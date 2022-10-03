Headlines — October 3

News

Sailor found not guilty of Bonhomme Richard arson

A military judge on Sept. 30 acquitted a sailor of arson in a fire that destroyed the USS Bonhomme Richard, a blow to the Navy as it faces allegations of improper training and maintenance of the $1.2 billion amphibious assault ship.

9 NATO countries call to admit Ukraine as counteroffensive presses on

The leaders of Czechia, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Poland, Romania and Slovakia issued a joint statement backing a path to NATO membership for Ukraine.

‘Blacklisted’ Afghan interpreters were disqualified from US visas. Now they’re in hiding

The U.S. exit leaves thousands of Afghans in danger despite their wartime loyalty to the United States.

Business

BigBear.ai delivering US Army digital info system with Palantir’s help

Artificial intelligence and cloud-analytics company BigBear.ai won a $14.8 million, nine-month Army contract to roll out the service’s Global Force Information Management system.

National Space Council to ask industry for input on new space rules

The new rules framework is due to Vice President Kamala Harris by March 7, said National Space Council Director of Commercial Policy Diane Howard.

Saildrone CEO says Iranian interference was valuable experience, not a surprise

Twice in the last month, Iran has attempted to abduct U.S. unmanned surface vessels produced by Saildrone. But the company’s CEO says he was unfazed by the events, instead calling the experience “valuable” and stressing the need for any organization operating unmanned ships to be anticipate hostile interference.

Defense

Army misses recruiting goal by 15,000 soldiers

Officials said the Army brought in about 45,000 soldiers during the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30. The goal was 60,000.

Navy hits its active duty enlisted recruitment goals, but not officers

The Navy hit its active duty enlisted recruitment goals for fiscal 2022, but failed to meet target numbers for active duty and Reserve officers, as well as Reserve enlisted personnel.

‘It has to work’: Inside the military’s race to solve an ejection seat safety conundrum

Fear over a defective part led to grounding and inspection of hundreds of planes. After all that, only four problems were actually discovered. Was shutting down flight operations worth it?

Why the Pentagon hates continuing resolutions — especially now

The Pentagon has never been a fan of using continuing resolutions (CR) to keep the government funded.

Veterans

VA caregiver benefits expand to all vets on Oct 1

Veterans of all eras will be eligible for caregiver benefits starting Oct. 1, an expansion that is expected to add thousands of families to the program in the next year.

How digging up the past is helping US military veterans build a future

For many armed forces veterans, the return to civilian life can be a challenge. But one organization is taking an unusual approach to helping ex-service personnel find their feet — involving them in archaeological projects to bring home the remains of fallen soldiers.