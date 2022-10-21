fbpx
2023 VA disability increase, cost of living adjustment, COLA increase

by Aerotech News


In this episode of theSITREP, Paul Corbett discusses the new, 2023 VA Disability Compensation rates and based on Social Security’s Cost of Living Adjustment. Official compensation tables will be provided by VA in December 2022. Please refer here https://www.ssa.gov/cola/ for the Social Security Administration’s official notice regarding COLA or the links below for additional assistance and information

