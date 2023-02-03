Headlines — February 3

News

US expected to send Ukraine longer-range smart bombs in next aid package

The weapon is a precision-guided bomb with a range of 94 miles.

Ukraine plans to spend $540 million on drones this year

Ukraine plans to spend about 20 billion hryvnia (U.S. $540 million) on new drones this year, according to the country’s defense minister.

Is Russia’s Wagner Group recruiting US veterans to fight in Ukraine?

Wagner Group has been designated as a “significant transnational criminal organization” by the U.S. government.

Business

Defense Innovation Board launches survey to boost private partnerships

The Pentagon’s innovation advisory board wants feedback from businesses and investment firms about how can better partner with private companies to spur growth in critical technology areas.

DARPA awards contracts for long-range ‘Liberty Lifter’ flying boat design

The Pentagon’s emerging technologies research arm awarded two aviation companies contracts to develop seaplanes that would fly less than 100 feet off the ground and carry 90 tons of cargo more than 6,500 nautical miles, the Department of Defense announced Feb. 1.

Turkey’s STM to modernize NATO’s intelligence infrastructure

The Turkish engineering firm STM has won two tenders to modernize NATO’s intelligence infrastructure, which is maintained by the NATO Communications and Information Agency, the company announced Jan. 28.

Argentina negotiates large order of Brazilian Guarani armored vehicles

Argentina has officially declared its aim to buy 156 Guarani armored vehicles produced in Brazil, having signed a letter of intent on Dec. 23.

Defense

Cut down defense spending ‘wish lists,’ lawmakers tell Pentagon

Influential lawmakers from both parties urged the Defense secretary in a letter Jan. 31 to curtail the department’s submission to Congress of “unfunded priorities lists” — annual requests for billions of dollars in military spending above White House budget proposals.

Navy helicopter squadron completes rare training in Albania

Navy Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 5, assigned to the aircraft carrier George H.W. Bush, conducted inland training in Albania recently.

Testing to correct Army’s Infantry Squad Vehicle issues wraps up

The Army is preparing to make a full-rate production decision this spring on the Infantry Squad Vehicle after testing the fixes and improvements it made to address prior issues.

Veterans

VA needs COVID accommodations extended before emergency status ends

Lawmakers must extend critical pandemic authorities for veterans care before formally ending the national health emergency related to COVID-19 or else risk disrupting medical services for tens of thousands of veterans, federal officials warned this week.