U.S. Navy

Fluor Marine Propulsion LLC, Arlington, Va., is awarded a $1,329,680,003 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract (N00024-18-C-2130) to exercise the fiscal 2023 option for Naval Nuclear Propulsion work at the Naval Nuclear Laboratory. Work will be performed in Schenectady, N.Y., (52 percent); Pittsburgh, Penn., (40 percent), and Idaho Falls, Idaho (8 percent). Fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance (Navy) $2,750,000 (76 percent); fiscal 2020 other procurement (Navy) $776,929 (22 percent), fiscal 2021 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) $55,843 (1 percent), fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation $21,633 (1 percent) funding will be obligated at time of award, of which, $3,548,562 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract modification was not competitively procured. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

ARS Aleut Construction, LLC,* Port Allen, La., (N40080-22-D-1114); Doyon Management Services LLC,* Lanham, Md., (N40080-18-22-D-1117); Kunj Construction Corp.,* Mechanicsville, Md., (N40080-22-D-1113); McKenzie Construction and Site Development, LLC,* Wesley Chapel, Fla., (N40080-22-D-1116); XL Construction,* Laurel, Md., (N40080-22-D-1115); Westerly HSU JV II LLC,* Gaithersburg, Md., (N40080-22-D-1118) are awarded a combined $750,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple award construction contract for construction projects located primarily within the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Washington area of operations. The maximum dollar value including the base period and seven option years for all six contracts combined is $750,000,000. Kunj Construction Corp. is awarded the initial task order at $1,249,107 to renovate Building 57 Bathrooms 1F and 2F, Naval Research Laboratory, Washington, D.C. Work for this task order is expected to be completed by October 2023. All work on this contract will be performed in Washington, D.C., (40 percent), Virginia (40 percent) and Maryland (20 percent). The term of the contract is not to exceed 96 months, with an expected completion date of September 2030. Future task orders will be primarily funded by military construction (Navy); operation and maintenance (Navy); operation and maintenance (Defense Logistics Agency); and working capital (Navy) funds. This contract was competitively procured via the Navy Electronic Commerce Online website with 41 proposals received. These six contractors may compete for task orders under the terms and conditions of the awarded contract. NAVFAC Washington, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Space of Littleton, Colo. is awarded a $350,400,000 cost-plus-incentive-fee and cost-plus-fixed-fee un-priced letter contract modification (PH0008) to a previously awarded and announced unpriced letter contract (N00030-22-C-1025) for program management, engineering development, systems integration, long lead material procurement, and special tooling and equipment procurement in support of missile production. This contract award contains option line items. Work will be performed in East Aurora, N.Y., (26.2 percent); Simsbury, Conn., (19.3 percent); Denver, Colo., (19.0 percent); Magna, Utah (13.8 percent); Orange, Va., (4.2 percent); Sunnyvale, Calif., (2.6 percent); Seattle, Wash., (2.4 percent); Bristol, Penn., (1.3 percent); Andover, Md., (1.1 percent); Pittsfield, Mass., (1.1 percent); Boonton, N.J., (1.0 percent); Downers Grove, Ill., (1.0 percent); North Tonawanda, N.Y., (1.0 percent); and various other locations (less than 1.0 percent each, 6.0 percent total). Work is expected to be completed on November 9, 2026 once the contract is definitized. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test, and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,850,000 will be obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test, and evaluation (Army) funds in the amount of $24,276,383 will be obligated on this award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract is being awarded to the contractor on a sole source basis under 10 U.S.C. 2304(c)(1) and was previously synopsized on the System for Award Management online portal. Strategic Systems Programs, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Advanced Integrated Technologies, LLC,* Norfolk, Va., (N00024-22-D-4427); Auxiliary Systems, Inc. LLC,* Norfolk, Va., (N00024-22-D-4428); Bay Metals & Fabrication, LLC,* Chesapeake, Va., (N00024-22-D-4429); Colonna’s Shipyard, Inc.,* Norfolk, Va., (N00024-22-D-4430); Continental Tide Defense Systems Inc.,* Wyomissing, Penn.,† (N00024-22-D-4431); East Coast Repair & Fabrication, LLC,* Chesapeake , Va., (N00024-22-D-4432); Mission Readiness Group (EPSILON Systems Solutions, Inc.)*, Portsmouth, Va., (N00024-22-D-4433); Fairlead Boatworks, Inc.,* Newport News, Va.,† (N00024-22-D-4434); Gulf Copper and Manufacturing,* Port Arthur, Texas† (N00024-22-D-4435); Lyon Shipyard,* Norfolk, Va., (N00024-22-D-4436); Southcoast Welding & Manufacturing, LLC,* Chesapeake, Va., (N00024-22-D-4437); Tecnico Corp.,* Chesapeake, Va., (N00024-22-D-4438); Transtecs Corp.,* Arlington, Va., (N00024-22-D-4439); Walashek Industrial & Marine Inc.,* Norfolk, Va., (N00024-22-D-4441) (Lot IV) are awarded a combined $300,185,454 firm-fixed price indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple award contract for non-complex repair, maintenance and modernization requirements of non-nuclear U.S. Navy amphibious (LHA, LHD, LPD and LSD) class ships homeported in or visiting Norfolk, Virginia. These efforts consist of Chief of Naval Operations scheduled docking and non-docking, continuous maintenance and emergent maintenance availabilities of amphibious class ships to be performed in Norfolk, Va.. Accordingly, the place of performance is Norfolk, Va., where the Mid-Atlantic Maintenance Center (MARMC) will administer the contract. Lot IV contracts will be funded from fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance (Navy) with a ceiling of $300,185,454, however, no funding will be obligated at contract award. Delivery orders will be competitively awarded under this contract, which are to be performed in Norfolk, Virginia. Each of the contracts has an estimated ordering period of four years, which is expected to end in January of 2027. Lot IV was a small business set aside with seventeen offers received via the System for Award Management website. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $265,590,400 modification (P00023) cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price order (N0001920F0571) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001919G0008). This modification exercises options and adds scope to increase Block 4 manufacturing capacity and procure material modification kits and special test/tooling equipment that remove life limits, correct deficiencies, and retrofit aircraft with Technical Refresh 3. These retrofit and modification efforts on F-35 aircraft will be across the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Navy, non-U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) participants and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers.† Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas and is expected to be completed in September 2028. Fiscal 2022 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $89,339,876, fiscal 2022 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $72,265,565, fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $7,188,171, fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $3,667,746, fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $33,046,071, FMS customer funds in the amount of $6,597,436, and non-U.S. DoD participant funds in the amount of $53,485,535 will be obligated at the time of award, $33,046,071 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

