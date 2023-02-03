Boeing to retain ICBM guidance systems work

Boeing has been selected by the U.S. Air Force as the prime contractor for the nation’s intercontinental ballistic missile guidance subsystems support.

The contract is worth up to $1.6 billion over 16 years, will be primarily performed in Ogden, Utah, and Heath, Ohio, and is expected to support a significant amount of direct and indirect jobs in the area.

Boeing will maintain the around-the-clock readiness and accuracy of Minuteman ICBM guidance systems which have logged more than 40 million hours of continuous operation to ensure safe, secure and effective strategic deterrence into the late 2030s.

We built the Minuteman’s guidance system, so no one knows it like Boeing. Our highly-specialized facilities and top-flight engineers enable us to sustain it with unmatched quality and precision, said Ted Kerzie, program director of Strategic Deterrence Systems. We look forward to continuing our partnership with the Air Force on this all-important mission.

The Boeing-built ICBM weapon system has served as the backbone of the U.S. nuclear triad since the inception of strategic deterrence. Boeing is the only company that has continuously supported every ICBM subsystem guidance, ground, propulsion and re-entry over the lifetime of the system.