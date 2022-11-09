Headlines — November 9

News

Former Army helicopter pilot sentenced for spying for China

A former U.S. Army helicopter pilot with more than 20 years of military service and additional years as a defense contractor was sentenced Nov. 7 for acting as an agent of China, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of California.

Pentagon: Xi and Putin ‘edging toward an alliance’

The Pentagon says Russia and China appear to be “edging toward an alliance” at a time when Western nations are seeking to isolate Moscow over its war on Ukraine.

Ongoing Pentagon push to arm Ukraine will have three-star general leading from Germany

A three-star general will lead a new Army headquarters in Germany that will include about 300 U.S. service members responsible for coordinating security assistance for Ukraine, a senior U.S. military official said this week.

Business

Senate to vote on Pentagon contract adjustments amid inflation

The Senate is expected to vote on legislation that would authorize the Pentagon to modify fixed-price defense contracts when lawmakers return to Washington next week after the midterm elections.

Small shipyards consolidate amid Navy program delays

Bollinger Shipyards this week said it will acquire shipyards VT Halter Marine and ST Engineering Halter Marine Offshore from parent company ST Engineering, a deal one expert said may have been spurred by the Navy’s slow pace in awarding the contracts expected to go to smaller shipyards.

Cognitive Space gets $1.2 million US Air Force contract extension for satellite-tasking software

Cognitive Space, a startup based in Houston, Texas, announced Nov. 8 it won a $1.2 million contract extension to continue development of the company’s satellite tasking software for the Air Force Research Laboratory.

Lockheed talks results of US Army’s long-range munition shoot-off

The U.S. Army is set to conclude a shoot-off for its Long-Range Precision Munitions effort in mid-November, according to a service spokesperson, with Lockheed Martin revealing the results of its demonstration.

Indonesia to be first foreign user of Turkey’s Khan missile system

Turkish missile-maker Roketsan signed a contract with Indonesia this month to supply Khan missiles and a multilayer air defense system for the Asian nationís military.

Defense

Pentagon to unveil zero-trust cyber strategy

The U.S. Department of Defense’s zero-trust strategy will be published in the coming days, giving the public a fresh look at its plan to achieve a new level of cybersecurity.

Pentagon test bed to ramp up development of hypersonics

The U.S. Department of Defense is working with a diverse industry team to develop a hypersonic capability testing facility to validate and field the high-speed systems on a faster timeline.

Veterans

Descendants of WWII POWs call into question congressional bill that only honors defenders of Bataan and Corregidor

Descendants of some U.S. troops taken prisoner in the Philippines during World War II have called into question an ongoing effort to award those veterans with Congressional Gold Medals, saying the latest version honors only those who fought in Bataan and Corregidor and excludes other areas of the Philippines and Pacific.

Veterans Day is not always easy for our heroes — here’s what to say and do

To America’s veterans: ‘I see you, I respect you, I value your service.’

A World War II veteran escaped from a nursing home for the 70th anniversary of D-Day

You can’t keep a good man down, especially when that man participated in Operation Overlord on June 6, 1944. British World War II veteran Bernard Jordan was a former Royal Navy officer who used to tell people “what he did during the war was nothing unusual, and only what many thousands of others did for their country,” according to his nursing home staff.