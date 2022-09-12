U.S. Army

AM General LLC, South Bend, Ind., was awarded a $527,400,979 firm-fixed-price contract for Contact Maintenance Trucks. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of March 9, 2028. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Mich., is the contracting activity (W56HZV-22-D-0002).

CAE USA Inc., Tampa, Fla., was awarded a $12,529,210 modification (P00014) to contract W9124G-20-C-0008 for advanced helicopter flight training. Work will be performed in Tampa, Fla., with an estimated completion date of Dec. 9, 2027. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $7,378,257 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Field Directorate Office, Fort Eustis, Va., is the contracting activity.

U.S. Air Force

Raytheon Intelligence & Space, El Segundo, Calif., has been awarded $183,969,508 for Advanced Synthetic Aperture Radar System (ASARS)-2B sensors. This contract provides for ASARS Sensors and supplemental equipment. Work will be performed in El Segundo, Calif., and is expected to be complete by Aug. 16, 2027. This award is the result of a sole source acquisition. Fiscal 2021 and 2022 Air Force procurement funds in the amount of $63,599,846 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity(FA8691-22-C-101).

Leidos, Reston, Va., has been awarded a $12,000,000 cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for research, development, testing, and evaluation of joint and coalition requirements for tools and technologies that allow for joint and combined planning and data interchange with U.S. coalition partners in multiple theaters of operation to maximize interoperability and mission effectiveness when combatting chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) threats. Work will be performed in Reston, Va., and is expected to be complete by Aug. 31, 2027. This award is the result of a non-competitive acquisition. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $218,380 on one task order are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Research Laboratory Wright Site, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8650-22-F-6432).

MIG GOV, Virginia Beach, Va., has been awarded a $9,350,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for base-wide fencing. This requirement is to inspect, test, construct, install and maintain new and repair existing fencing systems and swing-arm barriers on real property on Joint Base Andrews and its mission partner sites. Work will primarily be performed at Joint Base Andrews, Md., and is expected to be completed by Sept. 15, 2027. Air Force District of Washington, 316th Contracting Squadron, Joint Base Andrews, Md., is the contracting activity (FA286022D0002).

Missile Defense Agency

Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC), Reston, Va., is being awarded a noncompetitive, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract with a total value of $39,619,003. Under this follow-on contract, the contractor will work with the Missile Defense Agency (MDA) to evolve analysis capability to model the Missile Defense System’s (MDS) expected performance in support of the Director for Engineering’s Quick Reaction Team (QRT) support and analysis effort. This effort supports research, development and testing of the MDS. The analytical support for the QRT will create products used by the MDA director, the National Command Authority, the combatant commands, and Congress. Deliverables include technical reports, trade studies, predictive analysis, concept exploration and data inputs to presentations. The work will be performed in Amherst, N.Y., Orlando, Fla., and Arlington, Va. The performance period is from September 2022 through September 2027. One offer was solicited and one offer was received. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $1,892,000 are being obligated on this award. The Missile Defense Agency, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity (HQ0854-22-C-0003).

U.S. Navy

Raytheon Missile and Defense, Tucson, Ariz., is awarded a $39,293,592 firm-fixed-price modification to previously awarded contract N00024-22-C-5400 for fiscal 2022/2023 Navy, government of Germany, and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) procurements for Rolling Airframe Missile (RAM) Block 2/2B Guided Missile Round Pack, spare replacement components and recertification. This contract combines purchases for the Navy (4 percent); and the government of Japan (96 percent) under the FMS program. Work will be performed in Ottobrunn, Germany (50 percent); Tucson, Ariz., (32 percent); Glenrothes Fife, Scotland (8 percent); Keyser, W.Va., (5 percent); Bedford, N.H., (2 percent); and various other locations each under 1 percent (3 percednt), and is expected to be completed by January 2026. FMS (Japan) funds in the amount of $37,709,452 (96 percent); fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,236,630 (3 percent); and fiscal 2022 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $347,510 (1 percent) will be obligated at the time of award, of which $1,236,630 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N00024-22-C-5400).

General Atomics, Aeronautical Systems Inc., Poway, Calif., is awarded a $35,895,000 firm-fixed-price order (N0001922F2395) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001922G0006). This order procures spares necessary for the successful operational capability of the Marine Air Ground Task Force Unmanned Aircraft System Expeditionary Medium Altitude Long Endurance MQ-9A Block 5 Reaper air vehicles, ground control stations and ancillary equipment for the Navy. Work will be performed in Poway, Calif., (52 percent); San Diego, Calif., (15 percent); Walpole, Mass., (5.1 percent); Carlsbad, Calif., (5 percent); St. Charles, Mo., (2.7 percent); El Cajon, Calif., (2.5 percent); Oxnard, Calif., (1.5 percent); Farmingdale, N.Y., (1.3 percent); Herndon, Va., (1.3 percent); Aurora, Ohio (1.05 percent); Ontario, Calif., (1 percent); Nevada City, Calif., (1 percent); Tulare, Calif., (1 percent); Huntsville, Ark., (1 percent; Miami, Fla., (1 percent); Newberry, S.C., (1 percent); Toronto, Canada (0.75 percent); and various locations within the continental U.S. (5.8 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2026. Fiscal 2022 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $35,895,000 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

