U.S. Army releases its Climate Strategy Implementation Plan

The U.S. Army released its Climate Strategy Implementation Plan to respond to threats from climate that affect installation and unit sustainability, readiness, and resilience, Oct. 5, 2022.

The Implementation Plan directs how the Army will maintain its strategic advantage through deliberate efforts to reduce future climate impacts and risks.

Army Senior leaders have noted that the effects of climate change and extreme weather are becoming increasingly more significant on installations, missions, and operations, which they believe makes it imperative for the Army to be resilient. Designed to complement the Army Climate Strategy, officials say the Implementation Plan is another step in the Army’s decades-long effort to combat climate change in support of the nation’s security interests.

“As extreme weather becomes commonplace, the Army must adapt its installations, acquisition programs, and training so that the Army can operate in this changing environment and reduce our greenhouse gas emissions,” said Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth. “This climate implementation plan will improve our resiliency and readiness in the face of these changes.”

The plan was developed by the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Installations, Energy and Environment, and was coordinated with the Army Staff and Army Commands.

“This Army Climate Strategy Implementation Plan is an imperative document for the Army as we improve installation sustainability and resilience in the face of climate change and extreme weather threats,” said Rachel Jacobson, Assistant Secretary of the Army for Installations, Energy and Environment. “It will guide how we make decisions in reducing greenhouse gas emissions across the Army and in addressing risks to our people and lands.”

She said the Army will remain the dominant land fighting force by adapting to changing global conditions, including climate change. The Implementation Plan will position Army installations and supply chains to better withstand extreme weather, improve training relevance in a changing world, and help Soldiers fulfill their missions under the harshest conditions.

The Climate Strategy Implementation Plan is available here [https://www.army.mil/e2/downloads/rv7/about/2022_Army_Climate_Strategy_Implementation_Plan_FY23-FY27.pdf ].