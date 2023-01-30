Defense Health Agency

Humana Government Business Inc., Louisville, Ky., was awarded a modification to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee T-2017 East Managed Care Service Contract (HT9402-16-C-0001) with a potential value of $16,259,562,586. The modification is to ensure continuity of healthcare delivered during the T-5 Managed Care Service Contract (HT940223C0001) transition-in period. This modification extends the current contract performance period by the addition of two one-year option periods beginning Jan. 1, 2023. Work will be performed throughout the eastern region of the continental U.S. at military service component sites, contractor call centers, and within an integrated healthcare provider network. Fiscal 2023 operation and maintenance funds for the first option period are being obligated at time of award. The Defense Health Agency, Managed Care Contracting Division, Aurora, Colo., is the contracting activity.

Health Net Federal Services LLC, Sacramento, Calif., was awarded a modification to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee T-2017 West Managed Care Service Contract (HT9402-16-C-0002) with a potential value of $7,703,234,694. The modification is to ensure continuity of healthcare delivered during the T-5 Managed Care Service Contract (HT940223C0002) transition-in period. This modification extends the current contract performance period by the addition of two one-year option periods beginning Jan. 1, 2023. Work will be performed throughout the western region of the continental U.S. at military service component sites, contractor call centers, and within an integrated healthcare provider network. Fiscal 2023 operation and maintenance funds for the first option period are being obligated at time of award. The Defense Health Agency, Managed Care Contracting Division, Aurora, Colo., is the contracting activity.

Ivyhill Technologies Inc., College Park, Md., is awarded an $11,745,888 firm-fixed-price contract to provide Integrated Referral Management and Appointing Center (IRMAC) National Capital Region (NCR) Market Consolidated Call Center/Referral Management Support at the Dalecarlia Annex, Bethesda, Md. However, based on mission requirements, the duty location for service providing personnel may be located at a military medical treatment facility or an authorized telework location within the NCR Market. The IRMAC is an integrated on-demand call center for the NCR Market military medical treatment facilities and provides referral management and appointing services for the entire market, and serves as the point of contact for beneficiaries seeking health care. The IRMAC assists beneficiaries with appointments, navigating the direct care system, and providing referral management oversight. The place of performance is Bethesda, Maryland, and the period of performance will be April 21, 2023, to April 20, 2024. Fiscal 2023 operations and maintenance funds are being obligated at the time of award. The Defense Health Agency, Northeastern Market Contracting Division, Falls Church, Va., is the contracting agency.

The Boeing Co., Seattle, Wash., has been awarded a $2,255,625,408 modification (P00289) to previously awarded contract FA8625-11-C-6600 for KC-46A Air Force Production Lot 9 aircraft, subscriptions and licenses. The contract modification provides for the exercise of an option for an additional quantity of 15 KC-46A aircraft, data, subscriptions and licenses being produced under the basic contract. Work will be performed in Seattle, Wash., and is expected to be completed by Aug. 31, 2026. Fiscal 2023 procurement funds in the amount of $2,255,625,408 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity.

Gulfstream Aerospace Corp., Savannah, Ga., has been awarded a $87,000,000 ceiling, firm-fixed-price modification (P00022) to contract FA8106-18-D-0002 for C-20 and C-37 contractor logistics support services. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $594,000,000. Work will be performed at Savannah, Ga., Joint Base Andrews, Md., Hickam Air Force Base, Hawaii, and Ramstein Air Base, Germany, and is expected to be completed Jan. 31, 2025. Fiscal 2023 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $17,400,343 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Tinker AFB, Okla., is the contracting activity.

Gulfstream Aerospace Corp., Savannah, Ga., has been awarded a $37,000,000 ceiling, firm-fixed-price modification (P00003) to contract FA8134-21-D-0001 for C-20 and C-37 engineering support contract services. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $612,000,000. Work will be performed at Savannah, Georgia; and Joint Base Andrews, Md., and is expected to be completed Jan. 31, 2031. Fiscal 2023 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $12,234,886 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Tinker Air Force Base, Okla., is the contracting activity.

L3Harris Technologies Inc., Colorado Springs, Colo., has been awarded a $21,200,111 contract modification (P00161) to previously awarded contract FA8823-20-C-0004 for Maintenance of Space Situational Awareness Integrated Capabilities (MOSSAIC) sustainment services. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $650,107,962. Work will be performed in Colorado Springs, Colo., Dahlgren, Va., Vandenberg, Calif., and Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., and is expected to be completed by Jan. 31, 2024. Fiscal 2023 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $21,200,111 are being obligated at the time of award. The Space Systems Center Directorate of Contracting, Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado Springs, Colo., is the contracting activity.

Atheeb Intergraph Saudi Co., Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, was awarded an $11,934,458 firm-fixed-price contract for contractor logistics support to the Royal Saudi Air Force for an intelligence analysis system that provides day-to-day operations and image processing requirements. The effort provides existing hardware and software maintenance, training, and on-site engineering and contractor logistical support. Work will be performed at multiple locations across Saudi Arabia and is expected to be complete by Sept. 30, 2025. This contract was a sole source acquisition. This contract involves Foreign Military Sales to Saudi Arabia. Fiscal 2023-2025 Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $11,934,458 are being obligated at time of award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., is the contracting activity (FA8730-23-C-0022).

