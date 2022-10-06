fbpx
Defense

USNS Mercy concludes Pacific Partnership 2022

by Navy News
Navy photograph by PO2 Brandie Nuzzi
SAN DIEGO (Sept. 30, 2022) – Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) returns to San Diego after completion of Pacific Partnership 2022. Having just completed its 17th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multi-national humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership 2022 host nations included Vietnam, Palau, the Philippines and Solomon Islands. U.S. Service Members carried out the mission alongside partner nation representatives from Australia, Chile, Japan, the Republic of Korea and the United Kingdom. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brandie Nuzzi)

Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) returned to its  homeport Sept. 30, 2022, following completion of the 17th annual Pacific Partnership mission.

Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted throughout the Indo-Pacific region.

“It has truly been an honor to lead a diverse crew of committed men and women on the Pacific Partnership 2022 team,” said Pacific Partnership 2022 Mission Commander Capt. Hank Kim. “We set out to strengthen ties and create new friendships with our host and partner nations, and we achieved this with resounding success.”

The mission team worked collectively with participating host and partner nations to enhance regional interchangeability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific.

“One of the mission highlights was seeing the multinational knowledge exchange and passion for learning from everyone who was a part of Pacific Partnership,” said Capt. Jeffrey Feinberg, Mercy’s commanding officer. “Every participant brought something new to the table, whether it was a safer way to construct the foundation for a building, a new approach to a patient procedure, or a more efficient means for disaster response. That collaboration is what enhances every nation’s capacity to respond to crisis and provides an enduring impact. That, and the friendships we make, are what will remain long after Mercy returns home.”

Navy photograph by PO2 Brandie Nuzzi
SAN DIEGO — Friends and family welcome home Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) Sailors as the ship returns to San Diego upon completion of Pacific Partnership 2022. Having just completed its 17th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multi-national humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership 2022 host nations included Vietnam, Palau, the Philippines and Solomon Islands. U.S. Service Members carried out the mission alongside partner nation representatives from Australia, Chile, Japan, the Republic of Korea and the United Kingdom. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brandie Nuzzi)

Host nations included Vietnam, Palau, the Philippines, and Solomon Islands. Partner nations included Australia, Chile, Japan, the Republic of Korea, and the United Kingdom.

Pacific Partnership saw more than 15,000 patients, completed 10 major construction projects, participated in more than 80 host nation outreach events, and conducted humanitarian assistance and disaster relief workshops in each mission stop during the five-month mission.