L3Harris Technologies Inc., Clifton, N.J., is awarded a $31,714,640 firm-fixed-price modification to previously awarded contract N0002421C5525 to exercise an option for MK 234 Nulka Advanced Decoy Architecture Program series payloads. Work will be performed in Clifton, N.J., and is expected to be completed by June 2025. Fiscal 2022 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $15,857,320 (50%); and fiscal 2022 other customer funds in the amount of $15,857,320 (50%) will be obligated at the time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Oceaneering International Inc., Hanover, Md., is awarded a $27,357,473 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-20-C-4315 to exercise options for the continuation of the Navy’s domestic and international submarine rescue program, Submarine Rescue Operations Maintenance Contractor. Work will be performed in San Diego, Calif., and is expected to be completed in September 2023. Fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $9,658,009 (92 percent); fiscal 2022 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $528,429 (5 percent); and fiscal 2021 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $368,188 (3 percent) will be obligated at the time of award, of which, funds in the amount of $9,658,009 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.



Systems Planning and Analysis Inc., Alexandria, Va., is awarded a $16,835,956 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract action in support of engineering services for the Program Executive Office (PEO), Integrated Warfare Systems (IWS) 2.0 Above Water Sensors. Work will be performed at the Washington Navy Yard, Washington, D.C.; and Alexandria, Va. Work is expected to be completed on March 13, 2023. Fiscal 2022 other procurement (Navy); fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance (Navy); fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy); and fiscal 2022 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) in the amount of $7,421,806 will be obligated at time of award. This contract was not competitively procured and is in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1) ó only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane Division, Ind., is the contracting activity (N00164-22-C-B006).

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Charlottesville, Va., is awarded a $13,112,512 cost-plus-fixed fee and cost-only modification to previously awarded contract N0002418C5216 for additional engineering hours in support of continued Navy Electronic Chart Display and Information System software support. Work will be performed in Charlottesville, Va., and is expected to be completed by September 2024. Fiscal 2022 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,885,000 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Tactical Engineering & Analysis Inc., San Diego, Calif., is awarded an $8,678,958 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, cost-plus-fixed-fee, multiple award modification to previously awarded task order N00178-19-D-8638 / N66001-20-F-3503 for engineering services. These services will provide software support activity engineering services for the Command and Control Processor Mod system. Work will be performed in San Diego, Calif., (100 percent), and is expected to be complete by September 2023. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will be obligated as incremental funding modifications are issued using research, development, test and evaluation (Navy); operations and maintenance (Navy); other procurement (Navy); shipbuilding construction (Navy); and working capital (Navy) funds. The Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific, San Diego, Calif., is the contracting activity.

Defense Human Resources Activity

College Entrance Examination Board, Reston, Va., (H9821022D0001), is awarded a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract in the amount of $38,491,800. This contract provides College Level Exam Program (CLEP) testing for military personnel and eligible civilian groups, including Reserve components, to support officer accession programs and to meet entrance requirements for postsecondary education. This is a sole-source requirement; funding will be provided at the task order level utilizing operations and maintenance funding for the year that the task order is issued. This contract has a five-year ordering period from Sept. 15, 2022, through May 14, 2027. Defense Human Resources Activity, Alexandria, Va., is the contracting activity.

Washington Headquarters Services

TM3 Solutions, Alexandria, Va., (HQ0034-19-C-0165), is awarded an option period (P00043) on a hybrid firm-fixed-price and cost reimbursable contract in the amount of $10,723,665. The total amount of this action if all options are exercised is $58,860,027. The Joint Service Provider (JSP) has a requirement to procure software asset management support services. This requirement will provide administrative, technical and professional services for the effective management and operation of JSPís software maintenance licenses and renewals. The contractor shall manage software maintenance licenses and renewals to improve on-time software maintenance renewal, purchase software maintenance renewals and licenses on behalf of JSP, reduce maintenance costs through co-terming and synching products from the same manufacturer, and improve software asset management compliance by linking the JSP Supported Products List to a software license/maintenance management tool. The contractor shall provide all labor, supervision and quality control necessary to provide comprehensive administrative, technical and professional services in support of JSP. Fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $10,723,665 are being obligated at the time of the award. The estimated completion date is Sept. 28, 2024. The work will be performed at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia; the Mark Center in Alexandria, Virginia; the Raven Rock Mountain Complex; and other government sites within the National Capital Region as defined in 10 U.S. Code 2674. Washington Headquarters Services, Arlington, Va.,, is the contracting activity.

Defense Logistics Agency

Golden State Medical Supply Inc., Camarillo, California, has been awarded a maximum $10,306,354 modification (P00002) exercising the second one-year option period of a one-year base contract (SPE2D2-20-D-0098) with four one-year option periods for duloxetine delayed release Hydrochloride capsules. This is a fixed-price requirements contract. Location of performance is Spain, with a Sept. 16, 2023, performance completion date. Using customers are Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, Department of Veterans Affairs, Indian Health Services and Federal Bureau of Prisons. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2022 through 2023 defense working capital funds. The contracting agency is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

