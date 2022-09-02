Artemis I Travel Essentials: The ultimate personal tour guide for your trip to the Moon

The Moon. Earth’s most famous natural satellite … and your new travel destination.

From its wide vistas and secluded craters, to its unbeatable views of our own planet, visiting the Moon is a must-see for every well-seasoned space traveler’s bucket list. Lunar adventures have been quite popular among uncrewed spacecraft in recent years, but it’s been a generation since humans have set foot on the lunar surface. That is changing with NASA’s Artemis missions.

This year, NASA is embarking on an exciting journey to the Moon—and we’re inviting you to come along*.

Artemis I is an uncrewed flight test that will lay the foundation for a sustained long-term presence on and around the Moon. Launching this summer, the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and integrated Orion spacecraft will help us get a feel for what astronauts will experience on future flights. Artemis I is an important step in NASA’s long-term goals for space exploration, paving the way for us to land the first woman and the first person of color on the Moon, explore more of the lunar surface than ever before — and prepare to travel on to Mars.

This handy travel guide is designed to help everyone from space travel rookies to seasoned galactic explorers figure out exactly what to see, what to bring, and how to get ready as we return to the Moon.

1.Get your passport and look up your boarding pass

Before you book your ticket, make you sure you get your Artemis passport ready! Join the virtual guest list for Artemis launches and receive a special Artemis I virtual guest passport and stamp after launch along with mission updates and interactive opportunities. Over 300,000+ virtual guests from around the world have already joined!

If you were one of the 3 million people who submitted your name to be flown around the Moon aboard the Orion spacecraft, you can look up your boarding pass and print or download it at your leisure. If you didn’t submit your name, don’t worry — there will be more opportunities to send your name to space soon!

And finally, seize the opportunity to connect with a community of people excited about the mission — and obtain your own NASA Social badge to share — by signing up for our Virtual NASA Social.

2. Do a little research

Since you’re headed to the Moon, here is your opportunity to check out images and content about the Moon and then create your own! Submit your #NASAMoonSnap and we will be featuring some entries during the launch broadcast or on NASA’s social media.

Artemis I will blast off from NASA’s spaceport at Kennedy Space Center and fly farther than any spacecraft built for humans has ever flown. Watch a preview of your flight to get the highlights of the mission.

3. Pack for your trip!

You’ve got your papers sorted — now it’s time to put together your packing list! Take a look at what others have decided they would pack for the Moon, including astronauts, NASA photographers, and other creative people like you!

Grab some reading materials. While you’re sure to get some incredible window views as the Orion spacecraft travels thousands of miles beyond the Moon, you’ll likely want some entertainment during the 4-6 week mission. If you’re looking for some reading material, check the First Woman graphic novel, the You Are Going children’s book, and the Moonikin webcomic.



Click Here To Learn How Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker

And set a playlist. No trip is complete without a playlist! Check out the NASA Moon Tunes playlist put together by Third Rock Radio and compiled from over a million votes all around the world. And if podcasts are more your speed, check out this curated Artemis podcast playlist on Soundcloud.

4. Check out your accommodations

You’ll be flying in comfort aboard Orion, the spacecraft that will take astronauts to the Moon on future Artemis missions. Among the science, research equipment, and mementos you’ll be travelling with are Commander Moonikin Campos, Helga, and Zohar. These human-bodied manikins are gathering important data for future missions—read their story here.

Following along at home? You can decorate the walls of your own ‘crew cabin’ with our beautiful travel destination posters:

5. Plot your route

Before heading out, you’ll want to familiarize yourself with your route. That’s why we’ve put together a flight map with important milestones you’ll reach on your trip beyond the Moon and back.

Our travel itinerary will bring us within about 60 miles of the Moon’s surface—a prime opportunity for sightseeing. Learn more about your destination on our Moon site.

6. Before you leave …

Can’t wait to see the SLS rocket on the launch pad? Picture it in your own backyard! Try out our Snapchat AR Filter: Backyard Rocket and see how the launch would appear from the mission control room at Kennedy Space Center.

And know where to track your flight. Once you’re on your way to join the Artemis I mission, you can follow along with telemetry updates and see exactly where Orion is every step of the journey.

However you choose to follow along our journey, we’re glad to have you with us. Be sure to follow @NASAArtemis on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, or subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates as we prepare for our next great era of discovery.

* DISCLAIMER: As much as we’d like to bring everyone aboard Orion for a flight

t around the Moon, Artemis I is an uncrewed mission. So please enjoy the next best thing: free and fun activities that you can participate in from the comfort of your own home.