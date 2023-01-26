fbpx
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
desert lightning news - nellis/creech afb Nellis/Creech AFB
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
desert lightning news - davis monthan Davis-Monthan AFB
Featured

U.S. to send Abrams tanks to Ukraine

by David Vergun | DOD News
U.S. Army members assigned to the 1st Armored Division and 40th Airlift Squadron Airmen simulate refueling a M1A2 Abrams tank from a C-130J Super Hercules at Fort Bliss, Texas, Dec. 9, 2022. Both Dyess Air Force Base and Fort Bliss plan to conduct an unsimulated version of this exercise again next year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Leon Redfern)

U.S. President Joe Biden announced Jan. 25, 2023, that the United States will provide Ukraine with 31 M1 Abrams tanks. That is the required number to equip an entire Ukraine tank battalion.

These tanks are needed, Biden said, because Ukrainian forces are working to defend the territory they hold and will be better prepared for additional counter-offenses.

1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, receives the modernized M1A2 SEPv3 Abrams tank at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Jan. 5, 2023. The M1A2 SEPv3 Abrams tank is the most reliable Abrams tank ever produced, minimizes the Army’s logistical footprint, and leads the Army in enterprise-level connectivity to maintenance and supply systems. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Rakeem Carter)

“They need to be able to counter Russia’s evolving tactics and strategy on the battlefield in the very near term. They need to improve their ability to maneuver in open terrain. And, they need an enduring capability to deter and defend against Russian aggression over the long term,” the president said.

The Abrams tanks are the most capable tanks in the world. And, they’re also extremely complex to operate and maintain. Along with the tanks, the U.S. will be giving Ukraine the parts and equipment necessary to effectively repair and maintain these tanks on the battlefield, he said.

Ukrainian troops will be given training on logistics and maintenance as soon as possible, as actual delivery of these tanks will take some time, he said.

This morning, Biden said he had a long conversation with NATO allies, including German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron, United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni regarding continued close coordination and support of Ukraine.

This morning, Biden said he had a long conversation with NATO allies, including German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron, United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni regarding continued close coordination and support of Ukraine.

Biden mentioned strong allied support for Ukraine, which will include German Leopard 2 tanks, a German Patriot missile battery, Challenger 2 tanks from the United Kingdom, and AMX-10 armored fighting vehicles from France.

“This is about helping Ukraine defend and protect Ukrainian land. It is not an offensive threat to Russia,” he said.

“The expectation on the part of Russia is we’re going to break up, we’re not going to stay united. But we are fully thoroughly totally united,” Biden said, speaking of the 50 nations that are part of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group.

Senior administration officials said earlier today that these Abrams tanks will be procured through Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative funding.

Unlike the presidential drawdown authority, USAI is an authority under which the United States procures capabilities from industry rather than delivering equipment that is drawn down from DOD stocks.

The officials also noted that eight M88 recovery vehicles will also be shipped to Ukraine, to accompany the 31 tanks.

U.S. Soldiers assigned to Alpha Company 3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division (3-1 ABCT) operationally controlled by the 1st Infantry Division (1 ID), operate a M1A1 Abrams to engage a simulated opposing force while conducting amphibious assault training during the Bull Run training exercise at Bemowo Piskie, Poland, Nov. 25, 2022. The 3-1 ABCT is among other units assigned to the 1 ID, proudly working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew A. Foster)
U.S. Army Soldiers with the Foxtrot Company, 3rd Battalion, 16th Field Artillery Regiment use a M88 Recovery Vehicle inside their motor pool at Fort Hood, Texas, May 6, 2021. Soldiers use the M88 to extract, repair, and replace fighting vehicles while under fire. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. James P. Alegria)

More Stories

Breaking Barriers: First Australian Deputy...
 By Tech. Sgt. Jimmie D. Pike JB Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii  
Block 70 F-16 makes successful...
 By Wire reports
AF selects Howard University for...
 By Aerotech News
Boeing CST-100 Starliner crew, service...
 By Aerotech News
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit