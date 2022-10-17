fbpx
Edwards air show STEM Expo hosts 8,000 students

by Aerotech News
The USAF Test Pilot School brought their In-Flight Simulator (VISTA), redesignated the X-62A in 2021. The VISTA, operated by the Air Force Test Pilot School with the support of Calspan and Lockheed Martin, first flew in 1992 and has been a staple of the TPS curriculum. It has provided TPS students the ability to experience various flying conditions including simulation of other aircrafts’ characteristics. (Photograph by Kim Rawley)

An estimated 8,000 students and teachers from the Antelope Valley and as far away as Fresno and San Diego attended the free STEM Expo at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., on Oct. 14, 2022.

The main hangar had more than 60 hands-on displays of static airplanes, rocketry, robotics, educational booths, flight simulators, virtual reality experiences, STEM experiments, and speakers meant to encourage interest in technology and math studies.

Along with a variety of STEM activities to inspire middle-and high-school students to consider jobs in technology and aerospace, Hangar 1600 had static aircraft displays, including this B-52 Stratofortress, with a wingspan of 185 feet, 159 4 inches feet in length and 40 feet, 8 inches high. (Photograph by Kim Rawley)

Students from grade five up to high school wandered in and out of the hangar to view aerial and static displays and pick up swag and information from booths. Various units of the U.S. Air Force’s 412th Test Wing at Edwards took part including medical, the Test Pilot School, civil engineering, operations, security, support squadron, maintenance. Members of the 812th Aircraft Instrumentation and 812th Explosive Ordinance Disposal were involved as well.

Booths from aerospace leaders like Boeing, Northrop Grumman, Lockheed Martin and NASA, encouraged students to follow STEM-related careers, as did speakers like a test pilot, astronaut, engineer, software developer, technical directors, and Brig. Gen. Matthew Higer, commander of the 412th Test Wing.

Lancaster and Rosamond high schools put their robots through their paces to spur interest in the robotics teams, and other schools with booths were Antelope Valley Unified School District, Daisy Gibson Elementary STEAM, iLead Charter Schools, Antelope Valley College, Cal State Bakersfield, and Bakersfield College.

About 15,000 children applied to attend, but school bus driver shortage made it impossible for almost half that number.

Students take refuge from the desert sun in the shade of a Douglas C-47 Skytrain in U.S. Army Air Corps colors. Built in Santa Monica, and other Douglas Aircraft factories around the United States, C-47s were flown in every combat theater in World War II but achieved their greatest fame dropping U.S. Army 101st “Screaming Eagles” and the 82nd Airborne paratroopers divisions into Normandy, behind German lines. (Photograph by Kim Rawley)
Aerospace companies like Lockheed Martin had booths with information, virtual reality games and photo props. (Photograph by Kim Rawley)
The Harmon Rocket, a higher performance derivative of Van’s RV-4, was on display in Hangar 1600. The RV series are light homebuilt aircraft supplied in kit form. It seats two people in a tandem seating configuration with the pilot accommodated in the front seat. As of February 2010, 1309 RV-4s had been completed and flown worldwide. The Harmon Rocket has clipped wings, a 400 hp (298 kW) Lycoming IO-540 engine and a razorback turtle-deck. (Photograph by Kim Rawley)
Not all exhibits were planes. Some students were more impressed by the display of luxury cars than the aircraft on the flightline, such as these vintage Ferraris and Lamborghinis. There was also many aviation-themed bounce houses and slides for the littlest visitors in the KidZone, sponsored by the 412th Force Support Squadron. (Photograph by Kim Rawley)
NASA’s trailer was full of STEM-related material. NASA employees from as far away as Houston, Texas, helped students do activities keyed to particular projects, such as creating electrical circuits (X-57 Maxwell), making marshmallow Mars helicopters (Ingenuity), and name bracelets out of binary code beads. (Photograph by Kim Rawley)
