Defense Intelligence Agency

Strongside Builders LLC, Chevy Chase, Md., was awarded a $300,000,000 maximum, single-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract as found in Federal Acquisition Regulation Part 16 for Defense Intelligence Agency delivery order construction. This contract provides for a broad range of facilities services. Work will be performed primarily in the continental U.S., with an expected completion date of March 31, 2028. The first task order (seed project) using fiscal 2022 operations and management funds in the amount of $344,865 are being awarded and obligated immediately following the contract award. This contract was a competitive acquisition and five offers were received. The Virginia Contracting Activity, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (HHM402-22-D-0014).

U.S. Army

RENK America LLC, Muskegon, Mich., was awarded a $51,461,885 modification (P00019) to contract W56HZV-20-C-0124 for hydro-mechanically propelled transmissions, remanufactured transmission containers and transmission control modules for the Multiple Launch Rocket System. Work will be performed in Muskegon, Mich., with an estimated completion date of April 30, 2024. Fiscal 2022 weapons and tracked combat vehicle procurement, Army funds in the amount of $51,461,885 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Mich., is the contracting activity.

Tribalco LLC,* Bethesda, Md., was awarded a $31,924,240 firm-fixed-price contract for radio systems and services. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 12, 2027. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Humphreys Engineer Center Support Activity, Fort Belvoir, Va., is the contracting activity (W912HQ-22-D-0010).

John C. Grimberg Co. Inc., Rockville, Md., was awarded a $26,435,000 firm-fixed-price contract for the construction of a battalion headquarters and company operations facility. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed in Alexandria, Va., with an estimated completion date of Aug. 13, 2024. Fiscal 2022 military construction, defense-wide funds in the amount of $26,435,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore, Md., is the contracting activity (W912DR-22-C-0036).

Pine Bluff Sand and Gravel Co., White Hall, Ark., was awarded a $20,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for stone repairs to revetments and dikes on the Mississippi River. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 30, 2024. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Vicksburg, Miss., is the contracting activity (W912EE-22-D-0002).

Professional Contract Services Inc., Austin, Texas, was awarded a $14,138,847 modification (P00068) to contract W9124L-17-C-0005 for Fort Sill base operations support services. Work will be performed in Fort Sill, Okla., with an estimated completion date of March 31, 2023. Fiscal 2023 operation and maintenance, Army funds were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Field Directorate Office, Fort Sill, Okla., is the contracting activity.

JR Merit Inc., Vancouver, Wash., was awarded a $13,649,769 firm-fixed-price contract to refurbish turbines and generators at Chief Joseph Dam. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed in Bridgeport, Wash., with an estimated completion date of Jan. 31, 2025. Fiscal 2022 Bonneville Power Authority funds in the amount of $3,066,296 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Seattle, Wash., is the contracting activity (W912DW-22-C-0013).

Defense Logistics Agency

Pomp’s Tire Service Inc., New Berlin, Wisc., has been awarded a maximum $32,329,013 firm-fixed-price requirements contract for tire and wheel assemblies. This was a competitive acquisition with four responses received. This is a three-year contract with no option periods. The ordering period end date is Sept. 2, 2025. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2022 through 2025 Army working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime, Warren, Mich., (SPRDL1-22-D-0051).

Defense Health Agency

OptumHealth Care Solutions LLC, Eden Prairie, Minn., is being awarded a six month extension of services option (P00020) in the amount of $20,205,566 for the firm-fixed-price contract (HT0011-17-C-0017) for Global Nurse Advice Line services. The Global Nurse Advice Line is a continued service to some Military Health System eligible beneficiaries and encompasses both the current continental U.S. and outside the continental U.S. The Global Nurse Advice Line services provides access to telehealth registered nurses for triage services, self-care advice, and general health inquiries 24 hours a day, seven days a week. It also offers customer service and care coordination services to include provider locator support, specified military treatment facility appointing services, urgent care referral submissions, and customized transfers to support the treatment facility’s capability for eligible beneficiaries. Work will be performed at various locations in the continental U.S. and outside the continental U.S., with an estimated completion date (assuming the government exercises all available contract options) of March 17, 2023. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $20,205,566 are obligated for the modification to exercise and fully fund the six-month extension of services option contract line items 5001-5004, 5006 – 5008 and 5010 for six months from Sept. 18, 2022, to March 17, 2023. The Defense Health Agency, Professional Services Contracting Division, Falls Church, Va., is the contracting activity.