Raytheon Technologies Corp., Pratt and Whitney Military Engines, East Hartford, Conn., is awarded a $232,779,750 cost-plus-incentive-fee contract to procure material and support equipment for depot maintenance facilities and unit level support equipment, as well as to provide program administrative support for non-recurring sustainment activities and supplies, services, and planning for depot standup and expansion in support of the for the F-35 Lightning II Program. Work will be performed in East Hartford, Conn., (40.7 percent); Jacksonville, Fla., (12.7 percent); Oklahoma City, Okla., (10.5 percent); Misawa, Japan (6.5 percent); Windsor Locks, Conn., (5 percent); Indianapolis, Ind., (5 percent); Leeuwarden, Netherlands (3.2 percent); Williamtown, Australia (2.5 percent); Orland, Norway (2 percent); Cherry Point, N.C., (1.7 percent); Yuma, Ariz., (1.3 percent); various locations within the Continental United States (6.1 percent); and various locations outside the Continental United States (2.8 percent), and is expected to be completed in September 2025. Fiscal 2022 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $45,540,002, fiscal 2022 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $17,700,821, fiscal 2022 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $700,830, fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $47,698,510, fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $21,826,309, fiscal 2020 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $467,220, fiscal 2019 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $467,220, foreign military sales funds in the amount of $24,717,940, and non-U.S. Department of Defense participants funds in the amount of $36,591,718 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S.C. 2304(C)(1). The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity (N0001922C0016).

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a not-to-exceed $228,680,862 cost-plus-award-fee and cost-plus-fixed fee undefinitized modification (P00074) to a previously awarded contract (N0001919C0010). This modification adds scope for the development of F-35 training systems and simulation block 4 capability development, to include Joint Strike missiles, weapons, integrated fire control, F-35 Lightning Integrated Training Environment, and additional training development required to meet a Lot 17 delivery.† Work will be performed in Orlando, Fla., (70 percent) and Fort Worth, Texas (30 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2025. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation (Air Force) funds in the amount of $11,114,668, fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $11,114,666, and non-U.S. Department of Defense partner funds in the amount of $5,662,710 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

Raytheon Missiles and Defense, Tucson, Ariz., is awarded a $225,638,545 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for AIM-9X Block II and Block II+ System Improvement Program Increment IV to include hardware and software development to the AIM-9X system as well as test and integration of developed hardware and capabilities. More specifically the hardware development will include updates to the AIM-9X sensor, electronics unit, and guidance unit and the software efforts include the development of the operational flight software versions 10.5 and 11.5 and integrated flight software. Additionally, this contract provides program protection, cyber security, information assurance and training for the AIM-9X system. Work will be performed in Tucson, Ariz., (80 percent); Goleta, Calif., (9 percent); Newtown, Penn., (5 percent); North Logan, Utah (1 percent); and various locations within the Continental United States (5 percent), and is expected to be completed in September 2027. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,750,000, fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation (Air Force) funds in the amount of $2,776,621, fiscal 2022 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $700,000, and fiscal 2022 weapons procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $500,000 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity (N0001922C0067).

Advanced Integrated Technologies, LLC,* Norfolk, Va., (N00024-22-D-4427); Auxiliary Systems, Inc. LLC,* Norfolk, Va., (N00024-22-D-4428); Bay Metals & Fabrication, LLC,* Chesapeake, Va., (N00024-22-D-4429); Colonna’s Shipyard, Inc.,* Norfolk, Va., (N00024-22-D-4430); Continental Tide Defense Systems Inc.,* Wyomissing, Penn.,† (N00024-22-D-4431); East Coast Repair & Fabrication, LLC,* Chesapeake , Va., (N00024-22-D-4432); Mission Readiness Group (EPSILON Systems Solutions, Inc.)*, Portsmouth, Va., (N00024-22-D-4433); Fairlead Boatworks, Inc.,* Newport News, Va.,† (N00024-22-D-4434); Gulf Copper and Manufacturing,* Port Arthur, Texas† (N00024-22-D-4435); Lyon Shipyard,* Norfolk, Va., (N00024-22-D-4436); Southcoast Welding & Manufacturing, LLC,* Chesapeake, Va., (N00024-22-D-4437); Tecnico Corp.,* Chesapeake, Va., (N00024-22-D-4438); Transtecs Corp.,* Arlington, Va., (N00024-22-D-4439); Walashek Industrial & Marine Inc.,* Norfolk, Va., (N00024-22-D-4441) (Lot III) are awarded a $177,076,408 firm-fixed-price indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple award contract (IDIQ MAC) for non-complex repair, maintenance and modernization requirements of non-nuclear U.S. Navy surface combatant (CG & DDG) class ships homeported in or visiting Norfolk, Virginia. These efforts consist of Chief of Naval Operations scheduled docking and non-docking, Continuous Maintenance and Emergent Maintenance availabilities of surface combatant class ships to be performed in Norfolk, Virginia. Accordingly, the place of performance is the Norfolk, Va., where the Mid-Atlantic Maintenance Center will administer the contracts. Delivery orders will be competitively awarded under these contracts, which are to be performed in Norfolk, Virginia. Each of the contracts has an estimated ordering period of four years, which is expected to end in January 2027. Fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance (Navy) funding in the amount of $110,000 is being obligated across all awarded Norfolk multiple award contracts as each contractorís initial delivery order ($10,000 – provided once to each awardee, regardless of IDIQ MACs awarded) which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Lot III was a small business set aside with 17 offers received via the System for Award Management website. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Saab, Inc., East Syracuse, N.Y., is awarded a $173,179,537 definitive contract (N66604-22-C-0663) containing firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee and cost reimbursement provisions. This contract is for the procurement of production, test and delivery of the MK-39 Mod 3 Expandable Mobile Anti-Submarine Warfare Training Target (EMATT) and engineering services. If all options are exercised, production will continue through September 2032. Work will be performed in East Syracuse, N.Y. Fiscal 2022 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $5,772,688 will be obligated at time of award on the first article, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured on the System for Award Management website with three offers received. The Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Newport (NUWCDIVNPT), Newport, R.I. is the contracting activity.



Click Here To Learn How Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker

Innovative Mechanical Contractors LLC,* Westminster, Md., is awarded a $100,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity general construction contract for new work, additions, alterations, maintenance, and repairs at the Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Naval Support Facility (NSF) Indian Head, Naval Support Activity Annapolis, Md., and NSF Dahlgren, Va. Work will be performed in Maryland (80 percent), and Virginia (20 percent), and is expected to be completed by September 2027. An initial task order is being awarded at $2,000 to meet the minimum contract guarantee. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,000 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the System for Award Management website, with 10 proposals received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N40080-22-D-0018).

Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, Manassas, Va., is awarded an $88,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract modification to previously awarded contract (N00024-20-C-6117) to exercise an option for production orders. Work will be performed in Manassas, Va., (65 percent); Clearwater, Fla., (32 percent); Syracuse, N.Y., (2 percent); and Marion, Fla., (1 percent), and is expected to be completed by May 2025. Fiscal 2022 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,087,861 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, Baltimore, Md., is awarded an $81,613,093 cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price, and cost-only modification to previously awarded contract (N00024-18-C-2300) to exercise options for littoral combat ship class design support and integrated data and product model environment support. Work will be performed in Hampton, Va., (31 percent); Moorestown, N.J., (27 percent); Washington, D.C., (22 percent); and Marinette, Wisc., (20 percent), and is expected to be completed by October 2023. Fiscal 2015 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $4,700,000 (78 percent) and fiscal 2016 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,351,823 (22 percent) will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

BAE Systems Technology Solutions & Services, Inc., Rockville, Md., is awarded a†$74,639,419 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract modification (P00012) to a previously awarded and announced contract (N00030-22-C-6001) to exercise fiscal 2023 options to provide support services for the United States Trident II D5 Strategic Weapon Systems program, Attack Weapon System program, and the Nuclear Weapon Security program. Work will be performed in Rockville, Md., (59.9 percent); Washington, D.C., (23.8 percent); Saint Marys, Ga., (3.3 percent); Cape Canaveral, Fla., (2.3 percent); Bremerton, Wash., (1.3 percent); Portsmouth, Va., (1.0 percent); and various other locations (less than 1 percent each, 8.4 percent total). Work is expected to be completed September 30, 2023. Subject to the availability of funding, fiscal 2023, operations and maintenance (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $74,639,419 will be obligated. Funds will expire at the end of fiscal 2023. This contract was awarded as a sole source acquisition pursuant to 10 U.S.C. 2304(c)(1). Strategic Systems Programs, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Maritime Power & Energy Solutions, Inc., a subsidiary of L3 Harris Technologies, Inc., Anaheim, Calif., is awarded a $56,911,091 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to procure AEGIS Combat System support for the 400 Hz and 60 Hz Power System. Work will be performed in Anaheim, Calif., (50 percent) and Port Hueneme, Calif., (50 percent), and is expected to be completed by September 2027. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Funding will be obligated on individual orders. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 U.S.C. 2304(c)(1) ó only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. The Naval Surface Warfare Center Port Hueneme Division, Port Hueneme, Calif., is the contracting activity (N6339422D0001).

Raytheon Missiles & Defense, Tucson, Ariz., is awarded a $55,472,695 firm-fixed-price modification to previously awarded contract (N00024-21-C-5408) for shipping containers and spare parts, including options for additional spare parts in fiscal 2023, in support of the fiscal 2021-2023 Evolved Seasparrow Missile (ESSM) Block 2 full rate production requirements. This contract combines purchases for the U.S. Navy and the governments of Canada, Australia, Greece, Germany, Norway, Turkey, Portugal, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Denmark under the NATO Seasparrow Consortium. The modification includes options valued at an additional $22,765,464. Work will be performed in Raufoss, Norway (38 percent), Tomago, Australia (15 percent), Tucson, Ariz., (13 percent), San Jose, Calif., (5 percent), Hengelo, Netherlands (4 percent), Mississauga, Canada (4 percent), Toronto, Canada (4 percent), New Market, Canada (3 percent), Ottobrunn, Germany (3 percent), Edinburgh, Australia (3 percent), Accident, Md., (2 percent), Koropi Attica, Greece (2 percent), Nashua, N.H., (2 percent), and Ankara, Turkey (2 percent). Work is expected to be completed by March 2025. Fiscal 2021 other customer funds in the amount $21,382,271 (38 percent), fiscal 2022 other customer funds in the amount of $14,640,249 (26 percent), fiscal 2021 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $10,490,221 (19 percent), fiscal 2022 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $8,937,136 (16 percent), and fiscal 2020 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $22,818 (1 percent) will be obligated at time of award and $22,818 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

The Boeing Co., St. Louis, Mo., is awarded a $43,512,163 firm-fixed-price order (N0001922F2016) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001921G0006). This order procures 19 Infrared Search and Track System (IRST) pods, 15 supply IRST pod spares, 34 fuel tank assemblies, 34 sensor assembly structures, as well as special tooling, non-recurring engineering, sustainment support, and data in support of the final IRST pod assemblies for the U.S. Navy. Work will be performed in St. Louis, Missouri and is expected to be completed in April 2026. Fiscal 2022 aircraft procurement† (Navy) funds in the amount of $35,708,094 and fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $7,804,069 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Corp., Fort Worth, Texas is awarded a $35,834,613 firm-fixed-price modification (P00005) to an order (N0001921F0398) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001919G0008). This modification adds scope and increases the contract ceiling for F-35 Lightning II Lot 15-16 Batch 2 Ancillary Mission Equipment for the U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Air Force, non-U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) partners, and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed in December 2025. Fiscal 2022 appropriation (Air Force) funds in the amount of $49,860,712, fiscal 2022 appropriation (Navy) funds in the amount of 5,663,940, fiscal 2021 appropriation (Navy) funds in the amount of $3,496,750?, FMS customer funds in the amount of $4,809,862; and non-U.S. DoD participant funds in the amount of $12,117,124 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

Mercury Mission Systems, LLC, Torrance, Calif., is awarded a $35,711,354 firm-fixed-price contract to procure 104 1553 Data Transfer Units, 68 for retrofit on F/A-18C-F aircraft and 36 for EA-18G production aircraft and 144 High Definition Video Recorders for retrofit on F/A-18C-F aircraft in support of Small Business Innovation Research Phase III topic N102-0129 titled, ìAutomatic Real-Time, Reconfigurable Interface Generalization Hardware Multiprotocol Data Recorder.î Work will be performed in Torrance, Calif., and is expected to be completed in July 2024. Fiscal 2022 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $4,256,987, fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $15,847,125, foreign military sales funds $15,607,241, will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S.C. 2304(c)(5). The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity (N0001922C0038).

