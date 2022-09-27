fbpx
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
desert lightning news - nellis/creech afb Nellis/Creech AFB
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
desert lightning news - davis monthan Davis-Monthan AFB
Defense

AFCENT ACE capabilities tested in capstone event

by Capt. Lauren Linscott | Al Udeid AB, Qatar
Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Christian Sullivan
U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles, assigned to the 335th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, fly alongside Saudi Arabian Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles during an agile combat employment exercise Agile Spartan within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Sep. 5, 2022. Joint training enhances international partnership and interoperability in the interest of regional security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Sullivan)

Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) executed Operation Agile Spartan III, its third agile combat employment capstone event, throughout the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 30 to Sep. 16, 2022.

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Christian Sullivan
U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles, assigned to the 335th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, fly alongside Saudi Arabian Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles during an agile combat employment exercise Agile Spartan within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Sep. 5, 2022. Joint training enhances international partnership and interoperability in the interest of regional security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Sullivan)

 

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams
Tech. Sgt. Leland Lelix, 386th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron services craftsman, right, inprocesses Tech. Sgt. Adam Kipper, 79th Fighter Generation Squadron support NCOIC, during Operation Agile Spartan III at an undisclosed location, August 3, 2022. OAS III tested Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central)’s ability to execute rapid troop and equipment movement to and from dispersed locations around the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. Lelix worked hand-in-hand alongside his team to make sure that Airmen arriving from Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, would have vital support available to them as soon as they arrived, such as lodging areas and a dining facility.

Throughout the engagement, units out of the 332d, 378th, 379th, and 386th Air Expeditionary Wings executed rapid troop and equipment movement to and from dispersed locations around the region. These actions reflect the ACE paradigm, which is to proactively and reactively execute an operational scheme of maneuver within threat timelines in order to increase survivability while simultaneously generating combat power. Overall, this helps to complicate adversarial targeting.

“While we frequently operate out of various airfields across the world, this was the first time we’ve operated out of a dispersed location quite like this,” said Lt. Col. Erin Brilla, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing/A5X Plans and Programs Director. “From the challenging weather conditions to the new environment to standing up a base with lighter support than we typically rely upon, Operation Agile Spartan III offered us an opportunity to practice a new command and control construct and a completely different logistics chain, enhancing our ability to operate anytime, anywhere.”

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams
U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 386th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron and 386th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron work together to download supplies from a C-17 Globemaster III for Operation Agile Spartan III at an Undisclosed location, Sept. 7, 2022. OAS III tested Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central)’s ability to execute rapid troop and equipment movement to and from dispersed locations around the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility.

 

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams
Tech. Sgt. Henry Lawler, 378th Expeditionary Communications Squadron SCOT section chief, teaches other Airmen how to set up a mast communications system during Operation Agile Spartan III at an undisclosed location, Sept. 12, 2022. OAS III tested Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central)’s ability to execute rapid troop and equipment movement to and from dispersed locations around the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility region.

The ACE events in AFCENT during the last year — to include those such as Agile Phoenix, Agile Sidra, and Agile Tuskegee — provided the basis of training for the units participating in the capstone. OAS III is where they had the opportunity to test what they learned.

“The goal of the agile combat employment capstone event was to determine where we have made progress over the last six months and determine where we need to focus our attention over the next six months,” said Maj. Chris Bodtke, AFCENT/A3 chief of forces and OAS III lead planner. “Agile Spartan III has been an incredible opportunity to build regional partner relationships and practice distributed operations.”

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams
Lt. Gen. Alexus Grynkewich, Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) commander, thanks Senior Airman Tyler Collins, 79th Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief, prior to departure during an exercise at an undisclosed location, Sept. 7, 2022. Grynkewich flew an F-16 Fighting Falcon alongside coalition partners in support of Operation Inherent Resolve as part of Operation Agile Spartan III. OAS III tested rapid troop and equipment movement to and from dispersed locations around the region.

 

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams
Lt. Gen. Alexus Grynkewich, Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) commander, shakes hands with Capt. Sean Cahill, 79th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron F-16CM Fighting Falcon pilot, after flying a mission together at an undisclosed location, Sept. 7, 2022. Grynkewich flew an F-16 Fighting Falcon alongside AFCENT Airmen and coalition partners in support of Operation Inherent Resolve as part of Operation Agile Spartan III. OAS III tested rapid troop and equipment movement to and from dispersed locations around the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility.

