashtag #Artemis and #NASASocial. You can also track the Artemis mission on social media. Follow these accounts for the latest:

* Twitter: @NASA, @NASAKennedy, @NASAArtemis, @NASASocial, @NASA_Orion, @NASA_SLS, @NASAGroundSys

* Facebook: @NASA, @NASAKennedy, @NASAArtemis, @NASAOrion, @NASASLS, @NASAGroundSystems

* Instagram: @nasa, @nasakennedy, @nasaartemis

How do I join?

Select “Going” for this event on the designated Facebook event page. Please note: By “attending” the Facebook event, you are explicitly agreeing to the group’s rules as set forth by NASA.

Can I register if I am not a U.S. citizen?

Yes! This is a global NASA Social, and we would love for you to be a part of it.

What if the launch date changes?

Hundreds of different factors can cause a scheduled launch date to change multiple times. If the launch date changes prior, NASA may adjust the date of the NASA Social accordingly to coincide with the new target launch date. NASA will notify registrants of any changes on the Facebook event page.

If the launch is postponed, attendees will be able to watch the launch at a later date on the Facebook event page.

Check http://www.nasa.gov/social for updates.