L3 Harris Technologies, Inc. – Interstate Electronics Corp. of Anaheim, Calif., is awarded a $35,227,689 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification (P00009) (N00003022C2001) to provide services and support for Flight Test Instrumentation systems. Work will be performed in Anaheim, Calif., (55 percent); Cape Canaveral, Fla., (29 percent); Washington, D.C., (6 percent); Bremerton, Wash., (3 percent); Kings Bay, Ga., (2 percent); Laurel, Md., (1 percent); Silverdale, Wash., (1 percent); and Barrow-in-Furness, United Kingdom (3 percent). Work is expected to be completed September 30, 2023. Subject to the availability of funding, fiscal 2023, operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $32,262,064 will be obligated on this award. Funds will expire at the end of fiscal 2023. The total dollar value of the modification is $35,227,689 and the total cumulative face value of the contract is $88,366,683. This contract is awarded on a sole source basis under 10 U.S.C. 2304(c)(1) and was previously synopsized on the System for Award Management online portal. Strategic Systems Programs, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

MIG GOV LLC,* Virginia Beach, Va., is awarded a $30,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity civil construction contract for new work, additions, alterations, maintenance, and repairs that will service Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Naval Support Facility (NSF) Indian Head, Naval Support Activity Annapolis, Md., and NSF Dahlgren, Va. The work to be performed provides for repair and replacement of various types of civil construction projects tasks in support of Naval Research and Development Establishment commands and other Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Washington National Capital Region sites. Work will be performed in Maryland (80 percent) and Virginia (20 percent), and is expected to be completed by September 2027. An initial task order is being awarded at $2,000 to meet the minimum contract guarantee. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,000 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the System for Award Management website, with 10 proposals received. NAVFAC Washington, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N40080-22-D-0021).

Systems Application and Technologies, Inc.,* Oxnard, Calif., is awarded a $29,931,365 modification (P00076) to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost reimbursable contract (N6893618C0046). This modification exercises an option to provide operational and intermediate level maintenance for aerial and seaborne assets, to include subsonic and supersonic aerial targets, a combination of target and training support vessels, and air and sea vehicles and vessels used for manned and unmanned training and test events in support of the Pacific Target and Marine Operations Division, as part of the Threat/Target Systems Department. Work will be performed in Port Hueneme, Calif., (57 percent); Point Mugu, Calif., (35 percent); Ridgecrest, Calif., (2 percent); Las Cruces, N.M., (2 percent); Kauai, Hawaii (1 percent); Salt Lake City, Utah (1 percent); Lompoc, Calif., (1 percent) and various locations outside the Continental United States (1 percent), and is expected to be completed in September 2023. Working capital (Navy) funds in the amount of $6,245,000 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division, Point Mugu, Calif., is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, Manassas, Va.,, is awarded a $26,455,040 cost-plus-incentive fee, firm-fixed-priced, fixed-price incentive, and cost-only modification to previously awarded contract (N0002418C5218) to exercise an option and provide funding for engineering labor in support of continued AN/SQQ-89A(V)15 surface ship undersea warfare combat system development, integration, manufacture, production, and testing, and for procurement of Multi-Function Towed Array TB-37A modkit components. This contract combines purchases for the U.S. government (92 percent); and the government of Australia (8 percent) under the Foreign Military Sales programs. This modification also increases the option amounts for engineering labor and Technical Insertion-22 hardware and shore site systems. If exercised, the options would increase the cumulative value of the contract by $253,892,830. Work will be performed in Manassas, Va., (79 percent), Lemont Furnace, Penn., (14 percent), Syracuse, N.Y., (6 percent), and Hauppauge, N.Y., (1 percent) and is expected to be completed by March 2023. If all options are exercised, work will continue through March 2026. Fiscal 2022 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $7,997,476 (79 percent); foreign military sales (Australia) funds in the amount of $800,000 (8 percent); fiscal 2018 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $456,424 (4 percent); fiscal 2021 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $260,856 (3 percent); fiscal 2016 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $140,958 (1 percent); fiscal 2019 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $140,079 (1 percent); fiscal 2017 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $137,448 (1 percent); fiscal 2015 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $80,282 (1 percent); fiscal 2020 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $59,896 (1 percent); fiscal 2021 research, development, test, and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $10,798 (1 percent) will be obligated at time of award and funds in the amount of $10,798 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Raytheon Co., Marlborough, Mass., is awarded a $24,867,980 firm-fixed-price delivery order under the previously awarded basic ordering agreement (N00024-18-G-5501) for spares and test equipment to support DDG 1000. Work will be performed in Andover, Mass., (60 percent); Portsmouth, R.I., (25 percent); Tewksbury, Mass., (15 percent), and is expected to be completed by April 2027. Fiscal 2020 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $24,867,980 will be obligated at the time of award and $24,867,980 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N00024-22-F-5529).

BAE Systems Technology Solutions & Services, Inc., Rockville, Md., is awarded a $17,946,296, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract modification (P00040) to a previously awarded and announced contract (N00003019C0007) to exercise fiscal 2023 options to provide logistics engineering and integration support of the U.S. Ohio-class and United Kingdom Vanguard-class Strategic Weapon System platforms, including support of future concepts. Work will be performed in Saint Marys, Ga., (47.8 percent); Mechanicsburg, Penn., (30.9 percent); Rockville, Md., (11.70 percent); Silverdale, Wash., (3.20 percent); Portsmouth, Va., (1.07 percent); Mount Dora, Fla., (1.07 percent); New Market, Md., (1.07 percent); Carlisle, Penn., (1.07 percent); Mooresboro, N.C., (1.06 percent); and Mesa, ariz., (1.06 percent). Work is expected to be completed September 30, 2023. Subject to the availability of funding, fiscal 2023 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $17,445,390 will be obligated on this award. Funds will expire at the end of fiscal 2023. This contract was awarded as a sole source acquisition pursuant to 10 U.S.C. 2304(c)(1). Strategic Systems Programs, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $15,634,052 firm-fixed-price modification (P00086) to a previously awarded contract (N0001917C0001). This modification adds scope to provide non-recurring engineering in support of the F-35 Joint Program Office complying with the Item Unique Identification clause, Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement 252.211-7003, for delivered items of which the governmentís unit acquisition cost is $5,000 or more, barring exemptions. Work will be performed Samlesbury, United Kingdom and is expected to be completed in August 2024. Fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $7,817,026 and fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement funds in the amount of $7,817,026 will be obligated at time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

Saab, Inc., Syracuse, N.Y., is awarded a $15,002,000 firm-fixed-price undefinitized contract for Multi-Mode Radar production for the United States Coast Guard Offshore Patrol Cutter. Work will be performed in Syracuse, N.Y., (60 percent), and Gothenburg, Sweden (40 percent) and is expected to be completed by April 2025. Fiscal 2022 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $11,101,480 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 U.S.C 2304(c)(1) ó only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy the needs of the agency. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N00024-22-C-5530).