Defense Information Systems Agency

TQI Solutions Inc., Norfolk, Va., was awarded a competitive, single award, firm-fixed-price contract with a face value of $19,260,129 for information technology and cybersecurity services support for Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PHNSY & IMF) Code 109, Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. The total cumulative face value of the contract is $78,246,480. Performance will be at PHNSY & IMF, located at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, and will include on-site support at PHNSY & IMF’s area of responsibility on Naval Base Guam. Proposals were solicited via SAM.gov and five complete proposals were received. The contract will be funded by fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance appropriation. The period of performance is from Aug. 29, 2022, to Aug. 28, 2023, with four one-year options. The Defense Information Technology Contracting Organization, Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, is the contracting activity (HC1019-22-C-0007).



U.S. Navy

Lockheed Martin, Rotary and Mission Systems, Moorestown, N.J., is awarded a $17,597,325 cost-plus-incentive-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-15-C-5151 to exercise options for ship integration and test of the Aegis Weapon System (AWS) for AWS baselines through Advanced Capability Build (ACB) 16. Work will be performed in Moorestown, N.J., (49 percent); Norfolk, Va., (15 percent); San Diego, Calif., (8 percent); Washington, D.C., (7 percent); Pascagoula, Miss., (6 percent); Mayport, Fla., (4 percent); Bath, Maine (3 percent); and various places each below one percent (8 percent), and is expected to be completed by May 2023. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $4,370,485 (73 percent); and fiscal 2016 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,578,087 (27 percent) will be obligated at time of award, of which $4,370,485 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Kinetic Protection LLC,* Stillwater, Minnesota, is awarded a $16,273,005 firm-fixed-price contract for advanced ballistic shields. This contract will procure lateral and center panel assemblies to provide advanced ballistic shielding for crew-manned weapon stations on nuclear aircraft carriers. This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $22,977,537. Work will be performed in Bloomington, Minnesota, and is expected to be completed by September 2024. Fiscal 2021 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $16,273,005 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(5) ó authorized by statue. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N00024-22-C-5350).

CCI Group, LLC,* Shalimar, Fla., is awarded a $11,634,115 firm-fixed-price task order (N6945022F0834) under a multiple award construction contract to provide storm damage repairs to Buildings 3725, 3745, and 2268 at Naval Air Station Pensacola, Fla. The work to be performed provides for extensive repairs as part of Hurricane Sally Recovery Package 8, to include interior and exterior components, roofing, plumbing, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, fire protection systems, and electrical system components. The contract also contains one unexercised option, which if exercised, would increase the cumulative contract value to $27,808,930. Work will be performed in Pensacola, Fla., and is expected to be completed by September 2024. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $11,634,115 are obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Four proposals were received for this task order. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Southeast, Jacksonville, Fla., is the contracting activity (N69450-19-D-0917).

Austal USA, Mobile, Ala., was awarded an $11,424,232 cost-plus-fixed-fee and cost-only modification to previously awarded contract N00024-17-C-2301 to exercise an option for littoral combat ship (LCS) industrial post-delivery availability support for USS Augusta (LCS 34). Work will be performed in Mobile, Ala., (90 percent); and Pittsfield, Mass., (10 percent), and is expected to be completed by September 2023. Fiscal 2022 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $6,000,000 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

U.S. Air Force

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Aeronautics Systems Division, San Diego, Calif., has been awarded a $13,006,243 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for the development, implementation, testing and sustainment of Radar Technology Insertion Program sensor and Integrated Mission Management Computer maintenance and repair for NATO. This contract is a continuation of services for work performed at Sigonella Air Base, Italy, and is expected to be completed by Sept. 30, 2023. This contract involves unclassified Foreign Military Sales (FMS) to NATO. This award is a result of a sole source acquisition. Fiscal 2021 research and development funds in the amount of $10,742,542; and FMS funds in the amount of $2,263,700 are obligated at time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Dayton, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8690-22-C-1000).

Missile Defense Agency

SciTec Inc., Princeton, N.J., is being awarded a noncompetitive firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost contract for space data exploitation (SDE). The total value of this contract is $10,731,298 inclusive of options (options totaling $2,471,070). Under this follow on contract, the contractor will support the development, application, and transition of SDE software development, test support, and data analysis. The work will be performed in Princeton, N.J.; Fairborn, Ohio; Huntsville, Ala.; and Boulder, Colo. The performance period is from September 2022 through September 2027. This is a Small Business Innovation Research Phase III contract. One offer was solicited and one offer was received. Fiscal 2021 and 2022 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $3,726,516 are being obligated on this award. The Missile Defense Agency, Huntsville, Ala., is the contracting activity.

*Small business