Headlines — January 27

News

After US offer, Germany unleashes Leopard tanks for Ukraine

After weeks of hesitation that saw growing impatience among Germany’s allies, Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced Jan.25 that his government would provide Ukraine with Leopard 2 battle tanks and approve requests by other countries to do the same.

Ukraine will now push for F-16 fighter jets, government adviser says

With main battle tanks from the U.S. and Germany now headed to Ukraine, Kyiv is now focusing on securing modern fighter jets from western allies.

Business

Lockheed: F-35 deliveries can’t resume until mishap investigation done

Nearly six weeks into the acceptance flight pause that has halted deliveries of new F-35 fighters, it remains uncertain when they will resume.

With demand high in Ukraine, US Army ramps up artillery production

The U.S. Army is rapidly moving to expand its domestic production capacity of 155mm artillery shells, according to the Armyís acquisition chief, as Ukraine uses thousands daily fending off Russia.

After RIMPAC, Northrop eyes additional at-sea tests for smaller jammer

Northrop Grumman is quietly crafting an electronic-warfare suite designed to fit aboard smaller vessels to shield them from an array of future threats, as the U.S. Navy works to disperse its forces across greater watery expanses and make them harder to spot, target and kill.

Defense

Pentagon tech hub reports strong year with 17 projects fielded

The Defense Innovation Unit more than doubled the number of programs it transitioned from commercial prototypes to military capabilities in fiscal 2022, pushing 17 technologies in a banner year for the organization, according to its annual report.

Pentagon updates autonomous weapons policy to account for AI advances

The Pentagon’s policy shop released updated guidelines for developing and operating autonomous weapons that incorporates the Defense Department’s vision for ethical artificial intelligence and requires additional reviews for new systems.

Troops booted over COVID vaccines would get jobs back under GOP plan

Republican lawmakers are renewing calls for the Department of Defense to reinstate thousands of troops dismissed from the service last year for refusing to get vaccinated against COVID-19, calling it a matter of fairness and readiness.

Navy refines littoral combat ship shore training

The eyes of a half-dozen crew of Littoral Combat Ship USS Jackson (LCS-6) were staring at computer displays, tracking contacts and consulting manuals in the warship’s dimmed pilot house as the bridge watch team guided the ship through foggy waters.

Veterans

New VA initiative helped house more than 40K vets last year

Veterans Affairs staffers helped move more than 40,000 veterans into permanent housing last year, surpassing their goal and establishing new pathways to help individuals in need, officials announced Jan. 26.