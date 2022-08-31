U.S. Navy

Lockheed Martin Corp., Owego, N.Y., is awarded a $503,718,672 firm-fixed-price order (N0001922F2291) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001921G0017). This order provides for the production and delivery of 12 MH-60R aircraft for the Commonwealth of Australia. Work will be performed in Owego, N.Y., (52 percent); Stratford, Connecticut (40 percent); and Troy, Ala., (8 percent), and is expected to be completed in October 2026. Foreign Military Sales customer funds in the amount of $503,718,672 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

Skookum Educational Programs, Bremerton, Wash., is awarded a $43,673,485 fixed-priced modification to previously awarded contract N44255-18-D-5009. This modification provides for the exercise of Option Year 4 for facility maintenance services including janitorial services, grounds maintenance, facility investment, pest control, regulated medical waste, chemical toilets, pavement clearance, lighting maintenance and warehousing services, in the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Northwest area of operations. This award brings the total cumulative contract value of the contract to $265,183,979. Work will be performed in Washington (96 percent); Idaho (1 percent); Minnesota (1 percent); Montana (1 percent); and Oregon (1 percent). Work is expected to be completed by Sept. 30, 2023. No funds will be obligated at time of award. Fiscal 2023 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $43,673,485 for recurring and non-recurring services will be obligated on individual task orders issued during the option period and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. NAVFAC Northwest, Silverdale, Wash., is the contracting activity.

Huntington Ingalls Inc., Pascagoula, Miss., is awarded a $41,646,746 cost-plus-incentive-fee modification to definitize the previously awarded undefinitized contract N00024-22-C-2300 for temporary dock services and maintenance to the ship (including, but not limited to, preventative and corrective maintenance), as required, as well as management, labor, material, facilities, emergent work support and maintenance as required, to accomplish the combat systems availability (CSA) for DDG 1002. Work will be performed in Pascagoula, Miss., and is expected to be completed by October 2023. Fiscal 2016 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $750,687 (3 percent); fiscal 2018 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $3,496,466 (13 percent); fiscal 2020 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,053,085 (7 percent); and fiscal 2022 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $21,078,471 (77 percent) will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Huntington Ingalls Inc. is the only responsible source available to perform the DDG 1002 CSA with resource availability and the technical capabilities required to complete the DDG 1002 CSA. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N00024-22-C-2300).

Saab Inc., East Syracuse, N.Y., is awarded a $30,289,290 firm-fixed-price, fixed-price-incentive-fee modification (P00015) to a previously awarded contract (N0001920C0072). This modification increases scope by adding contract line items for the production and delivery of two AN/SPN-50(V)1 shipboard air traffic radars, two on-board repair kits, and two depot spares kits in support of fiscal 2022 Navy requirements. Work will be performed in Syracuse, N.Y., and is expected to be completed in September 2024. Fiscal 2022 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $17,155,921; and fiscal 2022 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $13,133,369 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

W.F. Magann,* Portsmouth, Va., is awarded a $24,477,800 firm-fixed-price task order (N4008522F6117) under a multiple award construction contract for installation of flood-through valves within Dry Dock 8 caisson at Norfolk Naval Shipyard, Virginia. The work to be performed provides for installation of flood-through tube piping systems within the Dry Dock 8 caisson, replacement of the control console located on the interior operations deck; modification of the existing caisson electrical distribution system; replacement of the existing electrical capstan motors and controls along with replacement of the electrical panels, circuit breakers, and associated wiring. Work will be performed in Portsmouth, Va., and is expected to be completed by October 2024. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $24,477,800 are obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. One proposal was received for this task order. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Mid-Atlantic, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity (N40085-18-D-1160).

RQ Construction LLC, Carlsbad, Calif., is awarded a $24,287,000 firm-fixed-price task order (N6945022F0826) under a multiple award construction contract to provide a new electrical distribution system at Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida. The contract also contains one unexercised option, which if exercised, would increase the cumulative contract value to $24,912,000. Work will be performed in Pensacola, Fla., and is expected to be completed by March 2026. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $24,287,000 are obligated in this award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Two proposals were received for this task order. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Southeast, Jacksonville, Fla., is the contracting activity (N69450-21-D-0060).

Curtiss-Wright Electro-Mechanical Corp., Cheswick, Penn., is awarded an $18,500,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for a Navy submarine’s Advanced Secondary Propulsion Unit (ASPU) refurbishment to include services and materials for repairing, refurbishing, and adjusting the ASPU system components on a Navy vessel. This contract has a total ordering period of five years from the date of award. Work will be performed in Cheswick, Penn., (95 percent); and Bremerton, Wash., (5 percent), and is expected to be completed by August 2027. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1) as only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Bremerton, Wash., is the contracting activity (N4523A22D5706).

