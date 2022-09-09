Headlines — September 9

News

Pentagon suspends F-35 deliveries over Chinese alloy in magnet

The Pentagon has temporarily halted deliveries of F-35 fighters following the discovery that the raw materials used for a magnet in the plane were produced in China.

New US military testing facility coming to Saudi Arabia

The U.S. military is developing a new testing facility in Saudi Arabia to help stifle an increasing number of threats to the region.

Blinken unveils $2B in new US military aid for Europe

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sept. 8 announced major new military aid worth more than 2 billion dollars for Ukraine and other European countries threatened by Russia.

Business

Lockheed, Pentagon claim they’re reining in F-35 sustainment costs

After years of criticism over sustainment costs of the F-35 fighter, Lockheed Martin and the Pentagon on Aug. 31 said they are seeing progress in driving down the bill, and they believe the trend will continue.

10 highest DOD contract awards in August 2022

Here are the top 10 individual award contracts in August 2022, in order of contract dollar amount. In August, if the award amount wasn’t at least a billion, it didn’t make the cut.

Israel, Boeing agree to $927M deal for four KC-46A tankers

Boeing will soon sign a $927 million contract to deliver four KC-46A aerial refuelers to the Israeli military, the Israeli Defense Ministry and Boeing announced.

Colorado contractor wins $187M deal with Space Command, but will the HQ stay in state?

A Colorado Springs company has won a $187 million contract with U.S. Space Command, which could be leaving Colorado for a permanent home in Alabama.

Microsoft combat goggles win first US Army approval for delivery

The U.S. Army is taking delivery of a first batch of high-tech combat goggles made by Microsoft Corp., citing encouraging results from testing in the field.

Defense

Air Force special ops Osprey stuck in Norway wilderness after mishap

A CV-22 Osprey tiltrotor aircraft belonging to the U.S. Air Force is stranded at a Norwegian nature preserve after suffering a mechanical failure in flight, the head of Air Force Special Operations Command confirmed Sept. 7.

‘Targeted’ zero trust: New DOD strategy will outline 90 capabilities

The Pentagon’s upcoming new zero trust strategy will outline dozens of capabilities needed to bring the Defense Department to what it’s calling “targeted” zero trust, a departure from its previous framework, a defense official said Sept. 7.



US Navy increasingly factoring climate change into exercises

The U.S. Department of the Navy will study the effect of climate change more frequently to better understand the impact that worsening weather and conditions are having on force effectiveness.

Navy wants new destroyer with lasers, hypersonic missiles

The U.S. Navy’s workhorse destroyer went into production more than 30 years ago, when Tom Stevens was a young welder.

New adaptive engine or fewer F-35s? Kendall says it’s time to choose

Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall warned of the tough decisions that could come with a change to F-35 propulsion at the Defense News Conference in Arlington, Virginia on Sept. 7.

Veterans

Advocates draw battle lines ahead of looming VA abortion fight

Democratic senators vowed to fight to protect the Department of Veterans Affairs from looming attacks over its recent decision to provide abortions to veterans in limited circumstances, calling the move a critical step to protecting women’s health and lives.

VA’s widespread mishandling of disability claims could have caused delays and denials for veterans

The vast majority of claims processors at the Department of Veterans Affairs failed to follow procedures on disability claims that involved requesting medical opinions or disability exams, which could have led to delays and denials for veterans, an inspector general investigation found.