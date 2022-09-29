U.S. Navy

ERAPSCO, Joint Venture of Sparton and USSI, Columbia City, Ind., is awarded an $181,878,811 firm-fixed-price modification (P00027) to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N0001919D0032). This modification adds scope and increases the contract ceiling for the production of an additional 100,000 AN/SSQ-53, 16,000 AN/SSQ-101, and 10,000 AN/SSQ-62 production sonobuoys in support of annual training, peacetime operations and testing expenditures, and maintaining sufficient inventory to support the execution of major combat operations determined by the Naval Munitions Requirements Process for the Navy and Foreign Military Sales customers. Work will be performed in De Leon Spring, Fla., (54 percent); and Columbia City, Ind., (46 percent), and is expected to be completed in September 2025. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, was awarded an $115,351,997 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides diminishing manufacturing sources parts for F-35 Lightning II program for the Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps, non-U.S. Department of Defense participants, and Foreign Military Sales customers. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed in September 2023. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1). The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity (N0001922D0043).

Phoenix International Holdings Inc., Largo, Md., is awarded a $112,000,000 cost-plus-award-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for worldwide undersea deep ocean search and recovery operations that provide necessary engineering and technical support to man, manage, maintain, and operate the Director of Ocean Engineering, Supervisor of Salvage and Diving (SUPSALV) deep ocean search, survey, rescue, recovery, and salvage capabilities. Work will be performed worldwide and is expected to be completed in September 2027. No funding will be obligated at the time of contract award as funds will be obligated upon the issuance of individual task orders under this contract. This contract was competitively procured via the System for Award Management website, with three offers received. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N00024-22-D-4318).

The Boeing Co., Seattle, Wash., is awarded a $33,692,072 firm-fixed-price modification (P00237) to a previously awarded contract (N0001914C0067). This modification adds scope to procure 6 mechanisms, 16 A-kits and 16 aft turret deployment units in support of P-8A production aircraft. Work will be performed in Kent, Wash., (92 percent); Mesa, Ariz., (7 percent); and Winnipeg, Canada (1 percent), and is expected to be completed in July 2025. Fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $33,692,072 will be obligated at the time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin, Rotary and Missions Systems, Liverpool, N.Y., is awarded a $26,399,469 firm-fixed-price modification to previously awarded contract N00024-20-C-5503 to procure provisioned item order spare parts and exercise options to procure C(V)6 systems in support of Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program Block 2 full rate production. Work will be performed in Liverpool, N.Y., (78 percent); and Lansdale, Penn., (22 percent), and is expected to be completed by May 2024. Fiscal 2022 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $26,399,469 (100 percent) will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Honeywell International Inc., Minneapolis, Minn., is awarded a $25,909,402 cost-plus-fixed-fee job order under basic ordering agreement N0016418GGM66 for Strategic Radiation-Hardened Microelectronics sustainment. Defense Production Act Title III funding in the amount of $500,000 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This effort will be completed in Minneapolis, Minn., and is expected to be completed by September 2024. This contract was not competitively procured. The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane Division, Crane, Ind., is the contracting activity (N0016418GGM66_N0016422FG013).

Huntington-Ingalls Industries – Newport News Shipbuilding, Newport News, Va., is awarded a $23,589,802 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-15-C-2114 for the procurement of material and labor associated with contractor-furnished on board repair parts for the outfitting of CVN-79. Work will be performed in Newport News, Va., and is expected to be completed by June 2024. Fiscal 2022 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) outfitting funding in the amount of $23,589,802 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Supervisor of Shipbuilding, Newport News, Va., is the contracting activity.††

Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., Stratford, Conn., is awarded a $15,640,004 firm-fixed-price delivery order (N00383-22-F-X91Y) under previously awarded basic ordering agreement N00383-20-G-X901 for the procurement of the damper assembly used on the H-53K aircraft. All work will be performed in Redmond, Washington. This contract contains no options and work is expected to be completed by December 2027. Annual working capital (Navy) funds in the full amount of $15,640,004 will be obligated at the time of award, and funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. One company was solicited for this sole-source requirement under authority 10 U.S. Code 3204 (c)(1), with one offer received. Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support, Philadelphia, Penn., is the contracting activity.†

Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., Stratford, Conn., is awarded a $13,211,280 ceiling-priced order, undefinitized contract action for the procurement of the tail gearbox assembly used on the H-53K aircraft. All work will be performed in Stratford, Conn., and is expected to be completed by February 2026, with no option periods. Working capital (Navy) funds in the full amount of $13,211,280 will be obligated at the time of award and funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. One company was solicited for this sole-source requirement under authority 10 U.S. Code 3204 (c)(1), with one offer received. Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support, Philadelphia, Penn., is the contracting activity (N00383-22-F-X91W).

Hamilton Sundstrand, Windsor Locks, Conn., is awarded a $12,421,694 firm-fixed-price requirement, long-term contract with no options for the repair of the T-64 fuel control main turbine. All work will be performed in Maastricht, Limburg, Netherlands, and work is expected to be completed by January 2024. Annual working capital (Navy) funds in the full amount of $12,421,694 will be obligated at time of award, and funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. One firm was solicited for this sole-source requirement under authority 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(2), with one offer received. Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support, Philadelphia, Penn., is the contracting activity (N00383-22-D-SR01).



Sealift Inc. of Delaware, Oyster Bay, N.Y., (N3220521C4017), is awarded a $10,220,000 option (P00009) under a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract to fund the second one-year option period. This modification exercises the second one-year option period of this contract for one U.S.-flagged, U.S. Army ammunition prepositioning vessel M/V SSG Edward A. Carter JR (T-AK 4544) for the transportation and prepositioning of cargo for military readiness. This contract includes a one 164-day firm period, four one-year options periods, and one 46-day-period, which if exercised would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $48,731,500. Work will be performed worldwide and is expected to be completed by November 15, 2025. Working capital (Transportation) funds in the amount of $10,220,000 for Option Two will be provided for fiscal 2023. This option is exercised subject to the availability of funds in accordance with Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation 52.232-18 ó availability of funds. This contract was competitively procured with proposals solicited via the Federal Business Opportunities website and one offer was received. The Navyís Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity (N3220521C4017).

Tidewater Inc.,* Elkridge, Md., is awarded a $9,171,493 firm-fixed-price task order for Building 10 entrance modernization, Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Maryland. The work to be performed provides for the reconstruction of the main vehicle drive and drop-off lanes, pedestrian walkways, and hospital entrance. The contract also contains one unexercised option, which if exercised, would increase cumulative contract value to $9,540,559. Work will be performed in Bethesda, Md., with an expected completion date of April 2024. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Defense Health Agency) funds in the amount of $9,171,493 are obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the System for Award Management website, with seven offers received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Washington, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N40080-21-D-0029).

Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., Stratford, Conn., is awarded a $9,090,376 ceiling-priced order, undefinitized contract action for the procurement of the hub assembly used on the H-53K aircraft. All work will be performed in Stratford, Connecticut, and work is expected to be completed by September 2026, with no option periods. Working capital (Navy) funds in the full amount of $9,090,376 will be obligated at the time of award and funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. One company was solicited for this sole-source requirement under authority 10 U.S. Code 3204 (c)(1), with one offer received. Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support, Philadelphia, Penn., is the contracting activity (N00383-22-F-X91S).

Northrop Grumman Marine Systems, Sunnyvale, Calif., is awarded a $7,612,324 firm-fixed-price contract action for maintenance, repair, and alteration for the Shipís Service Turbine Generator No. 1 and No. 2 onboard a Virginia-class submarine. Work will be performed at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, and is expected to be completed in August 2023. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $7,612,324 will be obligated at time of award, of which $7,612,324 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. One company was solicited for this sole-source requirement under authority of 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1). The Naval Sea Systems Command, Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility, JBPHH, Hawaii, is the contracting activity (N32253-22-C-0008).

