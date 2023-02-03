Aerotech News and Review – February 2023

Digital and Print Journal of Aerospace, Defense Industry and Veteran News, serving the Antelope Valley (“Aerospace Valley”) and Edwards AFB, CA. An AerotechNews.com Publication.

Welcome to the February 3, 2023, issue of Aerotech News and Review. Our cover story covers the ninth test flight, and second captive carry flight, for the Stratoluanch Roc aircraft.

Also in this issue: More from Stratolaunch as the company establishes a partnership with Purdue University in Indiana; the NTPS at the Mojave Air and Space Port acquires Flight Research Inc.; Lancaster Cemetery hosts an exhibit from Wreaths Across America; F-35 testing continues at Edwards AFB; Mike Melvill and Dick Rutan donate their Long EZ aircraft to the EAA; in High Desert Hangar Stories, Bob Alvis starts the story of, perhaps, the greatest U.S. soldier of all time – Sgt. Alvin York; and much more!

To download a copy of this week’s paper click the link below.

www.aerotechnews.com/wp-content/PDFs/020323AERODIG.pdf

Click on the link below for your free, digital copy of Aerotech News, viewable on your desktop or mobile device.

https://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/gzak/

And of course, our highlights from On This Date when we remember the first flight of the Douglass D-558-2 Skyrocket, the final flight of the XB-70 Valkyrie, Apollo 14 lands on the Moon, astronauts onboard Space Shuttle Challenger make the first untethered spacewalk, the final flight of the Shuttle Carrier Aircraft, and the release of U-2 pilot Gary Powers from Soviet custody.

Hard copies will be available at our usual delivery points throughout the Antelope Valley, including Edwards AFB, beginning February 3. Pick one up when you’re out and about, or visit our website, www.aerotechnews.com, for much more aerospace and defense industry news, and “Like” our Facebook page to receive daily news updates.

As always, THANK YOU for your support – it’s our privilege to serve you! Be safe, and be well.