Headlines — October 6

News

North Korea fires 2 ballistic missiles toward sea

The Oct. 6 launches came as the U.S. aircraft carrier Ronald Reagan returned to waters east of South Korea.

Russia uses Iranian-made drones to strike military base deep inside Ukraine

The attack about 50 miles south of Kyiv highlights risks facing Ukraine, whose forces are advancing in the south and east.

US aims to turn Taiwan into giant weapons depot

Officials say Taiwan needs to become a “porcupine” with enough weapons to hold out if the Chinese military blockades and invades it, even if Washington decides to send troops.

Business

US says hackers attacked defense organization, stole sensitive info

Hackers infiltrated a defense industrial base organization, maintained “persistent, long-term” access to its network and absconded with sensitive data, U.S. government agencies said.

US Air Force to start new experiments with Boeing’s MQ-28 Ghost Bat drone

Lt. Gen. Clint Hinote told Breaking Defense that the service is “getting ready to take delivery” of a drone prototype, now confirmed as Boeing’s Ghost Bat.

UK, Poland to pool missile development for their land, naval forces

Britain and Poland are investigating possible cooperation in the development of a surface-launched, long-range missile in the latest step towards strengthening their ties in the defense sector.

Defense

Army ended fiscal year short almost 20,000 soldiers, chief says

After only reaching 75 percent of its recruiting goal in fiscal 2022, the Army ended the period with nearly 20,000 empty seats, according to the service’s top general.

Army releases new plan to ‘mitigate’ climate change

The Army on Oct. 6 released its new plan describing how it intends to combat climate change built around trying to survive increasingly extreme weather while limiting the service’s contribution to the problem.

Blended-wing tanker, nuke reactors, electric cars in USAF climate plan

The Department of the Air Force said it needs to adopt more fuel-efficient aircraft designs, reduce its carbon footprint and energy consumption, and modernize its infrastructure and facilities to withstand extreme weather under its new plan to address climate change.

Navy is behind schedule and over budget on robot subs, report says

The Navy is trying to develop five robotic submarines that can lay undersea mines, but the project is three years behind schedule and at least $242 million over its original cost estimate, according to a recent government watchdog report.

Marines, Navy near agreement on light amphibious warship features

The U.S. Navy and Marine Corps, facing a decision point early next year on the light amphibious warship, are working to balance the Corps’ focus on affordability with the Navy’s push for survivability.

No end in sight on C-130H groundings; other planes fill in on mobility

With no end in sight for the grounding of virtually the entire fleet of older C-130H Hercules, the Air Force is turning to other aircraft and trying to find other workarounds to keep its mobility missions moving.†

Veterans

Supreme Court hears case on retroactive benefits for disabled veterans

The Supreme Court listened to arguments Oct. 4 in a case to determine whether veterans with disabilities can collect decades’ worth of retroactive benefits from the Veterans Administration.