U.S. Army

Koman Construction,* Anchorage, Alaska (W9126G-22-D-0046); CCI Mechanical LLC,* Crestview, Fla., (W9126G-22-D-0047); Red Eagle JV,* Coweta, Okla., (W9126G-22-D-0048); Lemoine-Frazier JV LLC,* Lafayette, Louisiana (W9126G-22-D-0049); and Reasor-Asturian JV LLC,* Pensacola, Fla., (W9126G-22-D-0050), will compete for each order of the $164,400,000 firm-fixed-price contract for design-build vertical construction. Bids were solicited via the internet with 26 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 26, 2027. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Fort Worth, Texas, is the contracting activity.

Aluet Flood Management LLC,* Oak Ridge, Tenn., (W91237-22-D-0027); Amherst Madison Inc., Charleston, W.Va., (W91237-22-D-0028); Brayman Construction Corp., Saxonburg, Penn., (W91237-22-D-0029); and C.J. Mahan Construction Co. LLC, Grove City, Ohio (W91237-22-D-0030), will compete for each order of the $75,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for design-bid-build marine-based construction projects. Bids were solicited via the internet with six received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 26, 2027. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Huntington, W.Va., is the contracting activity.†

Nan Inc., Honolulu, Hawaii, was awarded a $56,398,584 firm-fixed-price contract to renovate and repair Building 300 on Helemano Military Reservation. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work will be performed at Helemano Military Reservation, Hawaii, with an estimated completion date of July 31, 2025. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $56,398,584 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Honolulu, Hawaii, is the contracting activity (W9128A-22-C-0016).

Nan Inc., Honolulu, Hawaii, was awarded a $45,088,540 firm-fixed-price contract for construction services to repair the Zamperini Dining Facility. Bids were solicited via the internet with five received. Work will be performed at U.S. Army Garrison Kwajalein Atoll, Republic of Marshall Islands, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 7, 2025. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation, Army funds in the amount of $45,088,540 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Honolulu, Hawaii, is the contracting activity (W9128A-22-C-0010).

DAX-GBAB JV3,* Sunrise Beach, Mo., (W912DQ-22-D-4000); Gideon Contracting LLC,* San Antonio, Texas (W912DQ-22-D-4001); Howard W. Pence,* Elizabethtown, Ky., (W912DQ-22-D-4002); Medvolt,* Colorado Springs, Colo., (W912DQ-22-D-4003); Olgoonik Specialty Contractors LLC,* Saint Robert, Mo., (W912DQ-22-D-4004); and SES Construction and Fuel Services LLC,* Oak Ridge, Tenn., (W912DQ-22-D-4005), will compete for each order of the $45,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for construction projects in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Kansas City District. Bids were solicited via the internet with 19 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 26, 2027. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City, Mo., is the contracting activity.

Norfolk Dredging Company, Chesapeake, Va., was awarded a $33,302,500 firm-fixed-price contract for maintenance dredging. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Philadelphia, Penn., with an estimated completion date of March 24, 2023. Fiscal 2022 civil construction funds in the amount of $33,302,500 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Philadelphia, Penn., is the contracting activity (W912BU-22-C-0040).

Science Applications International Corp, Reston, Va., was awarded a $30,777,951 modification (P00069) to contract W31P4Q-21-F-0033 for hardware-in-the-loop aviation systems engineering services. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 26, 2024. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity.

Dubuque Barge and Fleeting Service Company dba Newt Marine Service,* Dubuque, Iowa, was awarded a $24,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for offshore breakwater structures. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 26, 2027. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Louis, Mo., is the contracting activity (W912P9-22-D-0021).

Coho Construction Management LLC, Anchorage, Alaska, was awarded a $23,498,670 firm-fixed-price contract for upgrades and replacements for outdated proprietary digital phone sets and old circuit-switched technology. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Oceanside, Calif., with an estimated completion date of Sept. 29, 2025. Fiscal 2022 procurement, defense-wide funds in the amount of $23,498,699 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Huntsville, Ala., is the contracting activity (W912DY-22-C-0027).††

Paraton Incorporated Inc., Herndon, Va., was awarded a $21,907,880. modification (P00043) to contract W15QKN-19-F-1334 for research and analytic support to the Army Analytics Group Research Facility Laboratory. Work will be performed in Monterey, Calif., with an estimated completion date of June 26, 2023. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $12,686,533 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Ill., is the contracting activity.

Stanley Consultants Inc., Muscatine, Iowa, was awarded a $20,003,238 firm-fixed-price contract for the La Grange Lock and Dam. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Versailles, Ill., with an estimated completion date of Aug. 2, 2024. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $20,003,237 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island Arsenal, Ill., is the contracting activity (W912EK-22-F-0088).†

Mike Hooks LLC, Westlake, La., was awarded a $16,739,800 firm-fixed-price contract for maintenance dredging. Bids were solicited via the internet with five received. Work will be performed in Lake Charles, La., with an estimated completion date of July 31, 2023. Fiscal 2022 civil operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $16,739,800 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans, La., is the contracting activity (W912P8-22-C-0050).

Western Contracting Corp., Sioux City, Iowa, was awarded a $16,385,700 firm-fixed-price contract to rehabilitate damaged riverbank stabilization and navigation structures. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed on the Missouri River in Nebraska and Missouri, with an estimated completion date of Oct. 17, 2025. Fiscal 2022 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act funds in the amount of $16,385,700 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha, Nebraska, is the contracting activity (W9128F-22-C-0042).

Western Contracting Corporation, Sioux City, Iowa, was awarded a $15,345,966 firm-fixed-price contract for rehabilitation of damaged revetments, dikes, kickers, L-head dikes and vanes on the Missouri River. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed in Iowa and Nebraska, with an estimated completion date of Oct. 17, 2025. Fiscal 2022 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act funds in the amount of $15,345,966 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha, Neb., is the contracting activity (W9128F-22-C-0041).†

The Shearer Group Inc., Houston, Texas, was awarded a $15,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract to support barge vessels. Bids were solicited via the internet with seven received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 27, 2027. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Philadelphia, Penn., is the contracting activity (W912BU-22-D-0018).

Cottrell Contracting Corporation, Chesapeake, Va., was awarded a $13,541,449 firm-fixed-price contract for maintenance dredging. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed in Deal Island, Md., with an estimated completion date of Sept. 27, 2024. Fiscal 2014, 2015 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022 civil operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $13,541,449 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore, Md., is the contracting activity (W912DR-22-C-0040).

Luhr Crosby LLC, Columbia, Ill., was awarded a $13,468,394 firm-fixed-price contract for stone berms and blankets, and dike maintenance. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of May 25, 2023. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans, La., is the contracting activity (W912P8-22-F-0193).

Qualcomm Intelligent Solutions Inc., San Diego, Calif., was awarded an $11,682,569 firm-fixed-price contract for research to develop a system design driven by the Advanced Graphic Intelligence Logical Computing Environment applications. Bids were solicited via the internet with six received. Work will be performed in San Diego, Calif., with an estimated completion date of Sept. 25, 2025. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation, Army funds in the amount of $11,682,569 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md., is the contracting activity (W911NF-22-C-0079).

Sevenson Environmental Services Inc.,* Niagara Falls, N.Y., was awarded an $11,152,495 modification (P00009) to contract W912BU-20-F-0094 for construction activities, including excavation and drilling services. Work will be performed in Deepwater, N.J., with an estimated completion date of June 24, 2023. Fiscal 2022 Formerly Utilized Sites Remedial Action Program funds in the amount of $11,152,495 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Philadelphia, Penn., is the contracting activity.

Derivative LLC,* Arlington, Va., was awarded an $11,062,952 hybrid (firm-fixed-price and labor-hours) contract to support the workforce of the Corpus Christi Army Depot Aircraft and Aircraft Component Production organization. Bids were solicited via the internet with ten received. Work will be performed in Corpus Christi, Texas, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 30, 2025. Fiscal 2022 Army working capital funds in the amount of $11,062,952 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity (W912NW-22-F-0085).

University of Alabama in Huntsville, Huntsville, Ala., was awarded a $10,947,000 cost-no-fee contract for the Advanced Technology Test and Development Program. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Huntsville, Ala., with an estimated completion date of Sept. 26, 2025. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation, Army funds in the amount of $10,947,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity (W9113M-22-F-0514).

BCI Construction USA Inc., Pace, Fla., was awarded a $10,014,349 firm-fixed-price contract to rehabilitate tainter gates and sluice gates. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work will be performed in Knoxville, Iowa, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 24, 2024. Fiscal 2022 civil operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $10,014,349 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island, Ill., is the contracting activity (W912EK-22-C-0039).

Heenan Construction LLC, Waynesville, Mo., was awarded a $9,357,865 firm-fixed-price contract for roofing requirements at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 26, 2023. U.S. Army Field Directorate Office, Fort Leanord Wood, Mo., is the contracting activity (W911S7-22-D-1500).

Airbus U.S. Space & Defense Inc., Arlington, Va., was awarded an $8,393,765 modification (P00018) to contract W58RGZ-22-C-0022 for contractor logistics support services in support of Lakota aircraft. Work will be performed in Grand Prairie, Texas, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 31, 2026. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $8,393,765 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity.

U.S. Air Force

Connected Alliance LLC, Atlanta, Ga., has been awarded a $99,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract in support of operationalizing the Sustainment Strategy Framework to materially improve the sustainment of Air Force weapon systems.† The outputs from this contract will help refine policy, produce requirements documents, performance work statements, and concepts of operations that would form the basis of requirements for organic development or procurement solicitations. Work will primarily be performed in Atlanta, Ga., and is expected to be completed Sept. 24, 2027. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition and one offer was received. Fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $1,400,000 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force District of Washington Contracting Directorate, Joint Base Andrews, Md., is the contracting activity (FA7014-22-D-0003).

M1 Support Services LP, Denton, Texas, has been awarded an $88,045,705 firm-fixed-price modification (A00104) to the previously awarded contract FA3002-16-C-0006 for aircraft maintenance services. This modification exercises the seventh option period of a seven-year, firm-fixed-price contract for T-6, T-38 Undergraduate Pilot Training, and T-38 Introduction to Fighter Fundamentals aircraft maintenance services. Work will be performed at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, and is expected to be completed by Sept. 30, 2023. Fiscal 2023 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $22,088,126 are being obligated at time of award for the next option period. Total cumulative face value of the contract is $539,373,570. The 82d Contracting Squadron, Sheppard AFB, Texas, is the contracting activity.

Atlantic Diving Supply Inc., Virginia Beach, Va., has been awarded a $40,751,037 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for fire and emergency services and personal protective equipment. This contract provides structural coats, pants and suspenders for firefighters. Work will be performed in Virginia Beach, Va., and is expected to be completed by Sept. 30, 2027. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition and two offers were received. The 772nd Enterprise Sourcing Squadron, Tyndall Air Force Base, Fla., is the contracting activity (FA8051-22-D-0003).

