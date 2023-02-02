U.S. Air Force

The Boeing Co., Hill Air Force Base, Utah, was awarded a $1,615,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for guidance subsystem support. This contract provides for Minuteman III Intercontinental Ballistic Missile guidance subsystem support. Work will be performed at Hill AFB, Utah, and is expected to be completed by Feb. 1, 2039. This contract was a sole source acquisition. Fiscal 2023 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $8,345,086 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center, Hill AFB, Utah, is the contracting activity (FA8214-23-D-0001).

L3 Harris Technologies Inc., Colorado Springs, Colo., was awarded a maximum $10,500,000 cost-plus-incentive-fee undefinitized contract action for sustainment support. This contract provides for Combat Mission Systems Support contract sustainment of the Space Systems Command portfolio of ground-based electronic warfare. Work will be performed in Colorado Springs, Colo., and Palm Bay, Fla., and is expected to be completed on May 1, 2023. This contract was a sole source acquisition. Fiscal 2023 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $7,875,000 will be obligated at time of award. The Space Systems Command, El Segundo, Calif., is the contracting activity (FA8819-19-C-0002).

U.S. Navy

Sierra Nevada Corp., Sparks, Nev., is awarded a $716,764,615 firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost reimbursable, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract procures various Multi-Intelligence Sensor Development Sensor Suite system production unit components, as well as associated engineering support in support of fielding the system in various manned and unmanned aircraft for the Navy, Foreign Cooperative Partners and Foreign Military Sales customers. Work will be performed in Sparks, Nev., (85 percent); and Englewood, Colo., (15 percent), and is expected to be completed in January 2028. †No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1). The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity (N0001923D0012).

The Boeing Co., Seattle, Wash., is awarded a $36,609,688 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification (P00007) to an order (N0001920F0647) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001916G0001). This modification adds scope to procure three P-8A increment three retrofit A-kits, to include associated special tooling, in support of anti-submarine warfare capabilities upgrades for the Navy. Additionally, this modification procures 12 P-8A Nose Radome retrofit kits for the government of Australia. Work will be performed in Jacksonville, Fla., (79.6 percent); St. Louis, Mo., (10.9 percent); and Mesa, Ariz., (9.5 percent), and is expected to be completed in August 2025. Fiscal 2022 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $33,113,507; and foreign cooperative project funds in the amount of $3,496,181 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

Military & Federal Construction Company Inc.,* Jacksonville, N.C., is awarded a $17,830,641 firm-fixed-price task order (N4008523F4536) under multiple award construction contract N40085-21-D-0102 for renovation of Bachelor Enlisted Quarters Building HP512 at Marine Corps Base, Camp Lejeune. Work will be performed in Jacksonville, N.C., and is expected to be completed by November 2024. Fiscal 2023 operation and maintenance (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $17,830,641 are obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Nine proposals were received for this task order. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Mid-Atlantic, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity.†

Military and Federal Construction Company Inc.,* Jacksonville, N.C., is awarded a $13,252,348 firm-fixed-price task order (N4008523F4576) under multiple award construction contract N40085-21-D-0102 for renovation of Bachelor Enlisted Quarters Building FC530 at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune. Work will be performed in Jacksonville, N.C., and is expected to be completed by July 2024. Fiscal 2023 operation and maintenance (Marine Corps) contract funds in the amount of $13,252,348 are obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Seven proposals were received for this task order. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Mid-Atlantic, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity.

U.S. Army

Architectural Consulting Group of Chicago Inc.,* Waukegan, Ill., (W912P4-23-D-0001); Geo. Gradel Co.,* Toledo, Ohio (W912P4-23-D-0002); Great Lakes Dock and Materials LLC,* Muskegon, Mich., (W912P4-23-D-0003); J.F. Brennan Company Inc., La Crosse, Wisc., (W912P4-23-D-0004); Kokosing Industrial Inc., Westerville, Ohio (W912P4-23-D-0005); Roen Salvage Co.,* Sturgeon Bay, Wisc., (W912P4-23-D-0006); and Morrish-Wallace Construction Inc.,* Cheboygan, Mich., (W912P4-23-D-0007), will compete for each order of the $260,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for marine construction projects. Bids were solicited via the internet with 10 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Jan. 31, 2028. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo, N.Y., is the contracting activity.

Dyncorp International LLC, Fort Worth, Texas, was awarded a $12,500,000 modification (P00259) to contract W58RGZ-19-C-0025 for aviation maintenance services. Work will be performed in Kuwait, with an estimated completion date of Nov. 28, 2023. Fiscal 2023 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $12,500,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity.

U.S. Transportation Command

Delaware River Stevedores Inc., Philadelphia, Penn., (HTC711-23-D-R004), has been awarded a $95,331,627 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to provide stevedoring and related terminal services at the Military Ocean Terminal Sunny Point, N.C. The period of performance is from March 1, 2023, to Feb. 29, 2028. Transportation working capital funds were obligated at award. U.S. Transportation Command, Directorate of Acquisition, Scott Air Force Base, Ill., is the contracting activity.

Washington Headquarters Services

University of Maryland, College Park, Md., is awarded an $80,000,000 modification (P00012) to increase the ceiling on an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (HQ003418D0005) to provide research and development support to the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence & Security. The University of Maryland will provide personnel trained in cultural and social systems, applied artificial intelligence, autonomy, augmentation, advanced computing, and emerging technologies. These personnel will support the cultivation of a government workforce proficient in the above areas; activities to support the integration and synthesis of varying perspectives on the above topics; and independent technical evaluation, verification, and guidance on practices or policies the above topics. The work will be performed at the University of Maryland in College Park, Md. The modification will raise the contractís ceiling amount from $177,000,000 to $257,000,000. Fiscal 2023 research, development, test, and evaluation; and operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $80,000,000 are being obligated at the time of award. The estimated contract completion date is June 30, 2023. Washington Headquarters Services, Arlington, Va., is the contracting activity.

Defense Logistics Agency

Zimmer Biomet Spine Inc., doing business as ZimVie, Westminster, Colo., has been awarded a maximum $48,895,527 fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for spinal procedural packages and supplies. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(2), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-2. This is a one-year base contract with four one-year option periods. The ordering period end date is Feb. 3, 2024. Using customers are Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and federal civilian agencies. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2023 through 2024 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn., (SPE2DE-23-D-0015).

Fayetteville Public Works Commission, Fayetteville, N.C., has been awarded a maximum $9,882,562 modification (P00131) to a 40-year contract (SP0600-06-C-8253) with no option periods incorporating the change in water commodity charge rate for unregulated water services. This is a fixed-price, non-regulated tariff contract. The performance completion date is Sept. 25, 2046. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2023 through 2046 Army operations and maintenance funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Energy, Fort Belvoir, Va.

*Small business