AECOM Technical Services, Inc., Los Angeles, Calif., is awarded a $10,392,916 cost-plus-award-fee modification to task order (N6274219F4006) under an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple award contract (N62742-16-D-3555) for the Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program Advanced Studies Part 3 at Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY), Virginia. This modification provides for 13 advanced studies and project management at NNSY. Work will be performed in Portsmouth, Va., and is expected to be completed by March 31, 2024. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $10,392,916 will be obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Pacific, Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, is the contracting activity.

Advanced Acoustic Concepts, LLC, Hauppauge, N.Y., is awarded a $9,987,324 cost-plus-fixed-fee and firm-fixed-price contract modification to previously awarded contract (N00024-19-C-6311) for littoral combat ship mission package computers, software and trainer components and engineering services. This contract modification includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract modification to $28,875,774. Work will be performed in Uniontown, Penn., (65 percent), Hauppauge, N.Y., (25 percent), and Columbia, Md., (10 percent), and is expected to be completed by December 2023. If all options are exercised, work will continue through September 2024. Fiscal 2022 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $5,196,483 (96 percent) and fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $243,289 (4 percent) will be obligated at time of award, of which $243,289 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Inc., Orlando, Fla. is awarded a $9,900,000 firm-fixed-price modification (P00002) to an order (N0001922F0316) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001919G0029). This modification procures special test equipment and special tooling to support the production of the Infrared Search and Track (IRST) Infrared Receiver in support of the IRST pods for F/A-18E/F aircraft. Work will be performed in Orlando, Fla. and is expected to be completed in September 2024. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $9,900,000 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

General Dynamics Land Systems Inc., Sterling Heights, Mich., is awarded a $9,837,129 firm-fixed-price modification to previously awarded contract (N00024-19-C-5388) to produce MK-46 Mod 2 Gun Weapon System turrets and spare parts. Work will be performed in Sterling Heights, Mich., and is expected to be completed by November 2024. Fiscal 2022 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) $8,407,628 (85 percent) and fiscal 2022 weapons procurement (Navy) $1,429,501 (15 percent) funding will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Sealift Inc. of Delaware, Oyster Bay, N.Y., is awarded a $9,650,600 option (P00022) under a previously awarded firm fixed-price contract to fund the fourth one-year option period to continue providing for the transportation and prepositioning of cargo to support U.S. Air Forceís global prepositioning requirements, via the U.S. flagged container ship M/V CAPT David I. Lyon (T-AK 5362). The previously awarded contract includes a three and a half-month base period with four one-year option periods and one seven and a half month, fifth option, which if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $59,469,200. Work will be performed worldwide and is expected to be completed by September 30, 2023. Working capital (U.S. Air Force) funds in the amount of $9,650,600 for option four will be provided for fiscal 2023. This option is exercised subject to the availability of funds in accordance with Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation 52.232-18 ó availability of funds. This contract was competitively procured with proposals solicited via the Federal Business Opportunities website and two offers were received. The U.S. Navyís Military Sealift Command, headquartered in Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity (N3220519C3512).

L3Harris Technologies, Palm Bay, Fla., is awarded a $7,687,096 firm-fixed-priced contract for the repair of multiple items associated with the fiber channel network switch and the tactical aircraft moving map capability used on F/A-18E/F, EA-18G, and E-2D aircrafts. The contract is a five-year requirements type that has no options. All work will be performed in Palm Bay, Fla., and is expected to be completed by September 2027. No funding will be obligated at the time of award. Individual delivery orders will be funded with appropriate fiscal year working capital (Navy) funds at the time of their issuance, and funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. One company was solicited for this non-competitive requirement under authority 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), with one offer received. Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support, Philadelphia, Penn., is the contracting activity (N00383-22-D-SG01).

U.S. Transportation Command

International Auto Logistics LLC, Brunswick, Ga., was awarded a modification (P00016) on Indefinite Delivery, Requirements-type, Fixed-Price contract with Economic Price Adjustment (HTC711-19-D-R001) with an estimated face value of $200,594,819. This modification provides continued complete transportation and storage services for Department of Defense (DOD) sponsored shipments of privately owned vehicles (POVs) belonging to military service members, and transportation of DOD-sponsored shipments of POVs for DOD civilian employees. Work will be performed at multiple locations inside and outside the continental U.S. The period of performance is from Oct. 1, 2022, to Sept. 30, 2023. Fiscal 2023 military personnel funds were obligated at award. This modification brings the estimated total cumulative face value of the contract from $585,753,155 to $786,347,974. U.S. Transportation Command, Directorate of Acquisition, Scott Air Force Base, Ill., is the contracting activity.

U.S. Air Force

Aery Aviation, LLC, Newport News, Va. (FA3002-22-D-0007); Brunner Aerospace, LLC, Georgetown, Texas (FA3002-22-D-0008); D2 Government Services, LLC, New Bern, N.C., (FA3002-22-D-0015); Delmar Aerospace Corp., Las Vegas, Nev., (FA3002-22-D-0009); FOX3 International, LLC, Scottsdale, Ariz., (FA3002-22-D-0010); Resicum International, LLC, Warrenton, Va., (FA3002-22-D-0011); SkyWarrior Flight Training, LLC, Pensacola, Fla., (FA3002-22-D-0012); and Val-Kor, LLC, Huntsville, Ala., (FA3002-22-D-0013) have been awarded a combined maximum-value $194,500,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity multiple-award commercial aircrew and maintenance training contract. These eight contractors may compete for firm-fixed-price task orders under the terms and conditions of the awarded contract. Work will be performed at multiple locations and is expected to be completed by Sept. 29, 2032. This contract provides Foreign Military Sales (FMS) students from multiple partner nations and United States Government (USG) students for aircrew and maintenance training located either in the continental U.S. or outside of the continental U.S. These awards are the result of a competitive acquisition and eight offers were received. Fiscal 2022 FMS administrative funds in the amount of $20,000 ($2,500 per awardee) is being obligated at time of award. The 338th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron, Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, is the contracting activity.

The Boeing Co., Saint Louis, Mo., has been awarded an undefinitized contract action with a total not-to-exceed value of $188,025,020. This contract modification for the F-15 Japan Super Interceptor Program provides for the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) requirement to add the Weapon System Trainer hardware and non-recurring engineering for the Japan Air Self Defense Force. Work will be performed in Saint Louis, Mo., and is expected to be completed by Dec. 31, 2028. This contract involves FMS to Japan. This award is the result of a sole source acquisition. FMS funds in the amount of $25,564,498 are being obligated at time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8634-22-C-2705).

