BAE Systems’ Long-Range Precision Guidance Kit passes critical test

BAE Systems has successfully fired its Long-Range Precision Guidance Kit for 155mm artillery projectiles from the U.S. Army’s Extended Range Cannon Artillery

at Yuma Proving Ground, Ariz., demonstrating airframe structural survivability under extreme firing conditions.

The LR-PGK improves the accuracy of unguided artillery projectiles with low-cost navigation and guidance technology.

The guidance kit combines anti-jam GPS sensors with control planes that enable projectile maneuverability throughout flight, and is compatible with existing and future artillery projectiles. The ERCA survivability tests are a critical milestone for LR-PGK. The propellant blast, gun barrel pressure, and muzzle velocity truly tested the system’s resiliency.

“The LR-PGK has demonstrated its ability to help the U.S. Army deliver accurate fires up to 70 kilometers and meet mission objectives with fewer shots,” said James McDonough, LR-PGK program director. “Adding precision guidance to standard munitions enables our customers to engage targets with greater efficiency and reduce collateral damage.”

The evolving LR-PGK is helping the U.S. Army address its need for long range precision fires. BAE Systems continues to advance the system design to improve capabilities, manufacturing readiness, and affordability. Following the tests, the company is focusing on long-range guidance, navigation, and projectile flight control. The kits must demonstrate their ability to operate at high spin rates, in challenging atmospheric conditions, and in the presence of enemy signal-jamming.