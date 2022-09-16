fbpx
U.S. Air Force celebrates 75th anniversary

by Aerotech News
Secretary of the Air Force W. Stuart Symington prepares to cut the cake celebrating the first anniversary of the Air Force, as Chief of Staff of the Air Force, Gen. Hoyt S. Vandenberg looks on. (Air Force photograph)
President Harry S. Truman is shown at his desk at the White House signing a proclamation declaring a national emergency. December 16, 1950. Acme. (USIA)

With the stroke of a pen, President Harry S. Truman signed the National Security Act of 1947 on Sept. 18, 1947.

The Act created the National Military Establishment — later renamed the Department of Defense — and created the U.S. Air Force as a separate branch of the U.S. military.

The signing began a three-year transition period in which soldiers became airmen and army air fields became air force bases.

Before that, the responsibility for military aviation was divided between the U.S. Army for land-based operations and the U.S. Navy for sea-based operations.

And while we celebrate the 75th anniversary of the creation of the U.S. Air Force on Sept. 18, the history of U.S. military aviation can be traced back to 1907, when the U.S. Army created the Aeronautical Division, Signal Corps.

In this special issue of Aerotech News and Review, we take a look back at the past 75 years.

The U.S. Air Force 75th Anniversary Logo. (Air Force graphic)
Secretary of the Air Force W. Stuart Symington prepares to cut the cake celebrating the first anniversary of the Air Force, as Chief of Staff of the Air Force, Gen. Hoyt S. Vandenberg looks on. (Air Force photograph)
1948 — Secretary of the Air Force W. Stuart Symington prepares to cut the cake to celebrate the first anniversary of the Air Force as Chief of Staff of the Air Force Gen. Hoyt S. Vandenberg looks on. (U.S. Air Force photo)

 

To download a copy of this week’s paper click the link below.

www.aerotechnews.com/wp-content/PDFs/090162275thAFDIG.pdf

 

Click on the link below for your free, digital copy of this special issue, viewable on your desktop or mobile device.

https://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/pzok/