DCS Corp., Alexandria, Va., has been awarded a $99,500,000 firm-fixed price contract for Seek Eagle Modeling, Analysis, and Tools Support. This contract provides support to the Air Force aircraft-stores certification process by certifying stores on aircraft, developing specific scientific and engineering methodologies to meet the stores compatibility program, providing engineering analyses and management support to meet current and future needs, and developing tools necessary to ensure that stores are compatible with aircraft used in a multi-role to accommodate an array of store configurations. Work will be performed at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., and is expected to be completed by Sept. 30, 2027. This contract was a competitive acquisition and one offer was received. Fiscal 2023 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $17,000,000 are being obligated at time of award. Air Force Test Center, Eglin AFB, Fla., is the contracting activity (FA2486-22-F-A019).

Textron Systems Corp., Hunt Valley, Md., has been awarded a $69,740,000 basic indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (FA2487-22-D-A001) for Radio Frequency Threat Simulator (RFTS) Hardware and Sustainment Support Services (HSSS) and a $2,268,802 task order (FA2487-22-F-A0032) for the 36th Electronic Warfare Squadron RFTS HSSS. The contract provides for sustainment of RFTSs in support of the Air Force Test Center electronic warfare mission. Work will be performed in Hunt Valley, Md., and is expected to be completed by September 2032. This award is the result of a sole source acquisition. Fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance appropriations in the amount of $60,000 are being obligated at time of award. Air Force Test Center, Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., is the contracting activity.

Two Six Labs, LLC, Arlington, Va., will be awarded a $53,139,199 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract to provide capabilities required to achieve the technical and programmatic goals of Joint Cyber Command and Control (JCC2). This includes, but is not limited to, new development and sustainment of software coupled with the necessary elements to support operational command and control. Work will be performed in Virginia, Texas, Georgia, and Maryland, and is expected to be completed by Sept. 30, 2024. This contract is the result of a sole source acquisition. Fiscal 2022 research and development funds in the amount of $3,383,000 are being obligated at time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Joint Base San Antonio, Texas, is the contracting activity (FA8307-22-C-0022).

Lockheed Martin Corp., Orlando, Fla., has been awarded a $38,466,649 fixed-price contract for C-130J Weapons System Trainer. This contract provides for the procurement of engineering, manufacturing, and development, production, integration, testing and delivery of training devices for one foreign military sales partner New Zealand, as well as spare parts and support equipment. Work will be performed at Orlando, Fla., and is expected to be completed by Sept. 27, 2025. This award is a directed-source acquisition. FMS funds in the amount of $38,466,649 are being obligated at time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8621-22-F-0040 PZ0001).

Sierra Nevada Corp., Fort Walton Beach, Fla., has been awarded an undefinitized contract action with a not-to-exceed price of $14,020,026 for the sustainment of the A-29 Fleet for the country of Lebanon. This contract will provide continued support of the six overseas based A-29 aircraft, training devices, mission planning/debrief systems, line replaceable units, alternate mission equipment, ground support equipment, test equipment, commercial technical publications, and associated spares to provide follow-on sustainment. Work will mainly be performed in Fort Walton Beach, Fla., and is expected to be completed Sept. 30, 2024. This award is the result of a sole-source, Foreign Military Sales directed acquisition. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8637-22-F-1002).

Thomas Instrument, Inc., Brookshire, Texas, has been awarded a $13,590,419 requirements-type contract for depot-level overhaul services of the C-5 dual-powered winch, National Stock Number 1680-01-593-5680/Part Number 200413780-20. Work will be performed at Brookshire, Texas, and is expected to be completed by Sept. 29, 2027. This award is the result of a non-competitive acquisition. Fiscal 2022 defense working capital funds are being used. The Air Force Sustainment Center, Robins Air Force Base, Ga., is the contracting activity (FA8538-22-D-0009).

Raytheon Company, Woburn, Mass., has been awarded a $9,034,161 firm-fixed-price contract for Range Extension under the Taiwan Surveillance Radar Program (SRP). No options are included in this contract. This contract provides modifications to the system to enhance the SRP sensor range. Work will be performed in Taiwan and is expected to be completed by Sept. 26, 2024. This contract involves Foreign Military Sales (FMS) to Taiwan. This contract was a sole source acquisition. Fiscal 2022, 2023, and 2024 building partner capacity and FMS funds in the amount of $9,034,161 are being obligated at time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., is the contracting activity (FA8730-22-C-0061).

Conti Federal Services, Orlando, Fla., has been awarded a $8,445,000 firm-fixed-price contract for building renovation. This contract provides for the repair of Air Force Building #1643 to support the F-35 aircraft. Work will be performed at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base, Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed by Nov. 8, 2023. This award is the result of a competitive request for proposals through publication on the System for Award Management website and one offer was received. Fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $8,445,000 are being obligated at time of award. The 301st Contracting Flight, Naval Air Station JRB, Fort Worth, Texas is the contracting activity (FA6675-22-C-0007).

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration I, Totowa, N.J., has been awarded a $7,058,377 order against indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract FA8523-18-D-0001. This contract order provides for the ALR-56C Radar Warning Receiver System Software Services for F-15 Tactical Electronic Warfare System Digital Upgrades. Work will be performed in Totowa, N.J., and is expected to be completed by March 29, 2024. This contract was a sole source acquisition. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance and research and development funds in the full amount are being obligated at time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Robins Air Force Base, Ga., is the contracting activity (FA8523-22-F-0056).

L3Harris Mustang Technology, L.P., Plano, Texas, has been awarded an estimated $7,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee, and cost-reimbursable contract. This contract will investigate advanced missile sub-system components to support the Counter Air Science and Technology program. Work will be performed in Plano, Texas, and is expected to be completed by Sept. 30, 2027. This award is the result of a white paper from a Broad Agency Announcement. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $1,400,000 are being obligated at time of award. Air Force Research Laboratory, Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., is the contracting activity (FA8651-22-D-A002 and Task Order FA8651-22-F-A029).

U.S. Army

Orion Marine Construction Inc., Tampa, Fla., was awarded a $69,500,350 firm-fixed-price contract for pipeline dredging. Bids were solicited via the internet with six received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 30, 2027. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Galveston, Texas, is the contracting activity (W912HY-22-D-0006).

The Boeing Company, Ridley Park, Penn., was awarded a $63,033,787 fixed-price-incentive contract for CH-47F Block II aircraft. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Nov. 3, 2024. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity (W58RGZ-22-F-0496).

BAE OSI Systems, Kingsport, Tenn., was awarded a $56,635,604 modification (P00791) to contract DAAA09-98-E-0006 for a 12-month extension to the Holston Army Ammunition Plant Facility contract. Work will be performed in Kingsport, Tenn., with an estimated completion date of Dec. 31, 2024. Fiscal 2023 procurement of ammunition, Army funds were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Ill., is the contracting activity.

