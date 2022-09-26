fbpx
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
desert lightning news - nellis/creech afb Nellis/Creech AFB
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
desert lightning news - davis monthan Davis-Monthan AFB
Defense

‘Hurricane Hunters’ fly Fiona mission

by DOD News
Maj. Lucas Caulder, 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron pilot, goes through pre-flight checks on a WC-130J Super Hercules aircraft in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands, Sept. 22, 2022. The 53rd WRS is currently deployed from their home base of Keesler Air Force Base, Miss., in order to support atmospheric data collection efforts in Hurricane Fiona and the suspect area near the Lesser Antilles. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)

Airmen assigned to the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron, Keesler Air Force Base, Miss., deployed to the U.S. Virgin Islands as they collect data on Hurricane Fiona while it remains a threat to land.

The squadron, known as the “Hurricane Hunters,” is the only operational unit in the world flying weather reconnaissance on a routine basis. Its missions provide atmospheric data that forecasters use to create more accurate models.

The Hurricane Hunters began flying Fiona on Sept. 15, when it was a tropical storm.

It made landfall as a hurricane in Puerto Rico on Sept. 18, knocking out power to the island and causing widespread devastation. The governor of Puerto Rico activated more than 450 members of the Puerto Rico National Guard to assist with response efforts.

1st Lt. Ashley Kosturock, 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron pilot, goes through pre-flight checks on a WC-130J Super Hercules aircraft in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands, Sept. 22, 2022. The 53rd WRS is currently deployed from their home base of Keesler Air Force Base, Miss., in order to support atmospheric data collection efforts in Hurricane Fiona and the suspect area near the Lesser Antilles. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)
Puerto Rico National Guard Soldiers assigned to the 125th Military Police Battalion help rescue families trapped by the floods during the passing of Hurricane Fiona. (National Guard photograph)
Puerto Rico National Guardsmen rescue a man who was caught in a flash flood caused by Hurricane Fiona in Ponce, Puerto Rico. The hurricane knocked out power to the entire island. (National Guard photograph)
Puerto Rico National Guard Soldiers assigned to the 125th Military Police Battalion help rescue families trapped by floods during the passing of Hurricane Fiona. The Guard prepositioned personnel and heavy equipment in nine locations before the storm. (National Guard photograph)
1st Lt. Cristina Pereda, 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron aerial reconnaissance weather officer, tests an oxygen mask on a WC-130J Super Hercules aircraft in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands, Sept. 22, 2022. The 53rd WRS is currently deployed from their home base of Keesler Air Force Base, Miss., in order to support atmospheric data collection efforts in Hurricane Fiona and the suspect area near the Lesser Antilles. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)

More Stories

Verification of veteran-owned small businesses...
 By Aerotech News
Contract Briefs
Contract Briefs
 By Aerotech News
On Shuttle Endeavour’s anniversary, NASA...
 By Jay Levine and Megan Person
Headlines — September 26
 By Aerotech News
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit