Defense Logistics Agency

AOC Solutions Inc.,* Fairfax, Va., (SP4704-23-A-0500); Blake Willson Group LLC,* doing business as BWG, Arlington, Va., (SP4704-23-A-0501); Integrated Finance and Accounting Solutions LLC,* Woodbridge, Va., (SP4704-23-A-0502); Lynch Consultants LLC,* Arlington, Va., (SP4704-23-A-0503); MDC Global Solutions LLC,* Manassas, Va., (SP4704-23-A-0504); and New River Systems Corp.,* Ashburn, Va., (SP4704-23-A-0505), are sharing an estimated $181,125,713 firm-fixed-price blanket purchase agreement under solicitation SP4704-21-Q-0004 for financial improvement and audit readiness support services. This was a competitive acquisition set aside for service-disabled veteran-owned small businesses with 11 responses received. These are five?year contracts with no option periods. Location of performance is Washington, D.C., with an Oct. 17, 2027, performance completion date. Using customer is Defense Logistics Agency. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2023 through 2027 defense working capital funds and various other funding. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Contracting Services Office, Richmond, Va.

Gentex Corp., Simpson, Penn., has been awarded a maximum $40,481,189 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for second generation advanced combat helmets. This was a competitive acquisition with two responses received. This is a one-year base contract with four one-year option periods. The ordering period end date is Oct. 17, 2023. Using military services are Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2023 through 2024 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn., (SPE1C1-23-D-0004).

U.S. Navy

Continental Maritime of San Diego LLC, San Diego, Calif., is awarded an $88,249,407 firm-fixed-price contract for the execution of the USS Chafee (DDG 90) fiscal 2023 depot modernization period and the USS Momsen (DDG 92) fiscal 2024 depot modernization period. These availabilities will include a combination of maintenance, modernization, and repair for both the USS Chafee and USS Momsen. This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $204,493,154. Work will be performed in the San Diego, Calif., and is expected to be completed by June 2025. Fiscal 2023 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $84,327,625 (95.56 percent); and fiscal 2023 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $3,921,782 (4.4 percent) will be obligated at contract award, of which funding in the amount of $3,921,782 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured using full and open competition via the Federal Business Opportunities website. Two competitive proposals were received in response to Solicitation No. N00024-22-R-4410. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Raytheon Technologies Corp., Pratt and Whitney Military Engines, East Hartford, Conn., is awarded a $9,831,952 modification (P00001) to a previously awarded, cost-plus-incentive-fee contract (N0001922C0016). This modification †adds scope to procure one F-35 Convectional Take-off and Landing variant, full scale, high fidelity, main engine mock-up, and engine maintenance training package in support of the for the F-35 Lightning II program. Work will be performed in Williamtown, Australia, and is expected to be completed in March 2025. Foreign Cooperative Project funds in the amount of $9,831,952 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

U.S. Air Force

Top Aces Corp., Mesa, Ariz., has been awarded a $21,450,370 firm-fixed-price task order (FA4890-23-F-0007) under previously awarded contract FA4800-20-D-0007 for contractor-owned, contractor-operated adversary air services. Work will be performed at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., and Luke AFB, Ariz., and is expected to be completed by Feb. 23, 2023. This award is the result of an approved exception to fair opportunity. Fiscal 2023 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $14,300,247 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Combat Command Acquisition Management & Integration Center, Langley AFB, Va., is the contracting activity.

*Service-disabled veteran-owned small business