J.D. Eckman, Atglen, Penn., was awarded a $42,278,728 firm-fixed-price contract for deck replacement and bridge repairs. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed in St. Georges, Del., with an estimated completion date of June 30, 2023. Fiscal 2022 civil construction funds in the amount of $42,278,728 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Philadelphia, Penn., is the contracting activity (W912BU-22-C-0048).

Advanced American Construction,* Portland, Ore., was awarded a $41,637,000 firm-fixed-price contract for dike repairs at the mouth of the Columbia River. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed in Hammond, Ore., with an estimated completion date of Dec. 31, 2026. Fiscal 2022 civil operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $41,637,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Portland, Ore., is the contracting activity (W9127N-22-C-0023).

TechFlow Inc., San Diego, Calif., was awarded a $30,403,370 firm-fixed-price contract for the procurement and delivery of electric vehicle charging facilities. Bids were solicited via the internet with 12 received. Work will be performed in Fort Benning, Ga., Fort Bragg, N.C., Fort Bliss, Texas, Waialua, Hawaii, Fort Meade, Md., Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md., Fort Rucker, Ala., Fort Stewart, Ga., Fort Jackson, S.C., Fort Campbell, Ky., Fort Carson, Colo., Fort Drum, N.Y., Fort Huachuca, Ariz., Fort Belvoir, Va., Fort Riley, Kansas, Fort Polk, La., Fort Knox, Ky., Redstone Arsenal, Ala., Fort Gordon, Ga., Fort Hood, Texas, Fort Leonard, Mo., West Point, N.Y., Jolon, Calif., Picatinny Arsenal, N.J., Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, White Sands Missile Range, N.M., Dugway, Utah, Fort McCoy, Wisc., Rock Island, Ill., Fort Detrick, Md., Fort Myer, Va., and Fort Lee, Va., with an estimated completion date of Sept. 29, 2023. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $30,403,370 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville, Ala., is the contracting activity (W912DY-22-C-0043).

ReadyOne Industries, El Paso, Texas, was awarded a $30,217,924 firm-fixed-price contract to procure the Uniform Integrated Protection Ensemble Family of Systems Air Two Piece Undergarment. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in El Paso, Texas, with an estimated completion date of June 30, 2024. Fiscal 2022 procurement, defense-wide funds in the amount of $30,217,924 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md., is the contracting activity (W911QY-22-C-0044).

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company LLC, Houston, Texas, was awarded a $26,611,350 firm-fixed-price contract for dredging. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed in Savannah, Ga., Brunswick, Ga., Wilmington, N.C., Morehead City, N.C., and Charleston, S.C., with an estimated completion date of Aug. 31, 2023. Fiscal 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022 civil operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $26,611,350 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington, N.C., is the contracting activity (W912PM-22-C-0019).

Cianbro Corporation, Pittsfield, Maine, was awarded a $26,498,000 firm-fixed-price contract to replace three existing piers. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed in Newport News, Va., with an estimated completion date of March 23, 2024. Fiscal 2022 civil operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $26,498,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity (W91236-22-C-2017).

Iron Bow, Herndon, Va., was awarded a $25,942,484 firm-fixed-price contract to purchase laptop computers and tablets. Bids were solicited via the internet with eight received. Work will be performed in Fort Bragg, N.C., with an estimated completion date of March 1, 2023. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance, Army Reserve funds in the amount of $25,942,484 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army 419th Contracting Support Brigade, Fort Bragg, N.C., is the contracting activity (W91247-22-F-AC84).

Royce Construction Services LLC,* Reston, Va., was awarded a $22,031,949 firm-fixed-price contract to renovate Buildings 652 and 654 at West Point. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed in West Point, N.Y., with an estimated completion date of May 23, 2024. Fiscal 2010 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $22,031,949 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New York, N.Y., is the contracting activity (W912DS-22-F-0087).

SGS LLC,* Yukon, Okla., was awarded a $20,599,811 firm-fixed-price contract for the design/build renovation of a UH-60 aircraft maintenance hangar. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Fort Hood, Texas, with an estimated completion date of Jan. 11, 2024. Fiscal 2022 military construction, Army funds in the amount of $20,599,811 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Fort Worth, Texas, is the contracting activity (W9126G-22-C-0037).

Dell Federal Systems L.P., Round Rock, Texas, was awarded a $16,525,141 firm-fixed-price contract for laptop computers and docking stations. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, with an estimated completion date of Nov. 15, 2022. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance, Air National Guard funds in the amount of $16,525,141 were obligated at the time of the award. National Guard Bureau, Arlington, Va., is the contracting activity (W9133L-22-F-4024).

Point Blank Enterprises Inc., Miami Lakes, Fla., was awarded a $13,554,787 modification (P00001) to contract W911W6-21-C-0044 to focus on system assembly, inspection and airworthiness qualifications of the Advanced Helicopter Seating System II effort. Work will be performed in Miami Lakes, Fla., with an estimated completion date of Dec. 4, 2025. Fiscal 2010 research, development, test, and evaluation, Army funds in the amount of $13,554,787 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity.

Curtin Maritime Corp.,* Long Beach, Calif., was awarded a $13,033,000 firm-fixed-price contract for hopper dredging of the Houston Ship Channel. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed in Baytown, Texas, with an estimated completion date of Feb. 28, 2023. Fiscal 2022 civil operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $13,033,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Galveston, Texas, is the contracting activity (W912HY-22-C-0014).

JC Technology Incorporated,* Des Plaines, Ill., was awarded a $12,725,355 firm-fixed-price contract for the purchase of ACE Vision XB560STM desktop computers. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, with an estimated completion date of Nov. 15, 2022. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance, Air National Guard funds in the amount of $12,725,355 were obligated at the time of the award. National Guard Bureau, Arlington, Va., is the contracting activity (9133L-22-F-423A).

CAE USA Inc., Tampa, Fla., was awarded an $11,426,532 modification (P00016) to contract W9124G-20-C-0008 to increase the number of pilots and other qualified contract personnel for rotary-wing aircraft training. Work will be performed in Fort Rucker, Ala, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 9, 2024. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $11,426,532 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Field Directorate Office, Fort Eustis, Va., is the contracting activity.

MillerKnoll, Zeeland, Mich., was awarded an $11,021,366 firm-fixed-price contract to purchase and install office furniture and audio-visual equipment, and to provide incidental installation support at Hill Air Force Base. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 29, 2023. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance, defense-wide funds and research, development, test and evaluation, defense-wide funds in the amount of $11,021,366 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento, Calif., is the contracting activity (W91238-22-F-0068).

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration Inc., Wayne, N.J., was awarded a $10,723,762 firm-fixed-price contract to acquire hardware spares and repair services for the Doppler Navigation System. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 29, 2027. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md., is the contracting activity (W56JSR-22-D-0010).