Additionally, where previous exercises were constrained to singular units or wings, OAS III created a scenario in which combat operations were tested on multiple fronts and involving multiple airframes. Thus, AFCENT had the opportunity to observe how the organization presents combat airpower from a severely degraded position.

AFCENT leadership had the opportunity to not only observe but also participate in the exercise. Lt. Gen. Alexus Grynkewich, Combined Forces Air Component Commander, flew an F-16 Fighting Falcon alongside AFCENT Airmen and coalition partners in support of Operation Inherent Resolve on Sep 7 as part of OAS III.

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams
Lt. Gen. Alexus Grynkewich, Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) commander, takes off in an F-16CM Fighting Falcon at an undisclosed location, Sept. 7, 2022. Grynkewich flew alongside AFCENT Airmen and coalition partners in support of Operation Inherent Resolve as part of Operation Agile Spartan III. OAS III tested rapid troop and equipment movement to and from dispersed locations around the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility.

 

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams
Lt. Col. Erin Brilla, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing/A5X Plans and Programs Director, stands next to a F-16CM Fighting Falcon during an exercise at an Undisclosed Location, Sept. 12, 2022. Brilla acted as the lead planner at a dispersed location during Operation Agile Spartan III, ensuring supported to the dislocated assets and personnel. Operation Agile Spartan III was Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central)’s third agile combat employment capstone event, testing wings’ ability to execute rapid troop and equipment movement.

“Airmen in AFCENT are gaining combat experience every day. You cannot put a price tag on that kind of preparation,” said Grynkewich. “The lessons we learn today—and every day—in this organization directly correlate to more effective operations tomorrow as we learn to leverage our capabilities with the greatest possible efficiency and efficacy. Moreover, as Airmen rotate through AFCENT and gain these experiences, the lethality and combat-mindedness of the Air Force as a whole is enhanced, which also benefits other Combatant Commands around the world.”

 

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams
Senior Airman Parrett Adasen, 407th Expeditionary Operations Support Squadron airfield management shift lead, and Airman 1st Class Joshua Snowden, 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron electrical systems apprentice, monitor lighting system operations during Operation Agile Spartan III at an undisclosed location, Sept. 4, 2022. OAS III tested Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central)’s ability to execute rapid troop and equipment movement to and from dispersed locations around the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility region. During the exercise, each squadron worked hand-in-hand with each other each day to achieve mission success and were capitalizing on opportunities to learn new skills outside of their career field.

 

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams
Lt. Col. Daniel Trueblood, 79th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron commander, prepares a F-16CM Fighting Falcon for departure during Operation Agile Spartan III at an undisclosed location, Sept. 6, 2022. In order for pilots from the 79th EFS to depart and demonstrate vital Agile Combat Employment capabilities from a dispersed location, Airmen from Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait and Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, rapidly deployed, testing its logistics and operational capabilities. These actions reflect the ACE paradigm, which is to proactively and reactively execute an operational scheme of maneuver within threat timelines in order to increase survivability while simultaneously generating combat power.

 

Using the lessons learned from OAS III, AFCENT will continue to test its combat capabilities and operate alongside our partners in order to support a safe and stable environment in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility.

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams
Staff Sgt. Ryan Moore, 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron electrical power production craftsman, spaces out rubber donuts across the pendant cable for the Mobile Aircraft Arresting System during a routine check in the midst of Operation Agile Spartan III at an undisclosed location, Sept. 8, 2022. OAS III tested Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central)’s ability to execute rapid troop and equipment movement to and from dispersed locations around the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility.
Tags: , , , , , ,

More Stories

Asteroid Didymos (top left) and its moonlet, Dimorphos, about 2.5 minutes before the impact of NASA's DART spacecraft. The image was taken by the on board DRACO imager from a distance of 570 miles. This image was the last to contain a complete view of both asteroids. Didymos is roughly 2,500 feet in diameter; Dimorphos is about 525 feet in length. Didymos' and Dimorphos' north is toward the top of the image. (Photo by NASA/Johns Hopkins APL photograph)
In first-ever planetary defense test,...
 By Josh Handel, Justyna Suroweic and Michael Buckley
Northrop Grumman meets rocket motor...
 By Wire reports
Marine Corps photograph by Cpl. Adam Henke
The King Stallion’s first exercise
 By Cpl. Lauren Salmon Mountain Home AFB, Idaho
Veteran of the Day: U.S....
 By Stephen Hill | Veterans Administration
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit