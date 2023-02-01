fbpx
Defense

XQ-58A launches at Eglin AFB, Fla.

by Aerotech News
The Strategic Development, Planning†and Experimentation and 40th Flight Test Squadron Autonomous Aircraft Experimentation team conducted†an operational experimentation test flight of the XQ-58A Valkyrie at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., Dec. 15, 2022. The Valkyrie is a low-cost, high-performance uncrewed air vehicle that is rocket-launched off a rail system and is controlled from a ground station or airborne fighter. (Courtesy photograph)
An Air Force X-58A Valkyrie prepares for launch at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., Dec. 15, 2022. An onboard computer system is capable determining the best flight path and throttle settings to comply with commands. (Courtesy photograph)
An F-16 chase plane shadows the X-58A Valkyrie during a Dec. 15, 2022 test flight at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. (Courtesy photograph)
An Air Force X-58A Valkyrie launches from Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., Dec. 15, 2022. The Autonomous Aircraft Experimentation team is using the 30-foot long XQ-58A and Eglin range for developmental ground and flight testing. (Courtesy photograph)
