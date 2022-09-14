Headlines — September 14

News

Germany’s Scholz, Russia’s Putin discuss Ukraine in phone call

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz urged Russian President Vladimir Putin in a phone call on Sept. 13 to find a diplomatic solution for the conflict in Ukraine based on a ceasefire and the complete withdrawal of Russian troops as soon as possible, a German government spokesperson said.

US leaders avoid victory dance in Ukraine combat advances

U.S. officials know Russian President Vladimir Putin still has troops and resources to tap.

Ukraine’s counteroffensive explained in maps

Ukraine says it has recaptured 6,000sq km (2,320 square miles) of territory from Russian forces this month.

Here’s what Russian soldiers left behind when they withdrew from Izyum

Videos verified by The Washington Post show the equipment Russian troops left behind as they retreated from Izyum, a strategic city southeast of Kharkiv.

Business

Citing inflation, industry seeks more for DOD in continuing resolution

Defense trade groups, seeking to sway Congress to add more for defense in a continuing resolution, say record-high inflation is costing the Pentagon $6 billion per month, endangering military readiness and throwing tech development plans off course.

Investors buy MD Helicopters, announce new leadership

A group of investors have officially acquired MD Helicopters, the company announced alongside a list of new leaders.

L3Harris, Raytheon win phase 2 contracts for next-gen ISR aerial sensors

The sensors under development will integrate onto the Army’s well-known HADES aerial ISR program, designed to conduct “deep” intelligence gathering and target tracking.

Defense

An F-16 pilot died when his ejection seat failed. Was it counterfeit?

New details about 1st Lt. David Schmitz’s death have come to light in a federal civil lawsuit filed by his wife against three defense companies.

How the Army is tackling these six goals for future wars

For the Army to fight the way its top civilian leader envisions by the next decade, the organization must fulfill at least six objectives in that ever-shrinking window.

Space Force eyes easing enlistment rules to target high-demand skills

Space Force officials hope to maximize recruiting of new guardians by granting more waivers for enlistment standards to individuals with high-demand skills, the nominee to lead the service said Sept. 13.



Click Here To Learn How Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker

Air Force creates special warfare program for cadets to help fill empty spots

The Air Force has created a new program to help recruit and train college-aged ROTC and Air Force Academy cadets for special warfare jobs, which it has been struggling to fill amid the service’s ongoing recruiting crisis.

Senators push to expedite replacement of US weapons sent to Ukraine

A bipartisan group of 15 senators has unveiled legislation aimed at expediting the Defense Department’s ability to backfill U.S. weapons stockpiles sent to Ukraine through non-competitive contracts.

Erasing Confederate items from US military will cost $62 million, panel says

Removing the last vestiges of Confederate history from the U.S. military, including renaming nine Army posts, will cost more than $62 million, a congressional commission said Sept. 13.

US Army Chinooks return to service following grounding

The U.S. Army said most of its Chinook helicopters have returned to service after a maintenance error led to a fleet-wide grounding of the battlefield workhorse.

US airmen showing other militaries how to drop bombs from cargo planes

The Air Force has shown it can drop “palletized munitions” from its cargo aircraft, and now other militaries want to know how to do it.

Veterans

Biden’s VA undermining law that gives veterans access to private health care

Law was passed after a scandal that revealed veterans were waiting months to see a doctor.