U.S. Army

Engineering Research and Consulting Inc., Huntsville, Ala., was awarded a $640,512,703 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract to support planning, conducting, analyzing and reporting the results of developmental tests, production tests and other tests conducted by the U.S. Army Aberdeen Test Center. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Oct. 20, 2027. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md., is the contracting activity (W91CRB-23-D-0001).

Lockheed Martin Corp., Grand Prairie, Texas, was awarded a $476,814,000 hybrid (cost-plus-fixed-fee and firm-fixed-price) contract for the Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 15, 2025. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity (W31P4Q-23-D-0003).

U.S. Navy

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., doing business as, Launch Vehicles Division, Chandler, Arizona, is awarded a $79,278,808 modification (P00011) to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract (N0001921C0005). This modification exercises an option to procure 28 GQM-163A Coyote supersonic sea-skimming targets and associated technical and administrative data in support of full rate production Lot 16 deliveries for the Navy. Work will be performed in Camden, Ark., (43 percent); Chandler, Ariz., (35 percent); Vergennes, Vt., (8 percent); Cincinnati, Ohio (4 percent); Oconomowoc, Wisc., (4 percent); Lancaster, Penn., (4 percent); and various locations within the continental U.S. (2 percent), and is expected to be completed in March 2026. Fiscal 2023 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $50,964,948; and fiscal 2022 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $28,313,860 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $14,909,400 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification (P00002) to a previously awarded contract (N0001921C0037). This modification adds scope to provide country-specific program support for F-35 production, modifications, logistics, and sustainment, as well as standup for a security operations center in support of integration for a Foreign Military Sales country into the F-35 enterprise. Work will be performed in Nagoya, Japan (76 percent); Fort Worth, Texas (13 percent); and Tokyo, Japan (11 percent), and is expected to be completed in March 2025. Foreign Military Sales customer funds in the amount of $14,909,400 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Corp., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $12,052,847 firm-fixed-price modification (P00006) to an order (N0001921F0398) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001919G0008). This modification adds scope to procure Lot 15-16 gun pod containers in support of F-35 Lightning II aircraft ancillary mission equipment for the Navy, Marine Corps, non-U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) partners, and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed in February 2026. Fiscal 2022 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $11,218,945; FMS customer funds in the amount of $457,865; and non-U.S. DOD participant funds in the amount of $376,037 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

BAE Systems Technology Solutions & Services Inc., Rockville, Md., is awarded an $11,170,561 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N0003023C6304) to provide systems engineering and integration in support of U.S. Trident II (D5) Strategic Weapons System Program D5 Life Extension 2 Strategic Systems Programs Alteration. Tasks to be performed include technical planning, requirements management and integration of Strategic Systems Programs subsystems including interface with the Columbia common missile compartment; configuration management, system security engineering, safety engineering support and infrastructure operations model-based engineering and information systems program acquisition. Work will be performed in Rockville, Md., (68.9 percent); Washington, D.C. (6.8 percent); Wexford, Penn., (6.6 percent); Albuquerque, N.M., (2.8 percent); Hagerstown, Md., (5.4 percent); Cape Canaveral, Fla., (5.2 percent); and various other locations (less than 1 percent each totaling 4.3 percent). Work is expected to be completed Oct. 20, 2024. Fiscal 2023 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,100,000 will be obligated at time of award. No funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was awarded as a sole source acquisition pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1)(4). Strategic Systems Programs, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Redondo Beach, Calif., was awarded a $7,755,736 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for the Modular Efficient Laser Technology (MELT) program. MELT seeks to develop a laser tile as the building block for compact, scalable, panelized high-energy laser (HEL) sources. Work will be performed in Redondo Beach, Calif., (85 percent); and Goleta, Calif., (15 percent), with an expected completion date of October 2024. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $1,428,182 are being obligated at time of award. This contract was a competitive acquisition under Broad Agency Announcement HR001122S0017 and nine offers were received. The Defense Advanced Research Agency, Arlington, Va., is the contracting activity (HR0011-23-C-0002).