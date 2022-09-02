U.S. Air Force

The Boeing Co., Defense, Space & Security, Seattle, Wash., has been awarded a $2,214,952,163 modification (P00215) to contract FA8625-11-C-6600 for KC-46A Air Force Production Lot 8 aircraft, subscriptions and licenses. The contract modification provides for the exercise of an option for an additional quantity of 15 KC-46A aircraft, data, subscriptions and licenses being produced under the basic contract. Work will be performed in Seattle, Wash., and is expected to be completed by Nov. 30, 2025. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement funds in the amount of $147,540,041; and fiscal 2022 aircraft procurement funds in the amount of $2,065,560,574 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity.

The Boeing Co., Defense, Space & Security, Seattle, Wash., has been awarded a not-to-exceed $927,492,124 undefinitized contract action for four KC-46A aircraft for Israel. This contract is also issued for the non-recurring engineering design and test for the Remote Vision System 2.0 and the Air Refueling Operator Station 2.0 mission equipment and installation, pre-delivery integrated logistics support, and technical publications. Work will be performed in Seattle, Wash., and is expected to be completed by Dec. 31, 2026. This contract involves 100 percent Foreign Military Sales to Israel and is the result of a sole-source acquisition. Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $886,242,124 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity. (FA8609-19-D-0007/FA8609-22-F-0001)

Midnight Sun-Centennial Kirratchiaq JV LLC, Anchorage, Alaska, has been awarded a $19,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract modification (P00002) to previously awarded contract FA480021D0008 for providing Simplified Acquisition of Base Civil Engineer Requirements support for Joint Base Langley-Eustis (JBLE), Va.. This modification exercises Option Year One which extends the contract for one year. This contract provides all labor, tools, equipment, transportation, materials, supervision, and all other necessary supplies and services required to perform a broad range of design, minor and new construction, facility repair, and maintenance on real property for JBLE. Work will be performed at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia; and Sandston, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by Aug. 31, 2026. This single-award modification is the result of a competitive Section 8(a) set-aside for small business in which nine offers were received during the time of the original contract award. Fiscal 2022 and 2023 operations and maintenance funds will be used to fund individual task orders awarded under this contract. The 633rd Contracting Squadron, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., is the contracting activity.

U.S. Special Operations Command

Iron Eagle X, Tampa, Fla., was awarded a contract (H92415-22-90004) with a maximum ceiling of $430,000,000 and a 10-year ordering period for a range of activities, including further research and development, products, services, and production for further technical development and applications derived from previous U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) tools and extending solutions to meet USSOCOM software solution requirements for challenges associated with a host of operational workflows and interoperability among data sets and applications in the furtherance of the program. Fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance; and fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation funding in the amount of $3,877,823 are being obligated at the time of award. This contract is an Other Transaction Agreement authorized under 10 U.S. Code ß4022(f). USSOCOM, MacDill Air Force Base, Fla., is the contracting activity.

Clarity Innovations LLC, Columbia, Md., was awarded a contract (H92415-22-F-0038) valued at $10,325,029 for technical labor support such as data analysts, data scientists, data engineers, software developers, DevSecOps engineers, database administrators, Tactical Assault Kit developers, and other related technical talent labor categories. This contract will be the primary means of support for the Special Operations Command (SOCOM) vice commander-directed Data Stewardship Program lead by the SOCOM Command Data and Artificial Intelligence Office. Fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance; and fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation funding in the amount of $9,675,029 is being obligated at the time of award. This contract was competed in accordance with the requirements of the Air Force basic ordering agreement FA830720G0039. Four offerors responded with proposals. Competition was set aside for small business in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation Part 19.502. U.S. Special Operations Command, MacDill Air Force Base, Fla., is the contracting activity.

U.S. Army

Lockheed Martin Missiles & Fire Control, Orlando, Florida, was awarded a $121,567,721 firm-fixed-price contract for the purchase of Modernized Target Acquisition Designation Sight/Pilot Night Vision Systems components and hardware for the Apache attack helicopter. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of March 31, 2022. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity (W58RGZ-22-F-0381).

General Dynamics – Ordnance and Tactical Systems, Garland, Texas, was awarded a $93,224,681 firm-fixed-price contract for tritonal bomb components. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 31, 2024. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Ill., is the contracting activity (W52P1J-22-F-0335).

Stantec Tetra Tech JV II, Lexington, Ky., (W91237-22-D-0021); AECOM Technical Services Inc., Los Angeles, Calif., (W91237-22-D-0022); ABC Damn Safety JV, Highlands Ranch, Colo., (W91237-22-D-0023); and Black & Veatch – GEI JV, Overland Park, Kansas (W91237-22-D-0024), will compete for each order of the $90,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for national dam safety engineering and design services. Bids were solicited via the internet with five received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 30, 2027. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Huntington, W.Va., is the contracting activity.