The Boeing Co., St. Louis, Mo., has been awarded a $7,507,713 firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee, fixed-price-incentive-fee partial definitization modification (P00040) to definitize requirements from the March 31, 2022, awarded undefinitized contract action (UCA) (P00032). These actions are performed under previously awarded FA8634-18-C-2698 for F-15 Advanced Display Core Processor (ADCP) II Full Rate Production 1. This contract action provides for full rate production of ADCP II systems to allow required integration of the ADCPII systems into the F-15 platform. Work will be performed in St. Louis, Mo., as well as multiple other U.S. operating locations, and Royal Air Force Lakenheath, United Kingdom, and is expected to be completed by July 30, 2025. This award is the result of a sole source acquisition per a contract change proposal request issued Oct. 31, 2019. This modification hereby partially definitizes the referenced UCA and fully funds the associated UCA contract line item numbers at a total price of $38,207,213. Fiscal 2020 procurement funds in the amount of $18,675,750; and fiscal 2022 working capital funds in the amount of $4,488,708 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Fighter/Advanced Aircraft Directorate, F-15 Division, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity.

Defense Logistics Agency

BAE Systems Land and Armaments L.P., York, Penn., has been awarded a $19,684,507 firm-fixed-price contract for electronic components. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a 37-month base contract with one one-year option period that was also executed at the time of award. The performance completion date is June 30, 2027. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2022 Army working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime, Warren, Mich., (SPRDL1-22-C-0056).

Dallas Lighthouse For the Blind Inc.,** Dallas, Texas, has been awarded a maximum $13,771,868 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for combat uniform trousers. This is a two-year contract with no option periods. The ordering period end date is Sept. 26, 2024. Using military services are Army and Air Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2022 through 2024 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn., (SPE1C1-22-D-B131).

BAE Systems Land and Armaments L.P., York, Penn., has been awarded a $12,058,437 firm-fixed-price contract for load electronic units. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a 32-month base contract with one one-year option period that was also executed at the time of award. The performance completion date is Aug. 31, 2026. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2022 Army working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime, Warren, Mich., (SPRDL1-22-C-0057).

BAE Systems Land and Armaments L.P., York, Penn., has been awarded a $12,043,855 firm-fixed-price contract for electronic components. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a 32-month base contract with one one-year option period that was also executed at the time of award. The performance completion date is Aug. 31, 2026. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2022 Army working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime, Warren, Mich., (SPRDL1-22-C-0063).

Twigg Corp.,* doing business as Twigg, Martinsville, Ind., (SPE4A7-22-D-0269, $10,000,000); and TurboCombuster Technology,** doing business as Paradigm Precision, Stuart, Fla., (SPE4A7-22-D-0271, $10,000,000), have each been awarded a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-quantity contract under solicitation SPE4A7-21-R-0286 for F-100 aircraft engine afterburner flameholders. This was a competitive acquisition with three responses received. This is a five-year contract with no option periods. The performance completion date is Sept. 29, 2027. Using military service is Air Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2022 through 2027 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Richmond, Va.

Avkare LLC, Pulaski, Tenn., has been awarded an estimated $8,628,888 fixed-price requirements contract for estradiol 10 microgram tablets. This was a competitive acquisition with one response received. This is a one-year base contract with four one-year option periods. Location of performance is New York, with a Sept. 26, 2023, performance completion date. Using customers are Defense Department, Department of Veterans Affairs, Indian Health Services and Bureau of Prisons. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2022 through 2023 defense working capital funds. The contracting agency is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn., (SPE2D2-22-D-0148).

DRS Network & Imaging Systems, Melbourne, Fla., has been awarded a maximum $224,571,276 firm-fixed-price requirements delivery order (SPRRA2-22-F-0068) against a nine-year basic ordering agreement (SPRRA2-20-D-0012) under solicitation SPRRA2-21-R-0027 for the improved Bradley Acquisition System. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1 (a)(2). This is a three-year contract with no option periods. The performance completion date is Dec. 31, 2026. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2022 Army working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Redstone Arsenal, Ala.

DRS Network & Imaging Systems, Melbourne, Fla., has been awarded a maximum $9,509,873 firm-fixed-price requirements delivery order (SPRRA2-22-F-0091) against a nine-year basic ordering agreement (SPRRA2-20-D-0012) under solicitation SPRRA2-22-R-0012 for the improved Bradley Acquisition System. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1 (a)(2). This is a three-year contract with no option periods. The performance completion date is Dec. 31, 2026. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2022 Army working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Redstone Arsenal, Ala.

