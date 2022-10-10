Defense Logistics Agency

WGL Energy Services, Inc., Vienna, Va., (SPE604-23-D-8003, $291,252,291); Constellation NewEnergy, Inc., Baltimore, Md., (SPE604-23-D-8000, $89,242,032); MP2 Energy NE LLC, Woodlands, Texas, (SPE604-23-D-8002, $70,361,108) and Direct Energy Business, LLC, Pittsburgh, Penn., (SPE604-23-D-8001, $16,308,321) have each been awarded a firm-fixed-price requirements contract under solicitation SPE604-22-R-0406 for supply and delivery of retail electricity and ancillary/incidental services. These were competitive acquisitions with six responses received. These are two-year contracts with no option periods. Locations of performance are Washington, D.C., Illinois, Ohio, Maryland, Pennsylvania and New Jersey, with a Dec. 31, 2024, performance completion date. Using customers are Army, Navy, Air Force, Department of Agriculture, Defense Department, Department of Energy, Department of Health and Human Services, and Department of Homeland Security. Using customers are solely responsible to fund this contract and vary in appropriation type and fiscal year. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Energy, Fort Belvoir, Va.

Defense Finance and Accounting Service

Kearney & Company, PC, Alexandria, Va., is being awarded a fixed-price and labor-hour contract with a maximum value of $49,238,991 for the audit of the financial statement of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) vil works, and the financial statements for the agencies owning the funds sub-allotted to USACE military programs for fiscal years 2023-2027. Work will be performed in Washington, D.C., and other locations inside and outside of the U.S., with an expected completion date of Dec. 31, 2027. The contract has a 12-month base period with four individual one-year option periods. This contract is the result of a competitive acquisition for which two quotes were received. Fiscal 2023 Army Corps of Engineer civil works revolving funds in the amount of $9,381,934 are being obligated subject to the availability of funds at the time of the award. The Defense Finance and Accounting Service, Contract Services Directorate, Columbus, Ohio, is the contracting activity (HQ0423-23-F-0016).

U.S. Air Force

SRI International, Menlo Park, Calif., has been awarded a $12,493,751 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for ISING Hardware and software prototype. This contract provides for a prototype solver system demonstrating increased computational efficiency than current state of the art solvers. Work will be performed in Menlo Park, Calif., and is expected to be completed by Oct. 6, 2027. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition and 16 offers were received. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $1,834,860 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Research Laboratory, Rome, N.Y., is the contracting activity (FA8750-23-C-1001).

Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Company, Fort Worth, Texas, and Greenville, S.C., has been awarded a $10,355,720 firm-fixed price modification (P00026) to previously awarded contract FA8615-18-C-6058 for F-16 production. The contract modification provides for the procurement of installation of Joint Helmet Mounted Cueing System (JHMCS) II Line Replaceable Units on fourteen non-flight test aircraft, updates to existing Country Standard Technical Order Manuals and Country Standard Time Compliance Technical Orders. Additionally, this modification provides for the procurement of additional Peculiar Support Equipment and Alternate Mission Equipment. Work will be performed in Greenville, S.C., and Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed by Feb. 28, 2026. This modification involves Foreign Military Sales (FMS) to the Kingdom of Bahrain. FMS funds in the amount of $10,355,720 are being obligated at the time of award. The total cumulative face value of the contract is $1,103,660,353. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity.

U.S. Army

Dynamic Systems Inc., El Segundo, Calif., was awarded an $8,857,211 firm-fixed-price contract for an upgrade of existing Dell Technologies servers providing Virtual Machine Ware Hyper Converged Infrastructure. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work will be performed in Camp Humphreys, South Korea, with an estimated completion date of Jan. 5, 2023. Fiscal 2022 other procurement, Army funds in the amount of $8,857,211 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army 411th Contracting Support Brigade, Camp Humphreys, South Korea, is the contracting activity (W91QVN-23-F-0002).