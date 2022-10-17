fbpx
Making a dream come true

by Aerotech News

With help from Make-A-Wish America, 5-year-old Bryson’s wish of being a pilot for a day came true at the Edwards Air Force Base Air Show Oct. 15, 2022.

Bryson’s Day:

* Passed pilot training in a F-35 and F-16.

*Commissioned as a Major and TPS graduate

* Awarded the Third Quarter Award for the 416th FTS “Skull’s Courage Award” for courage under adversity.

* Watched the Air Force Thunderbirds from the tower catwalk and got to meet the Thunderbirds up close and personal.

Special thanks to the 416th Flight Test Squadron and the 412th Test Wing Public Affairs for helping to make Bryson’s dream a reality.