SupplyCore Inc.,* Rockford, Ill., has been awarded a maximum $375,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for facilities maintenance, repair and operations supplies and related incidental services. This was a competitive acquisition with five responses received. This is a two-year base contract with two 18-month option periods. Location of performance is South Korea, with a Jan. 26, 2025, ordering period end date. Using customers are Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and Coast Guard. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2023 through 2025 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn., (SPE8E3-23-D-0005).

C.E. Niehoff & Co.,* Evanston, Ill., has been awarded a maximum $11,161,127 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for engine accessory generators that support the Family of Medium Tactical Vehicles A1, A1R and A1P2. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a five-year contract with no option periods. The ordering period end date is Jan. 27, 2028. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2023 through 2028 Army working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime, Warren, Mich., (SPRDL1-23-D-0014).



Commonwealth of Virginia Department for the Blind and Vision Impaired, Richmond, Va., was awarded a $147,934,705 firm-fixed-price contract for full food service at Fort Lee, Va. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Jan. 31, 2028. U.S. Army Field Directorate Office, Fort Sam Houston, Texas, is the contracting activity (W5168W-23-D-0006).

MSMM Huitt-Zollars JV,* New Orleans, La., (W518EA-23-D-0001); Scout-Cardno JV LLC,* Encinitas, Calif., (W518EA-23-D-0002); and OEI-AECOM JV,* Carrollton, Texas (W518EA-23-D-0003), will compete for each order of the $35,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for architect-engineer services. Bids were solicited via the internet with 10 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Jan. 26, 2028. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Fort Worth, Texas, is the contracting activity.

EC Electric, Renton, Wash., was awarded a $17,524,792 firm-fixed-price contract to upgrade the direct current system and low voltage switchgear at Little Goose Lock and Dam. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed in Dayton, Wash., with an estimated completion date of March 12, 2026. Fiscal 2023 Bonneville Power Administration funds in the amount of $4,000,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Walla Walla, Wash, is the contracting activity (W912EF-23-C-0006).

Children and Families, Kansas Department, Topeka, Kansas, was awarded a $16,345,257 firm-fixed-price contract for full food service at Fort Leavenworth. Bids were solicited via the internet with eight received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Jan. 26, 2028. U.S. Army Field Directorate Office, Fort Sam Houston, Texas, is the contracting activity (W5168W-23-D-0008).

Pond Constructors Inc., Peachtree Corners, Ga., was awarded a $12,562,045 modification (P00008) to contract W912DY-21-F-0025 for recurring maintenance and minor repair of petroleum systems. Work will be performed in Anchorage, Alaska; Fairbanks, Alaska; Delta Junction, Alaska; Amchitka, Alaska; King Salmon, Alaska; Hilo, Hawaii; Wahiawa, Hawaii; Honolulu, Hawaii; Waianae, Hawaii; Ewa Beach, Hawaii; Pearl Harbor, Hawaii; Kaneohe, Hawaii; Kekaha, Hawaii; Waimea, Hawaii; and Peachtree Corners, Georgia, with an estimated completion date of Jan. 31, 2024. Fiscal 2023 revolving funds in the amount of $12,562,045 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville, Ala., is the contracting activity.

Raytheon Technologies Corp., Pratt and Whitney Military Engines, East Hartford, Conn., is awarded a not-to-exceed $72,791,833 cost-plus-fixed-fee, fixed-price incentive (firm target) undefinitized order (N0001923F0010) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001922G0001). This order provides non-recurring engineering in support of early identification, development, and qualification of corrections to potential and actual F135 propulsion system operational issues, to include safety and reliability/maintainability problems identified through fleet usage. Additionally, this order provides for continued engine maturation, evaluates component life limits based on operational experience, improves operational readiness, and reduces engine maintenance and life cycle costs in support of the F-35 Lightning II program. Work will be performed in East Hartford, Conn., (90 percent); and Indianapolis, Ind., (10 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2026. Fiscal 2023 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $10,200,000; and fiscal 2023 research, development, test and evaluation (Air Force) funds in the amount of $2,601,833 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems, Nashua, N.H., is awarded a $66,050,305 firm-fixed-price modification (P00009) to a previously awarded contract (N0001919C0001). This modification exercises an option to procure radio frequency countermeasures in support of the Navy, Air Force, and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customer fighter aircraft. Work will be performed in Nashua, N.H., and is expected to be completed in March 2026. Fiscal 2023 aircraft procurement (Air Force) in the amount of $25,328,269; fiscal 2023 procurement of ammunition (Navy and Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $17,485,168; fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Air Force) in the amount of $7,592,244; and FMS funds in the amount of $15,644,624 will be obligated at time of award, $7,592,244 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

Phillips Corp., Federal Division, Hanover, Md., is awarded an $8,958,832 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to establish and manage a preventive and corrective maintenance program that will plan, schedule, and provide qualified personnel for preventative maintenance, corrective maintenance, and calibration analysis for up to 600 pieces of industrial plant equipment located in the controlled industrial area of Norfolk Naval Shipyard in support of its mission to provide on time delivery of carriers, submarines, and barges. If all options are exercised, the total will be $53,051,662. Work will be performed in Portsmouth, Va., and is expected to be completed by March 9, 2024. If all options are exercised, work will continue through Sept. 8, 2028. Fiscal 2023 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $10,000 will be obligated at time of award for the minimum guarantee and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the System for Award Management website, with three offers received. The Norfolk Naval Shipyard, Portsmouth, Va., is the contracting activity (N4215823DS001).

