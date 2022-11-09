U.S. Navy

GHD Setiadi Kaula AE JV, Honolulu, Hawaii, is awarded a $30,000,000 modification to previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract (N-62742-18-D-0005) for architect-engineer services for various base infrastructure and other projects. This modification is to increase the total ordering capacity of the indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to $70,000,000. Work will be performed at various Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, and other government facilities within the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Pacific area of responsibility including, but not limited to, Australia (77 percent), Virginia (13 percent), Guam (7 percent), and Philippines (3 percent). No funds will be obligated at time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual task orders and task order modifications as they are issued. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Pacific, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Corp., Syracuse, N.Y., is awarded a $10,258,510 cost-plus-incentive-fee modification to the previously awarded delivery order N00024-19-F-6201 under indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract N00024-19-D-6200 for design, prototyping, and qualification testing of submarine electronic warfare equipment. Work will be performed in Syracuse, N.Y., and is expected to be completed by February 2023. Fiscal 2023 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $10,258,510 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Elkton, Md., is awarded an $8,997,210 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the manufacture of initiating propellant used on the MK48 heavyweight torpedo. This contract includes a three-year ordering period with no options. All work will be performed in Elkton, Maryland, and is expected to be completed by November 2025. Weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,203,980 will be issued for delivery order N00104-22-F-ZN01 that will be awarded concurrently with the contract and funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. One company was solicited for this sole-source requirement under authority 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), with one offer received. Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support, Mechanicsburg, Penn., is the contracting activity (N00104-22-D-ZN01).

U.S. Air Force

BBIX LLC, Boston, Mass., has been awarded a $29,807,000 firm-fixed-price contract for repair and sustainment of the Central Plant at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass. The general scope of this contract includes, but is not limited to, replacement of a boiler; replacement of an electric chiller with an absorption chiller; repairs, replacement, and modernization of the mechanical and electrical infrastructure, controls, and equipment; repairs and upgrades to plant architectural elements; new catwalks; abatement of hazardous materials; repairs to existing metal stacks; and replacement of existing generator. Work will be performed at Hanscom AFB, Mass., and is expected to be completed by Nov. 7, 2024. These awards are the result of a competitive acquisition, and three technical proposals were received. Fiscal 2023 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $29,807,000 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Hanscom AFB, Mass., is the contracting activity (FA2835-23-C-0001).

Defense Logistics Agency

Optex Systems Inc.,* doing business as Applied Optics Center, Dallas, Texas, has been awarded a maximum $7,500,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the production of spare parts used on various night vision devices. This was a competitive acquisition with two responses received. This is a five-year contract with no option periods. The performance completion date is Nov. 6, 2027. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2022 through 2027 Army working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md., (SPRBL1-23-D-0001).

*Small business