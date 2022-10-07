Aerotech News and Review – October 7, 2022

Digital and Print Journal of Aerospace, Defense Industry and Veteran News, serving the Antelope Valley (“Aerospace Valley”) and Edwards AFB, CA. An AerotechNews.com Publication.

Welcome to the October 2022, issue of Aerotech News and Review. Our cover story previews the upcoming Edwards AFB Air Show – the first air show at the base in 13 years.

Also in this issue: We remember Brian Binnie, the pilot who took Virgin Galactic’s SpaceShipOne to win the Ansari X-Prize; we remember the legacy of NASA Armstrong’s SOFIA program as it comes to an end; Burt Rutan, not content with revolutionizing aircraft design, is now revolutionizing publishing; and an Italian young man is retracing the journey his grandfather, an Italian POW in America, took from Seattle to Phoenix!

To download a copy of this week’s paper click the link below.

www.aerotechnews.com/wp-content/PDFs/100722AERODIG.pdf

Click on the link below for your free, digital copy of Aerotech News, viewable on your desktop or mobile device.

https://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/zhjc/

And of course, our highlights from On This Date when we remember the final flight of the SR-71 Blackbird, the beginning of the fly off between the YA-9 and the YA-10, the death of test pilot George “Wheaties” Welch, the North American Valkyrie reaching supersonic speed, and Chuck Yeager’s historic flight in 1947 when he broke the sound barrier.

Hard copies will be available at our usual delivery points throughout the Antelope Valley, including Edwards AFB, beginning October 7. Pick one up when you’re out and about, or visit our website, www.aerotechnews.com, for much more aerospace and defense industry news, and “Like” our Facebook page to receive daily news updates.

As always, THANK YOU for your support – it’s our privilege to serve you! Be safe, and be well.