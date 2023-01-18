Headlines — January 18

News

Ukraine’s interior ministry leadership killed in helicopter crash

The three main figures in Ukraine’s interior ministry have been killed in a helicopter crash beside a nursery in an eastern suburb of the capital Kyiv.

US, Ukraine top military chiefs meet in person for first time

Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, met Jan. 17 with Ukraine’s chief military officer at an undisclosed location in Poland.

Ukrainian troops arrive at Fort Sill to train on Patriot missile system, Pentagon says

Roughly 100 Ukrainian troops have arrived in the United States to begin training on how to operate and maintain the Patriot missile system to help Ukraine fight off Russian aerial attacks, the Pentagon said Jan. 17.

Ukraine finally getting Western tanks

Great Britain has become the first country to announce it is providing Ukraine with Western-made main battle tanks, for which the Ukrainians have pleaded since Russia launched a full-scale invasion of their country nearly a year ago.

Pentagon sends US arms stored in Israel to Ukraine

The stockpile provides arms to the U.S. for Middle East conflicts. Israel had initially expressed concerns the move could damage relations with Russia.

Business

Push for naval ‘interchangeability’ will require help from industry

The U.S. Navy and its closest allies and partners continue their quest to become interchangeable — a step up from previous calls to be interoperable — but they say they can’t do it without international supply chains joining the effort.

Australia to spend $2bn on fleet of US Black Hawk helicopters

The Black Hawks replace Australia’s fleet of European-designed Taipan helicopters which are being retired a decade early.

New sonar for Navy frigates could turn any ship into submarine hunter, maker says

Thales says its Advanced Acoustic Concepts towed sensors can be installed in just two days.

Elbit to supply British Army with Magni-X drones

The U.K. has awarded a contract to Elbit Systems to supply the British Army with Magni-X drones, the company announced Jan. 12.

Raytheon preparing for more radar milestones after first at-sea test

Raytheon Technologies hopes to follow the successful at-sea testing of one version of its SPY-6 radar last month with wins on other variants later this year.



Defense

Air Force, Marine generals seen as top picks for Joint Chiefs job

President Biden is considering two service chiefs and the head of the U.S. cyber defense command to be the next chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, in what will be the president’s biggest opportunity to date to shape U.S. military leadership.

US military services exchanging cloud-computing wisdom amid JADC2 push

The U.S. Army’s cloud-computing experts are increasingly chatting with colleagues in the Air Force and Navy, as the Department of Defense craves access to business and battlefield data at even the most remote locations.

Pentagon not currently considering back pay for US troops separated for refusing COVID-19 vaccine

Congress may end up deciding this issue.

Army Special Forces are testing this rapid-fire mortar system

The 3rd Special Forces Group is testing a new mortar systems platform that could be used by special operation forces across the globe, according to a December news release.

Navy completes ‘first of its kind’ jet repairs on a deployed carrier

The Super Hornet suffered an engine fire in August 2022 and was repaired aboard the aircraft carrier George H.W. Bush.

F-22 to be left out of Air Force’s ABMS data transfer prototype: GAO

The Air Force also needs to define which initial capabilities it plans to deliver under another ABMS effort this year, the Government Accountability Office says in a new report.

Veterans

Eternal Flame for Hawaii’s veterans burns again

The Eternal Flame War Memorial, which was erected to honor Hawaii residents who have served in the armed forces, is burning once again after being snuffed out for weeks.

How one Texas veteran and military sexual assault survivor is helping other service members heal

Stephanie Gattas enlisted in the Navy at 18, excited to serve her country.