Washington Headquarters Services

Lalini Enterprises LLC, Washington, D.C., is awarded a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (HQ003422D0020) in the amount of $19,010,000 to procure heavy and civil construction on the Pentagon Reservation for up to 10 years if all options are exercised. No funds are being obligated at the time of award. The total amount of this action if all options are exercised is $45,000,000. The estimated completion date is Sept. 26, 2032. The work will be performed at the Pentagon. Washington Headquarters Services, Arlington, Va., is the contracting activity.

Athena Construction Group Inc., Triangle, Va., is awarded a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (HQ003422D0021) in the amount of $19,010,000 to procure heavy and civil construction on the Pentagon Reservation for up to 10 years if all options are exercised. No funds are being obligated at the time of award. The total amount of this action if all options are exercised is $45,000,000. The estimated completion date is Sept. 26, 2032. The work will be performed at the Pentagon. Washington Headquarters Services, Arlington, Va., is the contracting activity.

Cedarville Engineering Group LLC, Pottstown, Penn., is awarded a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (HQ003422D0022) in the amount of $19,010,000 to procure heavy and civil construction on the Pentagon Reservation for up to 10 years if all options are exercised. No funds are being obligated at the time of award. The total amount of this action if all options are exercised is $45,000,000. The estimated completion date is Sept. 26, 2032. The work will be performed at the Pentagon. Washington Headquarters Services, Arlington, Va., is the contracting activity.

Addon Services LLC, Alexandria, Va., is awarded a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (HQ003422D0023) in the amount of $19,010,000 to procure heavy and civil construction on the Pentagon Reservation for up to 10 years if all options are exercised. No funds are being obligated at the time of award. The total amount of this action if all options are exercised is $45,000,000. The estimated completion date is Sept. 26, 2032. The work will be performed at the Pentagon. Washington Headquarters Services, Arlington, Va., is the contracting activity.

HDD JV, Leesburg, Va., is awarded a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (HQ003422D0024) in the amount of $19,010,000 to procure heavy and civil construction on the Pentagon Reservation for up to 10 years if all options are exercised. No funds are being obligated at the time of award. The total amount of this action if all options are exercised is $45,000,000. The estimated completion date is Sept. 26, 2032. The work will be performed at the Pentagon. Washington Headquarters Services, Arlington, Va., is the contracting activity.

Prestige Development Services Inc., Bronx, N.Y., is awarded a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (HQ003422D0025) in the amount of $19,010,000 to procure heavy and civil construction on the Pentagon Reservation for up to 10 years if all options are exercised. No funds are being obligated at the time of award. The total amount of this action if all options are exercised is $45,000,000. The estimated completion date is Sept. 26, 2032. The work will be performed at the Pentagon. Washington Headquarters Services, Arlington, Va., is the contracting activity.

Empire Landscape LLC, Silver Spring, Md., is awarded a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (HQ003422D0026) in the amount of $19,010,000 to procure heavy and civil construction on the Pentagon Reservation for up to 10 years if all options are exercised. No funds are being obligated at the time of award. The total amount of this action if all options are exercised is $45,000,000. The estimated completion date is Sept. 26, 2032. The work will be performed at the Pentagon. Washington Headquarters Services, Arlington, Va., is the contracting activity.

Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency

Metron Inc.,* Reston, Va., has been awarded an $11,001,743 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract, excluding unexercised options, for a Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency research project. Work will be performed in Reston, Va., (25 percent); South Kingston, R.I., (25 percent); Arlington, Va., (12.5 percent); Groton, Conn., (12.5 percent); and Quincy, Mass., (25 percent), with an expected completion date of February 2024. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $2,450,000 are being obligated at time of award. This contract stems from a competitive acquisition for which eight proposals were received in response to Broad Agency Announcement HR001122S0008. The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, Arlington, Va., is the contracting activity (HR001122C0131).

*Small business

**Mandatory source