Alpha Marine Services LLC, Galliano, La., is awarded a $9,542,972 option (P00023) for contract N3220520C2252. The option is a firm-fixed-price contract with reimbursable elements to support Military Sealift Command’s contract for the time charter of six tractor-like tugs in support of Naval Base San Diego, California. This option is the second of the current contract. The current contract includes a one-year firm period of the performance, three one-year option periods and one 11-month option period. The cumulative value of this contract, if all options are exercised, is $43,699,319. Work will be performed in San Diego, Calif., and is expected to be completed, if all options are exercised, by July 31, 2025. Fiscal 2022 working capital (Navy) funds in the amount of $784,353 are obligated and will not expire at the end of the fiscal year. Funds in the amount of $8,758,619 for the remainder of option two are to be provided for fiscal 2023 and are subject to the availability of funds in accordance with Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation 52.232-18 ó availability of funds. This procurement was released under full and open competition, with an unlimited number of companies solicited via the System for Award Management website and one offer was received. The Navy’s Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity.

Archer Western Federal JV, Chicago, Ill., is awarded a $7,942,000 firm-fixed-price task order (N4008522F6190) under a multiple award construction contract for repairs to airfield taxiways Alpha through Juliet at Marine Corps Air Station New River. The work to be performed provides for, but is not limited to, milling and repaving the taxiway surfaces. Work will be performed in Jacksonville, N.C., and is expected to be completed by August 2023. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $7,942,000 will be obligated at time of award, and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Four proposals were received for this task order. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Mid-Atlantic, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity (N40085-20-D-0033).

Five Stones Research Corp. (5SRC),* Huntsville, Ala., is being awarded a competitive cost-plus-fixed-fee level-of-effort contract. The total value of this contract is $266,416,474. Under this new contract, the contractor will provide support that includes providing improved weapons systems cybersecurity through Cybersecurity Management; providing improved effectiveness of the current Department of Defense (DOD) Computer Network Defense Service Provider (CNDSP) construct in defending and protecting DOD networks; improving information cybersecurity integration into the system architecture, system life cycles, and accreditation documentation; ensuring compliance with all DOD cybersecurity policy, directives, and mandates; securing cloud-based information systems; evaluating proposed IT solutions; and identifying vulnerabilities and threat mitigations on information systems. The work will be performed in Fort Belvoir and Dahlgren, Va., Huntsville, Ala., Schriever Air Force Base, Colo., and Fort Greely, Alaska. The performance period is from October 2022 to October 2027. This contract was competitively procured via publication on the SAM.gov website with seven proposals received. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $2,396,976 are being obligated at time of award. The Missile Defense Agency, Huntsville, Ala., is the contracting activity (HQ0858-22-C-0008).



4contractor JV, Toa Baja, Puerto Rico,* was awarded a $194,153,276 firm-fixed-price contract for reconstruction of barracks, dining facilities and company headquarters at the Puerto Rico Army National Guard Camp Santiago Joint Training Center. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed in Salinas, Puerto Rico, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 29, 2027. Fiscal 2018 military construction, Army National Guard funds in the amount of $194,153,276 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville, Fla., is the contracting activity (W912EP-22-C-0008).

PCSI Texas LLC, Austin, Texas, was awarded a $108,334,026 firm-fixed-price contract for full food service and dining facility attendant needs. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 8, 2027. U.S. Army Field Directorate Office, Fort Sam Houston, Texas, is the contracting activity (W9124J-22-D-0001).

Woolpert Inc., Beavercreek, Ohio, was awarded a $49,900,000 firm-fixed-price contract for worldwide technical support and the operation and maintenance of sensors for coastal mapping and charting missions. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 12. 2025. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile, Ala., is the contracting activity (W91278-22-D-0062).

Raytheon Co., Tucson, Ariz., was awarded a $34,580,429 modification (P00002) to contract W31P4Q-22-F-0131 for the procurement of Stinger missiles and associated equipment. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of June 30, 2026. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity.

Roundhouse-MV JV, Warner Robbins, Ga., was awarded an $18,286,000 firm-fixed-price contract to renovate the interior of an existing large hangar facility. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed at Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., with an estimated completion date of Oct. 31, 2023. Fiscal 2010 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $18,286,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha, Neb., is the contracting activity (W9128F-22-C-0032).

Envigo Global Services Inc., Denver, Penn., was awarded a $14,297,215 firm-fixed-price contract for husbandry, veterinary care, breeding and services government-owned specific-pathogen-free Rhesus non-human primates. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 31, 2027. U.S. Army Medical Research Acquisition Activity, Fort Detrick, Md., is the contracting activity (W81XWH-22-D-0012).

Rockwell Collins, Inc., Collins Aerospace-Mission Aerospace, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, has been awarded a $176,979,374 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for High Frequency Global Communications System (HFGCS) ñ Scope Command Next Generation. This contract supports a ground radio equipment/network infrastructure and associated antenna subsystems in support of strategic military command and control communications. Work will be performed at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Royal Air Force Croughton, England, Diego Garcia, British Indian Ocean Territory, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Barrigada and Finegayan, Guam, Lualualei and Wahiawa, Hawaii, Lajes, Portugal, Offutt AFB, Nev., Isabella and Salinas, Puerto Rico;,Naval Air Station Sigonella, Italy, and Yokota Air Base, Japan, and is expected to be completed by Aug. 30, 2028. This award is the result of a sole source acquisition. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Tinker AFB, Okla., is the contracting activity (FA8102-22-D-0004).

Iron EagleX Inc., Tampa, Fla., (FA0021-22-D-0001); RSI-Quantitech JV LLC, Huntsville, Ala., (FA0021-22-D-0002); Vector Innovative Solutions LLC, Glendale, Ariz., (FA0021-22-D-0003); Advanced Concepts Enterprises Inc., Shalimar, Fla., (FA0021-22-D-0004); and SA Technical Services Inc., Niceville, Fla., (FA0021-22-D-0005), have been awarded a $90,000,000 contract action for a multiple award enterprise sourcing contract. This contract provides for a contract vehicle designed to rapidly execute non-personal advisory and assistance services (A&AS) and non-A&AS requirements for Headquarters Air Force Special Operations Command (AFSOC). The location of performance is AFSOC bases, AFSOC geographically separated units, and tenant activities located on any AFSOC base, and is expected to be complete by September 2027. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition with 13 offers received. Fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $10,000 are being obligated at the time of award. 765th Enterprise Sourcing Fla., Hurlburt Field, Florida, is the contracting activity.

General Atomics, Aeronautical Systems Inc., Poway, Calif., has been awarded a $42,702,824 option (P00024) to previously awarded contract FA8620-19-C-2003 for MQ-9 Reaper contractor logistics support. The contractor will provide an additional period of contractor logistics support for the United Kingdom Royal Air Force. Work will be performed in Poway, Calif., and is expected to be completed by Sept. 30, 2023. This award is the result of a sole source acquisition. This requirement is 100 percent Foreign Military Sales for government of the United Kingdom. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contract activity.

Communications and Power Industries LLC, Palo Alto, Calif., has been awarded an $36,940,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, firm?fixed-price contract for the F-16 Traveling Wave Tube repair services. Work will be performed in Palo Alto, Calif., and is expected to be completed by Jan. 30, 2029. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition. Fiscal 2022 working capital funds in the amount of $1,038,174 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Sustainment Center Supply Chain Management Division, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, is the contract activity (FA8251-22-D-0005).

Modus Operandi, Melbourne, Fla., has been awarded a $9,500,000 indefinite-quantity contract for the commercialization effort of the Knowledge Network for Integrated Tactical Employment (KNITE). This contract provides the 561st Weapons School with the development, production, and delivery of Small Business Innovation Research developed and leveraged technologies at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. Work will be performed at Nellis AFB, Nevada and is expected to be completed by Aug. 28, 2027. This award is the result of a sole source acquisition. Fiscal 2022 funds in the amount of $150,000 are being obligated at the time of award. The 99th Contracting Squadron, Nellis AFB, Nev., is the contracting activity (FA486122D0006).

Development Corp. IT Services LLC, Scottsdale, Ariz., a certified 8(a) program participant contractor, has been awarded an option exercise modification (P00002) in the amount of $13,593,485 to previously awarded, firm-fixed-price contract HS0021-21-C-0006 for the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA). This modification exercises Option Period I to continue to fulfill requirements of the DCSA Background Investigation System Enterprises Program Management Office for technical support services (distributed and mainframe). Work will be performed at the contractor’s chosen remote work locations or at the contractor’s facility with a completion date of Sept. 19, 2023. Fiscal 2022 defense working capital funds in the amount of $13,593,485 were obligated at time of award. The cumulative face value of the contract to date is $27,295,142. DCSA Acquisition and Contracting, Quantico, Va., is the contracting activity.

