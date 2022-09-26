Headlines — September 26

News

Ukrainian forces push east of Kupyansk, expanding offensive

Securing the remaining Russian-held urban areas on the town’s eastern side would clear the way for Ukrainian forces to push into Luhansk, one of the regions that Moscow seeks to annex through snap referendums under way.

Russian mobilization blasted for rounding up sick, disabled and elderly

New protests erupted Sept. 25 over a mobilization effort so poorly handled that it has triggered widespread anger and controversy, even among Russian officials and top propagandists.

Battlefield hotlines let US military keep Ukraine’s weapons firing

HIMARS and other American arms hitting Russian forces get constant fixes via secure chat groups.

Business

The must-see moments from the Defense News conference

Check out highlights from the event with senior leaders discussing the Pentagon’s top priorities.

Paramount Group sells nine Mwari spy, combat aircraft

A South African company has sold nine short-takeoff-and-landing Mwari aircraft to multiple air forces, the company announced Wednesday during the Africa Aerospace and Defence Expo.

Greek Air Force makes moves and a new Army-Marine missile | Defense Dollars

The Greek Air Force moves to improve its fighter fleet, and the Army and Marines announce a joint new air-to-ground missile is ready for production. Those stories and more on this week’s Defense Dollars.

US, China lead list of top defense spenders in 2021

The United States once again topped the list of military spenders, a report from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute found.

Siemens, 29 others added to Air Force’s $950 million JADC2 contract

Another batch of companies, including a division of Germany’s Siemens, are entering a Department of Defense competition meant to bring to fruition a vision of seamless military communications as part of a deal worth up to $950 million.

As Saudi Arabia goes on defense investment spree, Israeli industry in a tight spot

Israeli firm Rafael scores a win with Spyder reportedly heading to UAE, but customers in Saudi Arabia remain out of reach.

Defense

Pentagon launches effort to assess crypto’s threat to national security

New project is part of the U.S. government’s wider crackdown on illicit uses of digital assets.



Anzio, Hue City leave the fleet as Navy cruiser decommissionings continue

After more than 30 years in the Navy, USS Anzio and USS Hue City decommissioned this week.

Fighter fleet is strained — and bill is coming due, ACC chief says

The Air Force’s array of 48 fighter squadrons and nine attack squadrons are today being asked to do the work of 60 squadrons, the head of Air Combat Command said Sept. 21.

Acquisition inflation being managed on a case-by-case basis, Hunter says

Despite inflation at levels not seen in decades, Air Force primes have yet to demand major adjustments to existing contracts, but there are concerns about lower-tier vendors, Air Force service acquisition executive Andrew P. Hunter said.

In major step, Space Force takes over all military satellite communications

The Space Force has taken over all of the Department of Defense’s military satellite communication functions, a major step in building the new service.

Veterans

Vets benefits poised for biggest cost of living boost in 40 years

Veterans could see their benefits boosted by the biggest margin in four decades after Congress on Sept. 22 finalized plans to guarantee that veterans’ checks see the same cost-of-living boost as Social Security payouts.

Many US veterans land behind bars. A unique, new law may change that

It is a critical time to turn the tide for millions of post 9/11 veterans, advocates say, as many struggle to put the Iraq War and the Afghanistan War behind them.

Hundreds apply for Florida’s veteran-to-teacher pipeline amid state’s critical shortage

Florida’s veteran-to-teacher pathway has garnered 392 applicants since the beginning of summer, but the state has yet to disclose how many veterans have been accepted into the temporary teaching program amid local reports that some of the largest school districts haven’t added any vets to classrooms.