Headline — August 31

Army grounds entire CH-47 Chinook helicopter fleet over engine fires

An Army spokesperson confirmed the move in a Tuesday evening statement.

Russia and China’s space weapon plans spur high-level Pentagon meeting

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will hold a classified meeting at the Pentagon next week to grapple with Russia and China’s possible pursuit of novel space weapons, according to a publicly posted agenda.

Ukraine tries to make southern offensive a turning point in war

Kyiv is looking to prove that its forces can retake territory and evict Russian forces from land seized early in the invasion, in an effort to sustain international support and shape the next phase of the conflict.

Business

Taiwan is buying US weapons, but Washington isn’t delivering them

Nearly a dozen Dongfeng ballistic missiles flew over Taiwan earlier this month as China conducted its largest-ever military exercises in the nearby strait as a response to U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visiting Taipei.

Austal USA to build sail-powered uncrewed ships in partnership with Saildrone

Saildrone has developed a variety of autonomous research vessels including the Saildrone Surveyor, a low-profile vessel about 70 feet long with a tall sail-shaped mast.

Poland eyes SKorean rocket launchers amid HIMARS talks with the US

In what could mark another major acquisition of South Korean weapons by Poland, the countryís Ministry of National Defence is mulling plans to purchase K239 Chunmoo multiple rocket launchers. The negotiations run in parallel with the country’s talks with the United States over a potential purchase of about 500 M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, or HIMARS.

Defense

Air Force leaders set new goals to diversify officer corps

The directive aims to create a “force more representative of our nation,” the memo said.

US Army fires Javelin anti-tank missile in Japan for first time

The U.S. Army launched a Javelin missile in Japan for the first time as part of the recent opening drills for a combined exercise with the Japanese soldiers.

Air Force recruiters receive pay cut as service scrambles to meet end of year goals

Air Force recruiters are about to be hit with a pay cut even as the service struggles to get new airmen into the ranks and leadership cautions that recruitment may be a long-term problem for the military as a whole.

Veterans

VA extends debt collection relief until the end of 2022

Veterans Affairs officials are once again extending the suspension of benefit debts for veterans facing financial difficulties, this time through the end of 2022.

A year later, vets accept that they can’t save every Afghan ally

It has been about a year since Phil Caruso and other veterans spent frenzied, sleepless weeks scrambling private flights into Kabul’s international airport to shepherd America’s Afghan allies out of the country before the Taliban reasserted control.

Vets group asks Biden to recognize moral injuries caused by Afghan War’s end

A veteran-led group asked President Joe Biden to do more to acknowledge the distress caused by the messy end of the Afghanistan war during a call on the eve of the one-year anniversary of the U.S. military withdrawal.

He served his country but was deported. After 23 years, he was allowed to return.

“I’ve cried over sadness before and problems I had in my life, but crying over happiness? That was the first time,” said the veteran, who came home — and also became a U.S. citizen.