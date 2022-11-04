Aerotech News and Review – November 4, 2022

Digital and Print Journal of Aerospace, Defense Industry and Veteran News, serving the Antelope Valley (“Aerospace Valley”) and Edwards AFB, CA. An AerotechNews.com Publication.

Welcome to the November 2022, issue of Aerotech News and Review Our cover story covers Stratolaunch’s eighth test flight – including the first captive carry flight of the Talon-A.

Also in this issue: Ongoing issues regarding LA County General Aviation airports; Cathy Hansen shares her memories of three aviation legends; the AV Wall is coming to Palmdale for Veterans Day; a World War II veteran celebrates his 100th birthday in Lancaster; and Bob Alvis’ High Desert Hangar stories tells us about the physical journey made by a spiritual building – when the old Edwards base chapel was moved to Rosamond and became St. Mary of the Desert Catholic Church!

And of course, our highlights from On This Date when we remember the X-35A making its first aerial refueling flight, the Lockheed Constitution made its first flight, the Vietnam Veterans Wall in Washington, D.C., opened to the public, the Air Force confirmed the existence of the F-117 Nighthawk stealth fighter, the remains of an unnamed U.S. service member were interred at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, and Chuck Yeager became the first human to exceed 900 mph.

Hard copies will be available at our usual delivery points throughout the Antelope Valley, including Edwards AFB, beginning November 4.

As always, THANK YOU for your support – it’s our privilege to serve you! Be safe, and be well.