California National Guard’s 1-185th Infantry Regiment return home

National Guard photograph by Sgt. 1st Class Amanda H. Johnson

Soldiers from the California National Guard’s San Bernadino-based 1-185th Infantry Regiment arrived home at Los Angeles International Airport, Oct. 15, 2022, after a one-year deployment to Poland. During their deployment, the 1-185th was part of Battlegroup Poland, a NATO lead operation that enforces NATO and a multinational military presence in Northeastern Europe. Their specific mission was to train with other nations to demonstrate an alliance and the ability to respond as one force against any potential aggression.

National Guard photograph by Sgt. 1st Class Amanda H. Johnson

Soldiers from the California National Guard’s San Bernadino-based 1-185th Infantry Regiment arrived home at Los Angeles International Airport today, Oct. 15, 2022, after a one-year deployment to Poland.

National Guard photograph by Sgt. 1st Class Amanda H. Johnson

Soldiers from the California National Guard’s San Bernadino-based 1-185th Infantry Regiment arrived home at Los Angeles International Airport today, Oct. 15, 2022, after a one-year deployment to Poland.

National Guard photograph by Sgt. 1st Class Amanda H. Johnson

Soldiers from the California National Guard’s San Bernadino-based 1-185th Infantry Regiment arrived home at Los Angeles International Airport today, Oct. 15, 2022, after a one-year deployment to Poland.

National Guard photograph by Sgt. 1st Class Amanda H. Johnson

Soldiers from the California National Guard’s San Bernadino-based 1-185th Infantry Regiment arrived home at Los Angeles International Airport today, Oct. 15, 2022, after a one-year deployment to Poland.

National Guard photograph by Sgt. 1st Class Amanda H. Johnson

Soldiers from the California National Guard’s San Bernadino-based 1-185th Infantry Regiment arrived home at Los Angeles International Airport today, Oct. 15, 2022, after a one-year deployment to Poland.

National Guard photograph by Sgt. 1st Class Amanda H. Johnson

Soldiers from the California National Guard’s San Bernadino-based 1-185th Infantry Regiment arrived home at Los Angeles International Airport today, Oct. 15, 2022, after a one-year deployment to Poland.

National Guard photograph by Sgt. 1st Class Amanda H. Johnson

Soldiers from the California National Guard’s San Bernadino-based 1-185th Infantry Regiment arrived home at Los Angeles International Airport today, Oct. 15, 2022, after a one-year deployment to Poland.