Dec. 2 rollout fixed for Northrop Grumman’s B-21 Raider

Speaking at an industry conference earlier this week near Washington, D.C., Air Force Assistant Secretary for Acquisition, Technology & Logistics Andrew Hunter confirmed B-21 Raider rollout plans Aerotech News & Review reported in its Oct. 17 online edition.

According to an online report in Air & Space Forces Magazine, Hunter told an Air and Space Forces Association Air, Space & Cyber conference Oct. 18 that the B-21 will be rolled out on Dec. 2.

“The B-21 program is a powerful example of America’s long experience with fielding advanced military technology through an innovative, adaptable and efficient defense industrial base,” said Andrew Hunter, assistant secretary of the Air Force for Acquisition, Technology and Logistics. “The Air Force made the decision early in the life of the program to make the flight test aircraft production representative, which is paying dividends as we look towards first flight.”

Although he didn’t name the location, Northrop Grumman is building the B-21 in its factory at Air Force Plant 42 in Palmdale, Calif. The company announced the rollout date on Twitter. The first week in December rollout coincides with the Reagan National Defense Forum at the Reagan Library.

The B-21, the first new Air Force bomber since the B-2 Spirit rolled out in Palmdale in 1988, is expected to make its first flight in mid-2023.

Unlike most rollouts, including the B-21s stealth predecessor B-2, the Dec. 2 ceremony will reportedly be a higher security event, open by invitation-only and tight restrictions on photography.

After unveiling, the B-21 program will continue its rigorous testing campaign with a combined team of professionals from the Air Force Test Center, Air Force Operational Test and Evaluation Center, and Northrop Grumman. Their work will verify performance and identify areas for improvement for the weapon system.

First flight is expected in mid-2023, and pre-flight engine runups and taxi tests visible to observers outside the plant could portend increased restrictions on public access, perhaps including further delays on Defense Department approval for the city of Palmdale’s request for scheduled airline service.

According to the Air Force, the first B-21 to roll out will be one of six already in production. Air Force Global Strike Command wants a fleet of 150 B-21s, but no fewer than 100 of the new stealth bombers.

The Department of the Air Force is investing in the aircraft’s long-range strike capability as part of its seven Operational Imperatives as it develops the advanced communications, sensors, and a broad mix of weapons and supporting systems needed to deter U.S. adversaries and prevail in combat.

“The unveiling of the B-21 Raider will be a historic moment for our Air Force and the nation,” said Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr. “We last introduced a new bomber over 30 years ago. As we look to the threats posed by our pacing challenge; we must continue to rapidly modernize. The B-21 Raider will provide formidable combat capability across a range of operations in highly contested environments of the future.”

The long-range B-21 Raider is reported to be technologically superior to its older relative, slightly smaller, more nimble, with improved performance and a more diversified and dynamic payload. The B-21 is a long-range, highly survivable, penetrating strike stealth bomber that will incrementally replace the B-1 and B-2 bombers, becoming the backbone of the U.S. Air Force bomber fleet.