NH1 JV,* Highland, Utah, was awarded a $10,157,681 firm-fixed-price contract to build earth-covered reinforced concrete modular storage magazines. Bids were solicited via the internet with five received. Work will be performed in Hill Air Force Base, Utah, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 11, 2025. Fiscal 2020 other procurement, Air Force funds in the amount of $10,157,681 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento, Calif., is the contracting activity (W91238-22-C-0035).

RBC Construction Corp.,* San Juan, Puerto Rico, was awarded a $10,086,885 firm-fixed-price contract for repair and renovation of the physical fitness center at Fort Buchanan. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed in San Juan, Puerto Rico, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 26, 2023. Fiscal 2010 operation and maintenance, Army Reserve funds in the amount of $10,086,885 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville, Ky., is the contracting activity (W912QR-22-C-0039).

BJD Services LLC,* Las Vegas, Nev., was awarded a $9,647,556 modification (P00023) to contract W912PL-20-D-0068 for maintenance services for the Los Angeles County Drainage Area and Santa Ana River Basin projects. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 30, 2025. U.S. Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles, Calif., is the contracting activity.

Orion Marine Construction, Tampa, Fla., was awarded an $8,233,000 firm-fixed-price contract for pipeline dredging in the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed in Corpus Christi, Texas, with an estimated completion date of May 15, 2023. Fiscal 2022 civil operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $8,233,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Galveston, Texas, is the contracting activity (W912HY-22-C-0011).

BCI Construction USA Inc., Pace, Fla., was awarded a $7,837,952 firm-fixed-price contract for mechanical and electrical rehabilitation of the spillway gates at Barkley Lock. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed in Grand Rivers, Ky., with an estimated completion date of Sept. 30, 2024. Fiscal 2022 civil construction funds in the amount of $7,837,952 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville, Tenn., is the contracting activity (W912P5-22-C-0013).

Technica LLC, Charleston, S.C., was awarded a $7,783,240 modification (P00065) to contract W52P1J-20-F-0184 to support logistics support services, including maintenance, supply and transportation. Work will be performed in Fort Bliss, Texas, with an estimated completion date of July 3, 2023. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance, defense-wide funds in the amount of $7,783,240 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Ill., is the contracting activity.

Defense Logistics Agency

AAR Supply Chain, Inc., Wood Dale, Ill., has been awarded a $48,613,215 firm-fixed-price contract for gas turbine power units. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S.C. 2304 (c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a one-time buy contract with no option periods. The performance completion date is Aug. 1, 2026. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2022 through 2026 Army working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., (SPRRA1-22-F-0207).

American Water Enterprises LLC, Camden, N.J., has been awarded a $14,059,188 modification (P00283) to a 50-year contract (SP0600-03-C-8268) with no option periods for the ownership, operation and maintenance of the water and wastewater utility systems at Fort Rucker, Ala. This is a fixed-price with prospective-price redetermination contract. Location of performance is Alabama, with an April 15, 2054, performance completion date. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2021 through 2054 Army operations and maintenance funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Energy, Fort Belvoir, Va.

Washington Headquarters Agency

Nakupuna Consulting, LLC, Arlington, Va., has been awarded a VA hybrid Firm-Fixed-Price and Time and Materials, Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity contract (HQ003422D0027). No funds are being obligated at the time of award. The total amount if all options are exercised is $47,510,608.51. The purpose of this contract is to provide professional support and strategic communications support services to the Office of the Director of Administration and Management (ODA&M). The work will support the directorates within ODA&M by providing professional support to assist in identifying inefficiencies, streamlining processes, and improving strategic communication. The estimated completion date is March 31, 2027. The work will be performed at U.S. Government facilities in the National Capital Region. Washington Headquarters Services, Arlington, Va., is the contracting activity.

Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency

Cynnovative, LLC,* Arlington, Va., has been awarded a $13,937,716 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract, excluding unexercised options, for a research project under the Signature Management using Operational Knowledge and Environments (SMOKE) program. The SMOKE program will develop data-driven tools to automate the planning and execution of threat-emulated cyber infrastructure needed for network security assessments. This work will be performed in Arlington, Va., with an expected completion date of September 2025. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test, and engineering funds in the amount of $798,918 are being obligated at time of award. This contract was a competitive acquisition under broad agency announcement HR001122S0006, and 26 offers were received. The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, Arlington, Va., is the contracting activity (HR001122C0151).

Boeing Research & Technology has been awarded a $12,788,478 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract, excluding unexercised options, for a Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency research project. Work will be performed in Huntington Beach, Calif., (75 percent), and St. Charles, Mo., (25 percent), with an expected completion date of June 2023. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test, and engineering funds in the amount of $8,210,623 are being obligated at time of award. This contract stems from a competitive acquisition for which four proposals were received in response to Broad Agency Announcement HR001122S0001. The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, Arlington, Va., is the contracting activity (HR001122C0177).

Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Company, Fort Worth, Texas, has been awarded an $11,703,452 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract, excluding unexercised options, for the Air Combat Evolution Technical Area 4 Phases 2 and 3 program. This contract provides for developing full-scale aircraft experimentation platforms capable of implementing the ACE algorithms and technologies, including human-machine interfaces, generated by the ACE Technical Area 1 and Technical Area 2 performers. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (75 percent) and Tucson, Ariz., (25 percent), with an expected completion date of December 2023. Fiscal year 2022 research, development, test, and engineering funds in the amount of $7,500,000 are being obligated at time of award. This contract was a competitive acquisition under broad agency announcement HR001122S0015, and four proposals were received. The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, Arlington, Va., is the contracting activity (HR001122C0141).

Defense Health Agency

R&K Enterprise Solutions Inc., Newport News, Va., is being awarded a $8,434,686 twelve month extension of services option modification (HT0011-21-F-0086-P00004) for the firm-fixed price contract (HT0011-21-F-0086) to provide safe, effective, evidence-based health care to Military Health System beneficiaries. DHA will utilize R&K staff expertise to foster a culture of patient safety, reliability, collaborative teamwork, and process improvement. R&K staff will engage in proactive risk assessment, risk mitigation, and process improvement. Work will be performed at various locations in the continental United States and outside the continental United States. Fiscal year 2023 operation and maintenance funds will be obligated for modification HT0011-21-F-0086-P00004 to exercise and fully fund the extension of services option contract line items 3001-3005 for twelve months from Nov. 1, 2022 to Oct. 31, 2023. This modification is being issued subject to availability of fiscal year 2023 funds. The Defense Health Agency, Professional Services Contracting Division, Falls Church, Va., is the contracting activity.

*Small business

**Mandatory source