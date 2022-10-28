fbpx
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
desert lightning news - nellis/creech afb Nellis/Creech AFB
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
desert lightning news - davis monthan Davis-Monthan AFB
Defense

AF, Navy integrate for Bomber Task Force MineX

by Staff Sgt. Hannah Malone | Andersen AFB, Guam
Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Hannah Malone
A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer assigned to the 37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., prepares to land at Andersen AFB, Guam, in support of a Bomber Task Force mission, Oct. 24, 2022. Carrying the largest conventional payload of both guided and unguided weapons in the Air Force inventory, the multi-mission B-1 is the backbone of America's long-range bomber force.

U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancers from the 37th Expeditionary Bomb Wing, Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., integrated with U.S. Naval forces over the Indo-Pacific region to conduct a naval mine exercise (MineX) during a Bomber Task Force mission at Andersen Air Force Base, Oct. 24, 2022.

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Hannah Malone
U.S Airmen assigned to Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., pose with U.S. Sailors assigned to Navy Munitions Command, Pacific Unit, Guam, after an MK-62 Quickstrike Naval mine load in support of a Bomber Task Force mission at Andersen AFB, Guam, Oct. 19, 2022. These missions provide an opportunity for the U.S. to train alongside Allies and partners to demonstrate interoperability and bolster the collective ability to support a free and open Indo-Pacific.

Bomber missions contribute to Joint Force lethality and deter aggression in the Indo-Pacific region by demonstrating the Air Force’s ability to operate anywhere in the world at any time in support of the National Defense Strategy.

“MineX missions require close coordination and integration between the Navy and the Air Force,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Chris McConnell, 37th Bomb Squadron commander. “As one of the aircraft capable of releasing mines, we have to work with our Navy partners to understand where those munitions need to be placed to meet the desired objectives.”

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Hannah Malone
Senior Airman Jalen Thomas, 28th Munitions Squadron munitions support equipment maintenance crew chief assigned to Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., loads an MK-62 Quickstrike Naval mine onto an MHU-226 trailer in support of a Bomber Task Force mission at Andersen AFB, Guam, Oct. 19. 2022. Mines provide a low-cost battle-space shaping and force protection capability.

A naval mine is a self-contained explosive device employed to destroy surface ships or submarines and provide a low-cost battlespace shaping and force protection capability. Mines may also be used to deny an enemy access to specific areas or channel them into specific areas.

Together, a team of 28th Munitions Squadron weapons loaders and Sailors from Navy Munitions Command, Pacific Unit, Guam, armed B-1B Lancers with 21 Mark-62 Quickstrike mines, weighing 500 pounds each.

“Executing a MineX during a Bomber Task Force mission strengthens those ties through necessary integration training across the services to everyone involved in the process,” McConnell said. “From the Navy personnel building and delivering the munitions, to our weapons loaders ensuring they are loaded on aircraft properly, the aircrew and planners will execute the mission and fly alongside our Navy partners and Allies.”

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Yosselin Campos
U.S. Airmen assigned to the 28th Bomb Wing, Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., prepare for a Bomber Task Force mission at Andersen AFB, Guam, Oct. 24, 2022. The U.S. Indo-Pacific Command routinely and visibly demonstrates commitment to Allies and partners through the employment of military forces, demonstrating strategic predictability, while becoming more operationally unpredictable to adversaries.

The 37th EBS conducts several joint force exercises during BTF missions to enhance readiness and interoperability in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

More Stories

Contract Briefs
 By Aerotech News
Headlines — October 28
 By Aerotech News
Veteran of the Day U.S....
 By Khaled Maalouf Veterans Administration
NASA photograph
NASA inflatable heat shield finds...
 By Kristyn Damadeo | NASA Langley
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit