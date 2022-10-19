Headlines — October 19

News

Most Ukrainians want to keep fighting until Russia is driven out, poll finds

Most Ukrainians backing the war effort defined victory as retaking all territories seized by Russia since 2014, including Crimea, Gallup said.

Iran sends drone trainers to Crimea to aid Russian military

Trainers from Iran’s paramilitary wing have been deployed to help Russia overcome mechanical problems with the fleet that was used in recent attacks.

Russia’s kamikaze drone strikes against Ukraine aren’t the sign of strength Putin thinks

Russia has launched Iranian-made drones against Kyiv in the first known mass deployment of loitering munitions against Ukrainian civilians.

McCarthy signals GOP-led House likely to oppose more aid to Ukraine

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., is signaling that if Republicans win the House majority in next month’s midterm elections, the GOP is likely to oppose more aid to Ukraine in its war with Russia.

Business

Industry cluster forms around European patrol corvette program

Shipbuilders from France, Italy and Spain have announced the creation of a consortium to ramp up design work on a new European corvette and coordinate cooperation on the program with dozens of firms around the continent.

Nexter, Thales present final RapidFire turret design for French Navy

Nexter Systems and Thales have released the final design for a new 40 mm naval air defense system, expecting deliveries to the French Navy to begin in the next few months.

Booz Allen completes EverWatch purchase challenged by US

Booz Allen Hamilton wrapped its $440 million purchase of fellow defense company EverWatch, following a federal judge’s decision not to intervene on antitrust grounds.

Lockheed expects flat sales in 2023, growth to return in 2024

Defense contractor Lockheed Martin doesn’t expect sales growth to return until 2024 due to lingering effects from the COVID-19 pandemic and supply chain problems, executives told investors on an earnings call Oct. 18.

Denmark’s SH Defence launches second iteration of ‘The Cube’

The system is designed to rapidly move containerized payloads on, off and around warships.

Defense

As Xi calls for reunification, Pentagon says China policy is unchanged

The Pentagon on Oct. 18 stopped short of supporting U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s new assessment that China is moving to seize Taiwan “on a much faster timeline” than previously thought.

Navy tests reloading missiles on destroyer in San Diego Bay, open ocean tests tougher task

A pairing of a guided-missile destroyer and a supply ship in San Diego Bay last week was the Navy’s latest test to learn how to resupply its warships with missiles during a high-end conflict.

Veterans

Key findings from The Post’s series on veterans’ lucrative foreign jobs

For two years, U.S. government lawyers fought The Washington Post’s FOIA requests for documents detailing foreign work by retired troops.

US fought to keep veterans’ jobs with foreign governments secret

Hundreds of veterans have taken lucrative foreign jobs that U.S. officials approved — but fought to keep secret.