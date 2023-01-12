Defense Logistics Agency

Noble Supply and Logistics,* Rockland, Mass., has been awarded a maximum $90,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for facilities maintenance, repair and operations supplies. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 3204 (a)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a 486-day bridge contract with no option periods. Locations of performance are Alabama, Florida and Mississippi, with a May 14, 2024, ordering period end date. Using customers are Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and Coast Guard. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2023 through 2024 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn., (SPE8E3-23-D-0011).

United Parcel Service Co., Louisville, Ky., (SP4701-23-D-0002); Delta Air Lines Inc., Atlanta, Ga., (SP4701-23-D-0003); Northern Air Cargo LLC, Anchorage, Alaska (SP4701-23-D-0004); Amerijet International Inc.,* Miami, Fla., (SP4701-23-D-0005); Air Transport International Inc.,* Wilmington, Ohio (SP4701-23-D-0006); and Western Global Airlines Inc.,* Estero, Fla., (SP4701-23-D-0007), are sharing a maximum $45,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract under solicitation SP4701-22-R-0029 for medical freight transportation. This was a competitive acquisition with six responses received for Commercial Airlift Review Board-approved, Federal Aviation Administration-certified air carriers participating in the Civil Reserve Air Fleet program. These are one-year base contracts with two one-year option periods. Locations of performance are inside continental U.S. (CONUS) pickup locations for transportation to outside CONUS destinations, with a Jan. 31, 2026, ordering period end date. Using customer is Defense Logistics Agency. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2023 through 2026 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Contracting Services Office, Philadelphia, Penn.,. (Awarded Jan. 4, 2023, to Delta Air Lines Inc., Northern Air Cargo LLC and Western Global Airlines. Awarded Jan. 5, 2023, to United Parcel Service Co. and Air Transport International Inc. Awarded Jan. 6, 2023, to Amerijet International Inc.)

SupplyCore,* Rockford, Ill., has been awarded a maximum $30,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for facilities maintenance, repair and operations supplies. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 3204 (a)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a 90-day bridge contract with no option periods. Location of performance is Korea, with an April 15, 2023, ordering period end date. Using customers are Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and Coast Guard. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2023 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn., (SPE8E3-23-D-0013).

U.S. Air Force

The Aerospace Corp., El Segundo, Calif., has been awarded a $19,000,000 modification (P00096) to previously awarded contract FA8802-19-C-0001 for federally funded research and development center support. The contract modification is for additional funding under Need for Fee in accordance with Statement of Work Requirement 6.17. Work will be performed in El Segundo, Calif., and is expected to be completed by Sept 30, 2023. Fiscal 2023 research, development, test and evaluation funds will be utilized. The total cumulative value of the contract is $5,637,262,130. No funds are being obligated at time of award. Space Systems Command, El Segundo, Calif., is the contracting activity.

SRC Inc., North Syracuse, N.Y., was awarded a $13,853,099 modification (P00016) to previously awarded contract FA7037-17-D-0001 for the Sensor Beam Program. This contract provides for the contractor to research, analyze, technically document, and perform reviews on electromagnetic systems, events and signatures required by all services and other U.S. agencies. Work will be performed in San Antonio, Texas, and is expected to be completed by Jan. 31, 2024. No funds are being obligated at the time of award. The Acquisition Management and Integration Center, Detachment 2, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, is the contracting activity.

*Small business