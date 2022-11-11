On the Marine Corps’ birthday – the Gunny’s Musical Road

Marine Corps and the rest of the region’s military family circle turned out to celebrate the City of Palmdale’s work starting on “The Marine Hymn Road” to run along R. Lee Ermey Avenue (previously known as Avenue N.

Road cuts carved on the highway stretch will let a motorist’s tires hum “From the Halls of Montezuma …” along the Avenue between Sierra Highway and 10th Street West.

Veterans from World War II up to the Post 9/11 wars turned out, with a strong presence from Marine Corps League and a Young Marines Honor Guard.

Active service Marines also attended the event set on the 248th Birthday of the United States Marine Corps, founded Nov. 10, 1775, at Tun Tavern, Philadelphia.

Richard “Rick” Norris, a Vietnam War veteran of the Marine Corps, introduced speakers including Brig. Gen. David Smith, Air Force call sign “Jester,” of California State Guard, and Bart and Sandra Avery of Bravery Brewing. The Avery’s, longtime friends in partnership with “Full Metal Jacket” real life D.I. R. Lee Ermey, spearheaded the fundraising and organizing drive to rechristen the Avenue in Ermey’s honor.

The road music is the capstone to that civic achievement, according to Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer.