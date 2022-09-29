Headlines — September 30

News

Iranian drone that appeared to threaten US forces brought down in Iraq

U.S. forces on Sept. 28 brought down an Iranian drone that officials said appeared poised to attack American troops in Iraq.

New Ukraine aid will buy 18 HIMARS and weapons to ‘disrupt’ drones

The Pentagon announced Sept. 28 it will contract with industry for $1.1 billion in military aid to Ukraine, including 18 High-Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems and other arms to counter drones Russia has been using against Ukrainian troops.

EU executive proposes eighth batch of sanctions against Russia

The European Union executive proposed on Sept. 28 an eighth round of sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, including tighter trade restrictions, more individual blacklistings and an oil price cap for third countries.

Business

Giant Orca drone for Navy is faltering on Boeing shortcomings, GAO says

Orca, the U.S. Navy’s mine-laying drone, is running at least three years late and 64 percent over original cost estimates because the service failed to determine that aerospace giant Boeing had the skills needed to build the seagoing vessel, according to congressional auditors.

Lockheed, Verizon testing 5G-linked drone swarm for intel collection

Lockheed Martin and Verizon are experimenting with 5G-enabled drones and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance payloads in an effort that could ultimately enhance U.S. military command and control and in-the-field targeting abilities.

For OMFV competition, American Rheinmetall wants to harness Anduril’s software

As the Army prepares to weigh industry proposals for its Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle (OMFV), American Rheinmetall is betting that software capabilities from a young defense start-up could propel its offering to victory.

Indonesia touts KF-21 fighter jet need, but is mum on laggard payments

Indonesia has reaffirmed its commitment to develop a fighter jet with South Korea, as questions about long-overdue payments for Jakarta’s share of the development remain unanswered.

Defense

Will the Marines be the only branch to reach 2022 recruitment numbers?

Thanks to high retention, the Marine Corps is set to meet a slightly adjusted goal for 2022.

Fears of openly gay troops were vastly overblown: Pentagon report

A decade after the services first allowed gay and lesbian troops to serve openly, a report from the Joint Staff found that concerns about combat effectiveness and unit cohesion were basically unfounded.

Navy’s newest, most advanced warships will all soon have one thing in common – the SPY-6 radar

The ability to track smaller and faster objects at longer distances gives naval vessels more time to respond to incoming threats.

Veterans

VA to screen all patients for toxic exposure issues

Veterans Affairs physicians will begin screening all department patients for military-related toxic exposures starting in November, the latest step in efforts to understand the scope and severity of injuries caused by burn pit smoke and other battlefield toxins.

Proposed legislation could expand education benefits, veteransí access to commercial driver’s licenses amid trucking shortage

Two senators have introduced a bill that would allow schools with trucking programs to expand veterans’ access to commercial driver’s licenses as the trucking industry faces a shortage of drivers across the country.

Proposal aims to change how VA handles women’s cancer care

Rep. Sylvia Garcia, who serves on the House Armed Services Committee, hopes the pilot program will help female veterans get better access to cancer care.