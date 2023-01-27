U.S. Navy

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a not-to exceed $320,000,000 cost-plus-fixed-fee undefinitized modification (P00020) to a previously awarded advanced acquisition contract (N0001920C0009). This modification adds scope to provide non-recurring engineering in support of the production of one F-35A, one F-35B, and one F-35C new flight science test aircraft to replace aging flight science test aircraft for the Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, and non-U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) participants. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (30 percent); El Segundo, Calif., (25 percent); Warton, United Kingdom (20 percent); Orlando, Fla., (10 percent); Nashua, N.H., (5 percent); Nagoya, Japan (5 percent); and Baltimore, Md., (5 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2027. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $11,083,062; fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation (Air Force) funds in the amount of $11,083,058?; and non-U.S. DOD funds in the amount of $4,882,683 will be obligated at the time of award, $22,166,120? of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

MNDPI Pacific JV, Honolulu, Hawaii, is awarded a $98,000,000 modification to previously awarded firm-fixed price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract N62742-20-D-0004 for structural, waterfront, and other projects at locations under the cognizance of Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC), Pacific. This award brings the total cumulative value of the contract to $285,000,000. Work will be performed within the NAVFAC Pacific area of responsibility including, but not limited to, Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas Islands (70 percent); Australia (10 percent); Japan (10 percent); and Hawaii (10 percent). The term of the contract is not to exceed 60 months with an expected completion date of July 2025, or until all task orders have been completed. No funds will be obligated for the award of this contract modification; funds will be obligated on individual task orders and task order modifications as they are issued. Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Pacific, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, is the contracting activity.

KBR Inc., Houston, Texas, was awarded a $71,573,535 firm-fixed price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity modification to previously awarded contract N62470-17-D-4012 for base operating support services at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. The total cumulative value of the contract is $269,191,804. Work will be performed at Camp Lemonnier (81 percent); Manda Bay, Kenya (15 percent); and Chebelley Air Field, Djibouti (4 percent), and is expected to be completed by November 2023. No funds were obligated at time of award. Task orders will be awarded as funds become available. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Europe, Africa, Central, Naples, Italy, is the contracting activity.

Northbank Civil and Marine Inc.,* Vancouver, Wash., was awarded a $10,962,500 firm-fixed-price contract to rehabilitate the drainage, unwatering and equalization system at McNary Lock and Dam. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed in Umatilla, Ore., with an estimated completion date of Nov. 30, 2024. Fiscal 2023 Bonneville Power Administration funds in the amount of $500,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Walla Walla, Wash., is the contracting activity (W912EF-23-C-0004).†

