Headlines — November 3

News

North Korea covertly sending artillery to Russia, White House says

The U.S. has information that indicates North Korea is covertly supplying Russia with a “significant” number of artillery shells for its war against Ukraine, the White House’s National Security Council spokesman said Nov. 2.

Ukrainian official: Musk to keep funding key satellite links

Elon Musk has given assurances to Ukraine that he will keep funding its access to a crucial satellite network providing Kyiv with battlefield and humanitarian communications in its war with Russia, a senior Ukrainian official said Nov. 2.

US has funneled more than $1 billion into Afghanistan since the fall of Kabul with zero accountability

Multiple U.S. agencies refused to cooperate with the government’s top Afghanistan reconstruction watchdog.

Business

Largest defense firms donate millions to election-denying lawmakers

In the days after a mob ransacked Capitol Hill on Jan. 6, 2021, some of the world’s largest defense firms announced they would pause and reevaluate their political donations.

DISA moves forward with $1.5B network transport contract after protest

The contract was awarded in August, but the government froze work until a protest by Verizon was resolved, a Defense Department official told Breaking Defense.

Sweden follows Norwegian lead and axes NH90 helicopter fleet

The decision, announced by Gen. Micael Byden, Supreme Commander of the Swedish Armed Forces, was announced as part of newly issued defense modernization and procurement guidance.

Royal Jordanian Air Force inks deal to procure 10 Bell 505 trainer helicopters

The helos are part of an ongoing modernization push by the Middle Eastern kingdom.

Australia stays with C-130, but size, timing of buy uncertain

“I don’t know if it’s somehow a sign of greater transparency or why, but normally, defence steadfastly resist saying what options it’s taking up to government,” Marcus Hellyer of the Australian Strategic Policy Institute said. “It’s quite unusual that they’re flagging they are only taking one option to government before they’ve actually even done it.”

UK selects four competitors to fight for New Medium Helicopter contract

Four competitors are left standing in the UK’s New Medium Helicopter program with a future contractor due to reap a lucrative reward of $1.15 billion.

Defense

US Navy wants to avoid shortfall of nuke-armed subs in 2030s

U.S. Navy officials are worried the service in the 2030s may have just enough nuclear-armed submarines to meet operational requirements — but no extras in case one becomes unavailable.

New torpedo tube-launched drones wll turn US attack sub fleet into ‘UUV motherships,’ says Navy

In the near future, the U.S. nuclear attack submarine fleet will be able to launch and recover an underwater robot from a torpedo tube designed to quietly extend the awareness of a submarine, Navy officials said this week.

Veterans

The number of homeless vets dropped sharply over the last two years

The number of veterans experiencing homelessness sank more than 11 percent from the start of 2020 to early 2022, a dramatic drop after several years of limited progress in finding shelter for those individuals, federal officials announced Nov. 3.