General Electric Co., Lynn, Mass., was awarded a $68,647,137 hybrid (cost-plus-award-fee, cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price) contract to provide support for the T700 engine. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 29, 2027. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity (W58RGZ-22-D-0045).

Wolf creek Federal Service Inc., Anchorage, Alaska, was awarded a $46,068,826 hybrid (cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price) contract for installation support services at U.S. Army Garrison-Redstone. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 31, 2023. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity (W9124P-22-C-P027).



PRIDE Industries, Roseville, Calif., was awarded a $17,771,117 modification (P00085) to contract W9124G-18-C-0005 for Fort Rucker base operations support. Work will be performed in Fort Rucker, Ala., with an estimated completion date of Aug. 31, 2023. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $2,961,853 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Field Directorate Office, Fort Eustis, Va., is the contracting activity.

General Dynamics Land Systems, Sterling Heights, Mich., was awarded a $9,517,083 modification (P00017) to contract W56HZV-22-C-0012 for Abrams Systems technical support. Work will be performed in Sterling Heights, Mich., with an estimated completion date of Aug. 31, 2024. Fiscal 2010 Foreign Military Sales (Poland) funds in the amount of $9,517,083 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Mich., is the contracting activity.

Longbow LLC, Orlando, Fla., was awarded an $8,837,251 firm-fixed-price contract for fire control radar support. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 31, 2025. 2027. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity (W58RGZ-22-F-0412).†

Missile Defense Agency

Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, Moorestown, N.J., is being awarded a $50,681,223 modification (P00026) to previously awarded contract HQ085121C0001 under Foreign Military Sales Case JA-P-NCO.† The total value of the contract is increased from $364,367,039 to $415,048,262.† Under this modification, the contractor will continue performance on existing contract line item numbers to provide timely purchasing of required parts and continued labor in the areas of computer program development, program management, engineering, logistics, and radar integration. The work will be performed in Moorestown, N.J.† The period of performance for this action is from Sept. 1, 2022, through Nov. 30, 2022. Case JA-P-NCO funds in the amount of $50,681,223 are being obligated at the time of award.† The Missile Defense Agency, Dahlgren, Va., is the contracting activity.

U.S. Navy

CTC Enterprise Ventures Corp., Johnstown, Penn., is awarded $18,733,225 for ceiling-priced delivery order N00383-22-F-ZB0A under previously awarded basic ordering agreement N00383-22-G-ZB01 for the acquisition of nine spare hydraulic winches used on the H-60 aircraft. All work will be performed in Johnstown, Penn., and is expected to be completed by August 2025, with no option periods. Fiscal 2022 working capital (Navy) funds in the amount of $9,179,280 will be obligated at the time of award, and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. One company was solicited for this sole-source requirement pursuant to the authority set forth in 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), with one offer received. Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support, Philadelphia, Penn., is the contracting activity.

Lake Assault Boats LLC,* Superior, Wisc., is awarded a $17,346,989 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for naval facilities Oil Spill Response Oil Pollution Skimmer boats. Work will be performed in Superior, Wisconsin, and is expected to be completed by September 2023. Fiscal 2022 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,163,563 for the first delivery order will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured through the System for Award Management website, with one offer received. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N00024-22-D-2287).

Alloy Surfaces Co. Inc., Chester Township, Penn., is awarded a $13,027,095 firm-fixed-price contract to manufacture of MJU-64/B and MJU-66/B aircraft decoy flares. The contract will include a base ordering period with an additional option-ordering period which if exercised, will bring the total estimated value to $29,310,966. All work will be performed in Chester Township, Penn., and ordering is expected to be completed by September 2022; if the option is exercised, ordering will be completed by late September 2022. This effort involves funding under the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program. Funding for the MJU-64/B combines purchases with procurement of ammunition (Navy and Marine Corps) funds (86 percent); and FMS (Japan) funds (14 percent), while funding for the MJU-66/B combines procurement of ammunition (Air Force) funds (85 percent); and procurement of ammunition (Navy and Marine Corps) funds (15 percent). These combined funds in the full amount of $13,027,095 will be obligated at time of award. Funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. If the option is exercised, funding for MJU-64/B will combine funds from the Special Defense Acquisition Fund (42 percent); United Kingdom (18 percent); Netherlands (11 percent); procurement of aircraft (Air Force) funds (10 percent); Poland (7.6 percent); Switzerland (7 percent); procurement of ammunition (Navy and Marine Corps) funds (2 percent); Morocco (1 percent); Italy (1 percent); and Denmark (0.4 percent), while funding for MJU-66/B will combine funds from Australia (79 percent); the Special Defense Acquisition Fund (16 percent); Norway (4 percent); and Italy (1 percent). This was a fully competitive requirement, with one offer received. Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support, Mechanicsburg, Penn., is the contracting activity (N00104-22-C-K077).

