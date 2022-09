The Mojave Air & Space Port/Rutan Field hosted the U.S. Air Force’s Thunderbirds’ winter site selection team on Aug. 30.

The team evaluated the airport and facilities in consideration for hosting their winter training operations.

“This is an exciting opportunity for our Airport and community, and we are excited for their visit,” said Timothy J. Reid, the acting general manager and CEO of MASP.

The Thunderbirds’ selection team performed an aerial site survey, which will include two TFRs.